The Worst Economic Data Of 2019 May Be Coming

In addition to these economic headwinds, our Macro team also sees an earnings recession developing in the third quarter of 2019.

"Pretty much everything in the economy steepens to their inevitable crescendo over the next three months,” Senior Macro analyst Darius Dale explains.

The worst of U.S. economic data will likely be released in the next few months.

If you’re holding your breath, expecting the market to bounce back to all-time highs on robust U.S. economic data… well, the worst economic data of the year is likely coming down the pike in the in the next few months.

As Hedgeye Senior Macro analyst Darius Dale explains, the most difficult comparisons in Industrial Production, Retail Sales and others are pending soon.

