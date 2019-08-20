Monopar Therapeutics Begins U.S. IPO Effort

MNPR has had promising Phase 2 results for its lead candidate, Validive, which is now ready for Phase 3 trials.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of treatment for cancer and cancer-related conditions.

Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $40.25 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing therapeutics to improve cancer patients’ outcomes via treatment of severe oral mucositis [SOM].

MNPR has shown very promising results with its lead candidate, Validive, which is ready for Phase 3 trials.

Wilmette, Illinois-based Monopar was founded in 2014 to develop treatments for patients suffering from various cancers through the licensing and acquisition of oncology therapeutics in late preclinical and clinical development stages.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, CEO and Director Chandler D. Robinson, who previously founded Tactic Pharma where he still serves as a manager.

The firm’s lead drug candidate Validive is a mucobuccal tablet [MBT] of clonidine based on the Lauriad mucoadhesive technology and designed for period use with the intent to reduce the incidence, delay the time to onset, and decrease the duration of severe oral mucositis [SOM] in patients undergoing chemoradiotherapy for oropharyngeal cancer.

SOM represents a painful inflammation and ulceration of the mucous membranes lining the oral cavity and oropharynx that occurs in response to chemoradiation.

Management claims that SOM is the most common and debilitating side-effect that the majority of patients receiving chemotherapy for oropharyngeal cancer develop.

Additionally, treatment could offer various benefits, such as reduced treatment discontinuations and overall patient survival, less mouth and throat pain and need for additional medication, decreased long-term and often permanent debilitation that arises from difficulties with swallowing, spasms in the neck and throat areas, as well as lung complications due to food aspiration.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Market Study Report, the global oral mucositis market is projected to grow from $400 million in 2019 to $640 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8% between 2019 and 2024.

Oral mucositis [OM] drugs are widely used for chemotherapy OM and radiotherapy OM that usually occur after 5 to 10 days of the chemotherapy process in cancer patients.

The North American region held the largest share of the market in 2017 with 47%.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

3M Healthcare (MMM)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Pfizer (PFE)

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Norgine

Bausch Health (TSE:BSH)

Camurus (STO:CAMX)

Clinigen Group (LON:OTC:CLIN)

Midatech Pharma (LON:OTC:MTPH)

Alliance Pharmaceuticals

Financial Status

Monopar’s recent financial results are typical of development stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its treatment candidates through clinical trials.

Below are the company’s financial results (Audited PCAOB for full years):

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $5.1 million in cash and $468,272 in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

MNPR intends to raise $40.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares in the IPO, as of the initial filing. It is typical for life science IPOs to have at least some investor support for the IPO by purchasing some shares at the IPO price, so I would expect to see this element in future filings.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to advance our global Phase 3 clinical program for Validive, including building our clinical, regulatory and manufacturing team to support the program. Proceeds from this offering are intended to progress Validive past the interim results of the adaptive design clinical trial, and potentially through the initiation of the confirmatory second clinical trial for registration. for manufacturing and support of the GEIS-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial for camsirubicin, and for further development of MNPR-101. The remainder for general corporate purposes. We will need to raise additional funds to complete the Validive clinical trial program through potential approval and, if approved, through commercialization, to support further development of camsirubicin and MNPR-101, and to expand our product pipeline.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is JonesTrading.

Commentary

Monpar is seeking public capital to advance its lead candidate Validive for the treatment of severe oral mucositis [SOM], which it licenses from Onxeo S.A.

Validive has been granted fast track designation in the U.S. and orphan drug designation in the EU.

Based on its completed Phase 2 trial, the drug increased the time to SOM at a lower dose and at a higher dose, half of the trial participants had no SOM at all, so trial results are quite promising.

Management anticipates to initiate Phase 3 clinical trial of Validive in Q4 2019.

The market opportunity is expected to grow relatively quickly although the total market size is still somewhat small. There is significant competition in the space, with numerous other major and minor market participants.

The firm has created a collaboration with GEIS, a non-profit organization running a Phase 2 trial for its second candidate, Camsirubicin, for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

When we learn more IPO details, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

