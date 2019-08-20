AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense

The wireless and media giant currently has a higher cost of equity capital via a dividend that costs nearly 6%.

As AT&T (T) heads toward the end of a year of focusing on repaying debt, the market will want the company to outline future plans with their massive cash flows to protect their market positions and solidify future financial security. The best outcome remains a focus on repaying debt and capital investments while a fellow historical industry giant reminds investors the risks of heavy indebtedness when the market turns against a company.

Image Source: AT&T website

Don't Repurchase Stock

The problem with repurchasing stock for a highly leveraged company is that the outstanding debt remains in place after the buybacks. A company like AT&T might save on the dividend payments more than the interest cost reductions, but a couple of years of using the excess cash flows on share buybacks wouldn't do anything to reduce the massive debt balance projected at $150 billion at year end.

A basic financial concept is that companies should use excess cash flows to repay which use of capital costs more: Dividend yield (cost of equity) or interest rates (cost of debt). In the current rate environment, a dividend yield of 5.8% clearly costs more than the current interest rates running in the 5% range.

The problem is that AT&T ended the June quarter with net debt of $162 billion. The company had interest expense in the quarter of $2.15 billion or a weighted average interest cost of 5.0% on the $171 billion in total debt.

Source: AT&T Q2'19 investor briefing

The interest expense continues to rise despite debt repayments. A logical conclusion is that AT&T is actually rolling over debt at higher rates.

Under this scenario, repaying $1 billion in debt saves $50 million in interest costs while repurchasing $1 billion worth of stock automatically saves $58 million in dividend payouts. Cash flows are enhanced by $8 million for each $1 billion spent in this manner.

Other factors impact the long-term benefits including the current 2% annual dividend hike and the ability to repurchase the highest yielding debt to quickly lower the weighted average cost of debt. According to this list, AT&T still has a decent chuck of debt costing more than 7%. In addition, the benefits are enhanced when the stock dips and completely eliminated when the stock reaches near $41 as the dividend yield dips toward 5%.

The major issue is that AT&T ends up still having $150 billion in net debt at the end of 2019. The company is using FCF after dividend payouts in the $14 billion range and an additional $7 billion in asset sales to reduce debt by $21 billion during the year.

Source: AT&T Q2'19 investor briefing

Considering my previous research pointed out how the stock tends to trade with the debt levels, the fact this discussion is even taking place is illogical. As highlighted, the CEO stirred up the discussion of repurchasing shares even before year end on the Q2 earnings call:

We expect to further reduce net debt about another $12 billion in the second half of the year, and that should get us to a 2.5 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA range by year-end. And to the extent that we can overachieve on that objective, you can expect we’ll take a hard look at allocating capital to share buybacks in the back half of the year.

CFO John Stephens went further on the subject during the earnings call to suggest the financial executive isn't trying to over rule the Randall Stevenson push for stock buybacks:

The fourth year after the close of the deal. We look to be – I’d expect, we’d be somewhere around the 2.0 range or below that gives us great flexibility to pay down debt and take advantage of what now is a higher cash cost of equity capital than the cash cost of our debt capital. So, when you look at out of very methodical basis, right now, the cash flows of the overall operation on an after dividend basis can be enhanced by shifting some of your focus from debt repayment to buyback.

Where GE Went Wrong

The prime example of why share buybacks of a highly indebted stock isn't wise is General Electric (GE). The conglomerate spent up to $24 billion on stock buybacks back during 2016/2017 right before the stock cratered as business prospects declined. According to CNN, GE spent $21.4 billion on buybacks during 2016 at an average stock price of $30.30.

Previously, GE had overpaid for businesses via debt that turned out disastrous. The industrial giant rang up debt topping $77 billion while the business collapsed.

AT&T hasn't faced any of the accounting fraud allegations that are persistent with GE, but the company has clearly overpaid for multiple acquisitions using debt. The question for AT&T investors has to be what happens if the EBITDA numbers start declining.

A share buyback sure won't help the leverage metrics with lower EBITDA targets. WarnerMedia is likely to struggle to match the $12.99 video streaming offering from Disney (DIS) while the ex-Time Warner CEO now admits to questioning the vertical media model pursued by AT&T. The $10 billion EBITDA target for WarnerMedia has to be highly questioned in this environment.

The ultimate issue is the amount of liabilities remaining in a scenario of repaying debt vs. share buybacks assuming FCF of $14 billion after dividends in 2020 and 2021. The scenarios include a 2% annual dividend hike and a lower weighted average interest rate with the extra debt repayments:

Scenario 1: repay debt of $14 billion each year Debt outstanding $122 billion Interest expenses $5.5 billion (4.5%) Dividend payment $15.6 billion ($2.12 x 7,353B shares)

Scenario 2: repurchase $14 billion of shares each year @ $35 = 800 million shares Debt outstanding $150 billion Interest expenses $7.5 billion (5.0%) Dividend payment $13.9 billion ($2.12 x 6,553B shares)



These exercises have numerous scenarios to explore. A company that repays substantial amounts of debt and reduces leverage ratios can reduce the average interest rate. In addition, a company repurchasing substantial stock could push the stock higher.

Under these scenarios, AT&T has $122 billion in net debt outstanding with $21.1 billion in annual interest/dividend payments or $150 billion in net debt outstanding and $21.4 billion in interest/dividend payments. The first scenario would boost EPS via lower interest expenses while the later scenario would boost EPS via over a 10% reduction to share counts.

The reality is that AT&T shareholders would win in either scenario where business remains stable or even grows. The risk remains that the $60 billion in annual adjusted EBITDA falls similar to the unthinkable problems now encountered by GE. AT&T is much better positioned for such a hit by repaying debt, thereby, the company would reduce the ultimate risk that could prevent the dividend payouts in the future.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that anybody can do the math regarding whether a company should repay debt or repurchase shares. Unfortunately though, the cost of equity capital or cost of debt capital doesn't necessarily play a role in the shareholder return.

The best way to ensure strong shareholder returns and protect the dividend is to repay debt and reduce the ultimate risk to the business plan. AT&T is spread thin in very competitive business units in mobile, media and entertainment with no guarantee that cash flows and EBITDA targets will be achieved. The worst possible outcome is another scenario similar to GE with a couple of years of aggressive share buybacks in the $30s followed by the business taking a hit.

The potential rewards of share buybacks aren't worth the ultimate risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.