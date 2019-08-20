The WeWork IPO's Many, Many Problems

Investors may consider shorting the company as it gets closer to its first earnings report, but it's better to just ignore this company and look for a better IPO.

Investors should be concerned about CEO Adam Neumann’s leadership, as he has made several moves which indicate a conflict of interest, or that he wishes to cash out now.

The We Company, commonly known as WeWork, has filed for an IPO which reportedly would value the company at $47 billion.

Every investor has heard about how one should try to zig when others are zagging and look for opportunities which others are missing out on. And with so many analysts blasting WeWork’s (WE) upcoming IPO, I would like to try to point out this company’s good points and argue how it might be an OK investment.

But that's impossible given how many problems there are with this IPO. Whether we are talking about its valuation of $47 billion which would make it nearly Uber’s (NYSE:UBER) size, how large it projects its upcoming market to be, its financial numbers, the questionable ethics surrounding this company, or other factors, there are a deluge of problems with this IPO from beginning to end. The only question is whether investors should actively short this stock or stay away from it altogether.

Business Model and Ethics

If WeWork is a testament to anything, it's that little Johnny can say his lemonade stand is a tech lemonade stand and Johnny will probably get a billion dollars from some investor. WeWork tries to claim that it's a tech company, as it states in its S-1 that “technology is at the foundation of our global platform” and mumbles about engineers and machine learning. But the reality is that WeWork is a real estate company. It buys or leases real estate, splits up the office, and then rents out high-quality offices at a reduced rate, like a hotel.

A real estate company pantomiming as a tech company is murky enough, and there are additional concerns toward CEO and co-founder Adam Neumann. The Real Deal reported in January that Neumann has been buying buildings which are leased to WeWork, creating conflict of interest concerns. WeWork responded by telling Fortune that “WeWork has a review process in place for related-party transactions. Those transactions are reviewed and approved by the board, and they are disclosed to investors.”

In addition to these concerns, Neumann’s own family including his wife play significant roles in the company, and The Wall Street Journal reported that Neumann cashed out $700 million worth of shares last month, just ahead of this IPO.

Neumann still owns one third of the company, though it barely needs to be reported that WeWork is using the dual share model used by far too many IPOs. This means that WeWork leadership will continue to keep all real voting power. Ultimately, there are multiple reasons for why investors should be wary of WeWork’s leadership and business model.

Financial Numbers

In addition to the above, the income and financial numbers WeWork provides in its S-1 present additional concerns. Revenue in the six months of 2019 increased to $1.5 billion, up from $763 million, representing a growth rate of 96%. Net losses rose during that same time period from $722 million to $903 million. WeWork will try to argue that its revenue is growing rapidly while it remains unprofitable, but most tech IPOs follow this pattern. So, what's the big problem?

The problem is where the losses are coming from. The normal IPO pattern is that a company spends money received by investors to either market or develop new products. Then when it reaches a certain size, the company dials back on those expenses to become profitable. But in WeWork’s case, its “location operating expenses” have stayed at about 80% of its revenue in 2018 and 2019, and it was at an even higher percentage in 2016 and 2017.

In summation, WeWork spends nearly as much maintaining its properties as it receives revenue which means that it has little gross profit to speak of. That's different from the normal tech IPO and is a further indication of how it's really a real estate company.

Worker and Economic Concerns

Finally, perhaps the biggest concern about WeWork is that there are reasons to believe this company will flounder hard when the economy goes south as many economists have predicted will happen within a year or so. WeWork operates on a premium basis, offering amenities such as fresh fruit, coffee, private phone booths, and even beer in exchange for higher payments. But the businesses most inclined to use WeWork are startups that cannot afford their own office space, and those startups will leave for cheaper alternatives if the economy falters.

In that scenario, WeWork will have less customers, but will still have to pay its own leases to those they signed deals with including Neumann. And Quartz observed that WeWork took the unusual step of listing the threat of a strike among its risk factors, possibly indicating high labor tensions within the company.

It's said that victory has a thousand fathers, yet defeat is an orphan. But in WeWork’s case, there are so many ways where it could fail, but it's entirely unclear how it will stay successful and become profitable.

Ignore Completely

If you decide to go long on WeWork with this its bad financial numbers and pantomiming as a tech company, then you deserve what you are going to get. But does that mean that this is a good stock to short?

WeWork has not formally announced how much it plans to raise and used a placeholder value of $1 billion in its S-1, so it's hard to definitively state one way or the other. But I believe Uber is a good comparison as another company pretending to be a tech company. Uber disappointed initially after its IPO, then stayed level for months until recently falling after its disappointing earnings report. WeWork could follow a similar path, though it may fall quicker just because it's not as well known.

If you are looking to short, it will be better to wait until we get closer to WeWork’s first earnings report. Otherwise, stay far away from what may be one of the worst IPOs of this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.