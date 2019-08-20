OceanaGold: A Case Study On Portfolio Strategy

Just over eight months ago, I wrote on OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF), stating that the company was a miner to keep an eye on going forward. In the article, I discussed that I was long the stock from C$3.97 and that the stock looked like it was set up for a strong breakout based on improving technicals and low costs. While the initial premise of this article was correct with the stock soaring 28% in four weeks, the stock has completely changed its character since. The reason for this character change is higher costs at the majority of the company's operations, as well as uncertainty surrounding future operations at their low-cost Didipio Mine in the Philippines. This article is not only an update on my thesis but an example of why some purchases intended to be investments often become only short-term trades. I have no position in the stock currently, and my outlook remains neutral from bullish previously.

As some readers have likely realized over the years, I am a big proponent of using stops. I almost always share where my exit point lies for the majority of my positions in the last paragraph of my articles. The reason for this is that I am not perfect, and my win-rate is only about 60%, and therefore, my goal is to get rid of my losing positions as fast as possible. In a volatile sector like the gold market, this is even more important. While the majority of stocks come back to life in the mega-cap space, the same is not always the case in the gold space. This is because grade issues and mine shutdowns can have disastrous ramifications for a producer. In my December article, I clearly stated that if OceanaGold were to trade below C$3.63, I would be exiting my position for a loss. By following this rule, my total risk on the position would be 8.5% on a 4.00% portfolio size, or roughly 0.3% of my portfolio. However, the caveat to this rule that I should make clear going forward is that I never allow a 20% winner to ever turn into a loser. Once a position is up 20%, I move my stop to break-even in the worst case, but often some sell at a profit. As I don't always have time to write new articles each time I change my mind on a stock, these two universal rules can be assumed for all of my positions.

1) I will never hold a stock that is below its 200-day moving average or drops 11% below my entry.

2) If a stock ever trades 20% above my entry price, I will have a break-even stop on the position to ensure no loss on the chance it comes all the way back down.

Based on my entry on OceanaGold at C$3.97, the run-up to C$4.99 triggered the #2 rule provided above. While I initially planned for OceanaGold to be a long-term investment, I'm not going to argue with price action and stay in a position if it's souring technically. For this reason, I exited OceanaGold in mid-January for a small profit. I shared this on Twitter, where I occasionally share some of my positions.

The point of giving all of this background is to provide additional color on what I believe to be a superior risk-management system for the quite volatile commodity sectors. By limiting all losses to 11% or less, and cutting stocks for break-even when they act abnormal, they will protect their portfolio better than the majority. Of course, this strategy is subject to some whipsaws, just as all strategies are. However, I believe that if a stock is bought correctly, it should never fall more than 11% below one's entry price. If it does, its chance of turning back into a winner any time soon has eroded substantially.

The reason that I believe selling a stock if it moves 20% from a buy-point and then comes all the way back down is wise is that this retracement is telling you a lot about the stock. For a stock to power higher by 20% in a short period and then return to the same price, one of two things have just occurred:

1) The buying pressure came from smaller traders and investors, and they were incapable of pushing the stock further and holding it up.

2) Funds bought the stock to power it higher, but when faced with a 25% gain in three weeks, decided to take their money and run.

Neither of these two scenarios is beneficial for an investment as it suggests that funds see limited upside for the stock in scenario #2, or that funds didn't do the buying in the first place. The best opportunities that I've come across over the past decade come on the back of strong institutional buying, and that is where I prefer to traffic most of my new long positions. If funds are instead selling a stock as soon as it spikes higher, this tells me that our views are not aligned, and I would be wise to step aside. This is because just as funds often spend six to eight weeks to accumulate positions as we saw from Barrick Gold (GOLD) in Q1, they often need at least six to eight weeks to liquidate positions. This can act as a substantial drag on the share price. While I have no issue with standing in the way of retail selling, which can be soaked up quickly, fighting fund selling is like trying to get in the way of a freight train.

In an attempt to better illustrate my point, below are three examples of breakouts, two of which I've traded. The first one is the failed breakout OceanaGold saw, which was a severe red flag after it retraced 20% and also re-entered its base. The second two examples are of successful breakouts, and the difference which made them worth holding was that they never re-entered their bases or retraced back to the ideal buy-point. While Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) did come close to re-testing the buy-point, it found immediate support about 3% above this level.

As we can see from the OceanaGold example below, the stock re-entered its base only two months after its breakout, as well as returning to the buy-point. This is a reason to exit the stock and move on as it is not acting properly for how the most prominent winners tend to act following their breakouts.

In the example below of Atlantic Gold, we can see that the stock came close, but never fully re-entered its base. This is why I held the stock, and the stock ended up trading 50% above the breakout level after being bought out three months later.

Moving over to a more recent example, Barrick Gold broke out just over two months ago and hasn't even come close to re-entering its base. This is exceptionally bullish action. When a stock sees a breakaway gap outside of a base, the best thing the stock can do is never re-enter that base or fill that gap. This suggests that institutions were responsible for the buying, and they are interested in topping up their positions at higher prices above the breakout level.

Just as people can act abnormal mentally or physically, stocks can exude these same abnormal tendencies. The goal is to hold stocks and be patient with them when they are acting normal and consider divorcing these positions when they begin to act abnormally and don't revert to their normal behavior quickly. Normal action on a breakout can be classified as a stock showing follow-through and not re-entering its base. Abnormal activity is when a stock breaks out, shows follow-through, and then immediately falls apart as OceanaGold did.

To summarize, the above two rules have helped me avoid losses in the mining sector and limit draw-downs in my portfolio. These rules helped me to exit the majority of my miners in Q2 2017 before things started to slide, and they also helped me to get out of my miners in Q4 2011 when the market put in a long-term top. These rules and this style may not suit everyone, but it has helped me immensely, and I see trading this sector as much riskier without concrete rules in place. This does not mean my rules are the best or that they should be adopted. Instead, these rules are designed to provide an idea for others who may be interested in building their own risk management rules.

So what went wrong with OceanaGold anyways? Let's take a look:

The main issue with OceanaGold is the uncertainty surrounding the company's Didipio Mine in the Philippines. While the company is a two-time recipient of the Presidential Award for Environmental Safety and employs 1,500 local workers, the Nueva Vizcaya [NV] Provincial Government does not seem to want to play fair. The Provincial Court of Nueva Vizcaya has denied OceanaGold's injunction request to end the unlawful restraint of Didipio operations, and OceanaGold must now send this for appeal at the Philippine Court of Appeals in Manila. In late June, the Provincial Governor of NV issued an order directly instructing local government units to restrain any operations of the company. This has been a massive headache for the company as they have had to suspend operations at Didipio despite playing by the rules for several years. Not only have they provided an enormous aid on the employment front in the Philippines, but they've also been responsible on the environmental front, confirmed by their two environmental awards. Didipio contributes roughly 20% of OceanaGold's 550,000-ounce annual production but is the cost leader for the company by massive margins. All-in sustaining costs at Didipio have consistently stayed under $400/oz, and this has significantly reduced the company's costs on a weighted average basis. While a complete shutdown at Didipio is not a company killer, it certainly does contribute at least 20% to the company's total market capitalization.

Production and all-in sustaining cost [AISC] guidance were initially set at 525,000 ounces at $875/oz AISC at the mid-point, but the complications at Didipio will likely drag costs higher in the back half of the year. Already, the company is tracking well above all-in sustaining cost guidance with first half all-in sustaining costs 20% higher than guidance at $1,073/oz. This is not ideal when coupled with the Didipio uncertainty, and the sluggish share price is certainly not surprising based on these developments.

While many will point out that this news is evidence of why technical analysis is useless with the breakout failing, I would argue the exact opposite. The Didipio negative news did not show up until June, and the stock has been acting abnormally as far back as February. If trading with the two rules I've suggested above, most investors would be out of the stock ahead of this news and would have exited for a small gain or break-even on the position.

So how does the stock look currently? Let's take a look:

Looking at a quarterly bar chart, OceanaGold continues to trade in a range between C$2.90 and C$5.50. The bulls must defend the $2.90 level on a monthly close as the next support doesn't come in until the C$2.10 level. While this does not mean that a break of C$2.90 guarantees a trade down to C$2.10, it does increase the potential of this occurring. The stock is currently beginning to get oversold here, but its poor performance vs. its peers is undoubtedly concerning. For this reason, I do not see any reason to buy the dip here. I would much prefer to buy the dips in companies with uptrends vs. hope that the range lows hold here.

The mining sector offers immense opportunity for both traders and investors, but not all investments will pan out as we have planned. For this reason, this article provides two rules which help to limit draw-downs and to concentrate one's portfolio in the best performers. Just as we've been taught to trim the weeds and water the flowers in our gardens, the same is true when it comes to portfolio management. We would not go outside on a Sunday morning and rip all of our flowers out and start pouring water on the weeds; so it makes no sense to do this in our portfolios. While I will be the first to admit that I got my OceanaGold thesis wrong, this article is meant to show that we do not need to lose money when we are wrong. The key to ensure this is by operating under strict risk-management rules.

Every position I enter is designed to be an investment, but we do not know which ones will prove to be investments and which will be duds. The best course of action is building defensive rules for one's portfolio to limit losses when we end up stumbling upon an investment that is shaping up to be a dud. I believe any further 15-20% bounces will likely get sold into until we see a favorable resolution to the Didipio issues. While I don't think that Didipio will stop producing indefinitely, it is hard to be confident in the project when the government is being so unreasonable. It would be different if OceanaGold were purposely avoiding hiring local workers and was on their fourth cyanide spill this year. The fact is that OceanaGold is doing the opposite, and has done everything they can to please the government. This is discouraging from an investment standpoint and why I am not buying this dip.

