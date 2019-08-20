Urban Outfitters Could Face Serious Headwinds

Source: Barron's

Urban Outfitters (URBN) reports quarterly earnings after-hours. Analysts expect revenue of $980.61 million and an EPS of $0.58. The revenue estimate implies a 1% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Growth Is Dead

The days of outsized revenue growth appear over for Urban Outfitters. Last quarter, the company reported $864 million in revenue, a record at the time. However, the bigger Urban Outfitters gets, the harder it becomes to maintain past growth rates. This narrative is also reflective of other traditional retailers. Revenue for J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) fell in in the high-single digit range, while Macy's (M) demonstrated flat revenue growth.

Last quarter revenue from Urban Outfitters' retail operations was up 1%, while wholesale revenue grew 2%.

On a brand basis, comparable store sales increased 2% at Free People, 1% at Anthropologie Group and were flat at the Urban Outfitters. Headwinds in Europe stymied the Urban Outfitters brand. Sans Europe, comparable sales for the Urban Outfitters brand were up 1%.

Comparable sales for the direct-to-consumer ("DTC") channel increased by double-digits. DTC allows Urban Outfitters to reach customers wherever they prefer to buy, online or in physical locations. In the past, I questioned whether the company could grow the DTC channel without cannibalizing sales through stores. The fact that retail brands showed positive comparable sales amid strong DTC growth could mean online sales are complementary to its bricks and mortar locations.

Impact Of Stalling Revenue Growth On Margins

If revenue declines this quarter, then management must cut costs to maintain margins. Last quarter gross margin was 68.9%, a 170-basis point improvement over that of the year-earlier period. Management reduced markdowns, which helped margins. The DTC channel could potentially allow management to stay abreast of customer buying patterns in real time. The ability to reduce markdowns is key to improving margins, managing inventory and cash flow.

SG&A costs of $229 million were up 1%, Y/Y. SG&A as a percentage of total revenue was 26.5%, the same as that of the year-earlier period. Operating income of $366 million grew 5% Y/Y. Its growth outstripped the 1% growth in revenue, mainly due to the improvement in gross margin. The levers for Urban Outfitters appear to be clear. Management must limit the amount of markdowns. This can be achieved by remaining close to the customer, understanding customer trends, and ensuring its products are fashion-forward. Lululemon (LULU) and American Eagle (AEO) have been successful at this. Last quarter, management intimated SG&A could spike due to investments in the DTC channel:

Based on our quarter-to-date performance, we believe URBN retail segment comp sales could come in a low single-digit negative range for the quarter. If comp sales do come in low single-digit negative, we believe URBN gross margin rate for the second quarter could be leveraged by more than 300 basis points. The decrease in gross profit margin could be due to higher markdown rates to clear underperforming products as well as de-leverage in delivery, logistics and store occupancy expenses resulting from higher penetration of digital sales and negative store comps. Based on our current sales performance and financial plan, we believe SG&A could grow by approximately 2% for the quarter. The growth in SG&A could primarily relate to digital marketing investments to support our digital channel sales growth.

Investing in technology to maintain an online presence is paramount. That could mean revenue and operating income could decline this quarter.

Conclusion

URBN is down by over 50% Y/Y. Falling margins could create serious headwinds. Sell URBN.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.