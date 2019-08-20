Edgewell Personal Care May Be A Falling Knife Worth Catching

Edgewell itself is a candidate for acquisition by a larger company. If the Harry's acquisition is successful, this can be a multibagger in 5 years.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) was created in July 2015 when Energizer Holdings split off its battery business (as Energizer) and changed its name to Edgewell. Management's theory (and I am sure heavily supported by high priced strategy consultants wearing $5000 suits) was that splitting off the declining battery & lighting products business from the better growth personal care business would unlock value and enable the latter businesses to be valued more highly. The Energizer bunny was thought to be takeover bait.

However, the market is a harsh mistress and the fortunes of the two businesses have diverged sharply. While Edgewell lost sales the spun off Energizer bunny has powered ahead and become a predator. It has recently acquired the Spectrum Brand battery business with brands such as Rayovac and Varta.

Edgewell's growth (OTCPK:CAGR) over the last three, one and trailing twelve months has been negative.

NYSE:EPC TTM 1 3 Time Period→ Sep18→TTM-Mar19 Sep17→Sep18 Sep15→Sep18 Revenue -3.25% -2.78% -2.64% Gross Profit -5.59% -8.30% -4.32% Net Income -23.23% -172.13%

Edgewell in its February 7th 2019 press release also said that it is, "Initiating process to explore strategic alternatives for Feminine Care and Infant Care businesses, consistent with focus on accelerating portfolio transformation and increasing focus and investment in core Wet Shave and Sun and Skin Care businesses. Its brands in those business units slated for divestiture include Stayfree, Playtex, o.b. and Diaper Genie. Brands in the core business include Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog® and Jack Black® sun and skin care products". Recently it announced that it has decided to retain the Feminine Care business but it still is looking for a buyer for its Infant Care business.

In March this year, Edgewell bid its CEO David Hatfield, happy retirement and bought in a new helmsman, Rod Little. Rod wasted little time and in May announced the transformative acquisition of private Direct to Consumer company Harry's for 1.085 billion dollars in cash and $285 million in EPC stock. The deal is projected to close in Q1-2020. This followed in the footsteps of the July 19, 2016 acquisition of Dollar Shave Club by Unilever for a reported $1 billion in cash.

The Harry Business Model

Harry's successfully copied the Dollar Shave Club (DSC) business model of disrupting the successful "razor handle & blade" model pioneered by Gillette and copied by others like Schick, now Edgewell. You may remember the following ad., which lays out the concept.

DSC first & then Harry attacked the Razor and Blades model by using a Direct to Consumer model disintermediating the retailer with heavy reliance on database marketing and social media together with a subscription revenue model. This has been used very successfully by companies such as Proactiv in the teen acne market and is a great means to "lock in" a consumer's inertia. The benefit to the consumer is that they make a decision once and then as long as they remain reasonably satisfied the products are replenished regularly at a discounted price. The benefit to the company is that they don't have to fight to get the consumer each time in the aisle of the store and the middle men (retailers, wholesalers) are cut out.

Most of the Harry's deal would be funded by debt. So the company would be highly leveraged with a debt/EBITDA ratio of over 5, post close. The company thinks that it can bring this leverage down to 3.5, two years after close. The second worry is, will the company be able to execute a hybrid strategy, supporting multiple wet shave brands with different positioning, which can bring it in conflict with retailers? The Harry's brand will have to be focused on the DTC model while the Schick & Edge brands would be focused on the traditional retail centric CPG model. The business model will have to share the underlying technology and product development, which begs the question, how do the brands differentiate themselves? This is less efficient than P&G's Gillette which also operates a "shave club" but does so with the same brand. DollarShaveClub similarly does not have the disadvantage of supporting multiple brands. Harry has also recently introduced a women's brand - Flamingo. It competes with a fast growing women's shave club called Billie which is busy disrupting Gillette's Venus brand. One wonders, how long will it be before Amazon and Walmart introduce their respective shave clubs?

Looking Forward

Given all the above disruption of the CPG wet shave model and the lack of growth in its traditional business model, management likely felt compelled to pay up for Harry, rather than trying to set up its own shave club. The alternative would have been a slow decline in the business and fading into irrelevance by e-commerce.

In its presentation the company says that it can deliver between $200 to $300 million in free cash flow per year in 2021. Assuming a midpoint of $250 million and a current market cap of $1.51 billion that is a free cash yield of 17% or P/FCF or 6. Of course the big risk is the huge debt load the company will be carrying. The company says that it can reduce debt by a complete ebitda/debt multiple per year with free cash flow. Given the amount of potential debt, the company valuation is very interest rate sensitive. Currently Edgewell's cost of long term debt is around 6%. Edgewell's deep expertise in wet shaving systems can be used to upgrade Harry's offerings, deepening relationship with customers.

Valuation

I have attempted to model EPC value per share post integration. The model is based on Bruce Greenwald's Earning Power Method. I came up with a per share value of $53. The model's valuation using the numbers for the last 3 years was $111 but the stock price average was $72.5. So obviously the market is far more pessimistic on Edgewell's prospect than what the model indicates.

Using a two stage Discounted Cash Flow model from Gurufocus.com and a discount rate of 8% and growth rate of 5%, I came up with a value of $52.35.

Both the above models are highly sensitive to assumptions so have to be taken as directional. Both these models tell me that Edgewell is substantially undervalued if it comes close to what management is expecting. Insider buying activity has been positive with multiple buys by executive and Directors in May, since the Harry's announcement.

Some articles on SA in previous years have speculated that Edgewell is an attractive acquisition candidate. Companies like Bic, Church & Dwight, Henkel or Kao could easily acquire it. Private Equity could also step in, with a leveraged buyout, given the high free cash generation ability of the business. The company managed to generate about $122.5 million in free cash flow TTM. Much will depend on management's ability to integrate Harry's.

I feel that management has recognized the sea change in the CPG market and consumer behavior. Brands don't resonate like they did before and consumers want value and convenience. You will notice from the above chart (pink bars) that the company has been consistently writing down good will from its brands reflecting the diminished earning power.

Edgewell's management has taken a decisive but risky step in re-aligning the company towards e-commerce and DTC. But frankly the disruption caused by "shave clubs" leave it with no other alternative. The market is pessimistic on this strategic shift and thinks that it will fail. It is also concerned about the declining popularity of shaving itself. If management can pull off this transition, and beards become less popular among younger men, the stock could be a multi-bagger five years from now. If not, I don't think the downside is too much from here as the market is already pricing in a substantial decline.

