This Isn't The End Of The Bull Market (And The Yield Curve Isn't Really Inverted)

Last week, the dreaded yield curve inversion finally cast a pall over the market, as 2-year yields briefly eclipsed those of 10-year treasuries. Markets seemed to believe that end times had come, or that they would at least follow shortly. Prognosticators pulled out their old notes. Historically, the write, a ~5% drop typically follows the yield curve inversion, preceding one last rally averaging around 17% in the subsequent period of anywhere from a month to nearly a year and a half.

Ignoring the difference between probabilistic and predictive, this general narrative, were it applicable, has some validity. The error, however, is in identifying today as the beginning of the post-yield-curve-inversion-apocalypse. It is not.

Yes, the 2- and 10-year yield curves did invert, briefly, in pre-market on the morning of August 14. They did not stay inverted, nor are they likely to be allowed to invert again in the near term, as the President will endeavor to tweet markets higher in the immediate period, and the Fed will undoubtedly cut rates next month. As you can see below, simply crossing the inversion threshold briefly in and of itself does not immediately spell impending doom.

The 10- and 2-year treasury yields inverted in May of 1998, briefly, before recovering. The ‘real’ yield curve inversion didn’t begin, starting the clock on the assumed drawdown and subsequent last gasp rally, until February of 2000. Likewise, yields inverted briefly in December of 2005, bounced in and out of inversion for about a quarter, and then reverted to a standard curve again, until June of 2006. At that point, the inversion lasted about a year, and the writing was in fact on the wall.

While I’m not about to endeavor a technical analysis on the topic, it seems safe to say we can discount last week’s inversion, at this stage. Though both brief historical inversions were indeed eventually followed by sustained inversions, and we very likely are on a similar track, the lead time of the initial events represent multiple years of notice of a recession. In other words, even if one were so inclined, there’s no trend to trade just yet.

That said, yield curve inversions are important, not as technical indicators but rather for what they potentially say about broader economic conditions. In all cases, regardless of the mechanisms which bring them to fruition, yield curve inversions significantly impinge lending. If lending institutions cannot profit, or substantially lose their ability to profit, from borrowing at a lower rate and lending at a higher rate, consumer and business credit can freeze up. Consumer spending accounts for about 70% of the U.S. economy. The implications, therefore, are rather straightforward.

Why yield curves invert is a completely different question, with seldom the same answer accounting for each incidence. Falling long-term yields, generally, are an indicator of perceived macroeconomic weakness. A confluence of the two rates, at the very least, indicates low expectations for inflation and/or growth.

A great deal of electronic ink has been spilled on the ways in which the current market and economy differ from past markets and economies. In particular, recent attention has focused on the low-interest regimes, and negative rate environments, increasingly prevalent around the globe. It is helpful to keep in mind that this is merely descriptive of potential correlation, and in no way alters the outcomes that result from an inverted yield curve.

At the time of writing, the yield curve spread sits at around six and a half basis points. While not inverted, the flatness of the yield curve today, and in recent months, puts pressure on the financial and lending industries. How flat is too flat? At what point, short of inversion, does that pressure materially impact consumer and business credit availability? These are questions with much more nuanced, and elusive, answers.

In the near term, don’t start your doomsday preparations just yet. Economic fundamentals did weaken, coincidentally, in early August. Market behavior, as predicted, however, has been driven not by fundamentals but by Fed rate policy and trade policy toward China. While economic fundamentals have now marginally strengthened, I expect volatility to remain elevated, driven by the same two factors. Markets are primed to pounce on any statement from the Fed that isn’t perceived as significantly accommodative moving forward, while the perception of the standing of trade with China will undoubtedly be heavily influenced by the President’s Twitter habits. While economic fundamentals support continued advancement of major indices, choppy waters lie away.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPXL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This piece is purely editorial, reflecting only the opinions of the author. It is not representative of Deep Data Financial or Meadowlark Financial Technologies. It is not, and should not be taken or interpreted as, financial advice.