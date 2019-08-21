Meats Tank As The Offseason Looms

The end of the 2019 grilling season is upon us; we are now in the second half of August. Each year, the peak season for animal protein demand in the United States runs from the Memorial Day weekend through the Labor Day weekend holiday. As the final weeks of summer pass, and the football season begins, the days of backyard barbecues will become a memory as carnivores will put grills away in storage until the summer of 2020.

The futures market has already moved to the downside in anticipation of falling demand for beef and pork. Prices typically peak in the spring and tend to fall to lows during the fall. This year, the bearish price action has already taken the price of cattle and hog futures lower, and there could be more selling to come in the days and weeks ahead.

The volatile animal protein futures will eventually find a bottom, and prices will stabilize. The most direct route for risk positions in the meat markets is via the futures and futures options markets. However, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETF product (COW) tracks the overall price direction in the cattle and hog futures markets.

Cattle and hog prices move lower

Cattle and hog prices have been heading lower in August as the trade dispute between the US and China, a strong US dollar, and seasonality have created a potent bearish cocktail for the price of the animal proteins.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the nearby October live cattle futures contract shows that the price dropped from $1.1060 per pound on July 29 to under 98 cents per pound at the end of last week. Cattle futures plunged after a fire at a Tyson Foods plant in Kansas on August 9. The plant processed about 6,000 cattle per day, which is 5% of the total industry and 20% of Tyson's capacity. The plant is likely to be closed for months while the company rebuilds.

The fire and other factors caused the price of live cattle to gap lower last week. Both price momentum and relative strength indicators nosedived into oversold territory on the short-term chart. While open interest has been steady around the 300,000-330,000-contract level, daily price volatility spiked higher to 26.71% from just over 11% at the start of August. Meanwhile, the price of the October live cattle futures closed last week near the lows and at the lowest level since 2016 with prices below the psychological $1 per pound level.

Source: CQG

Selling also hit the cash-settled feeder cattle futures market as it declined from $1.44425 per ounce in late July to a low at $1.27325 early last week. At the low, the price was at its lowest level since March 2017. The October feeder cattle futures staged a comeback and were at the $1.34025 per pound level on Tuesday, August 20. The recovery from the low lifted price momentum and relative strength indicators from oversold conditions on the daily chart. Meanwhile, daily historical volatility spiked from just over 13% at the start of August to 38.8% on August 20.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the price of nearby October lean hog futures declined from 81.975 cents per pound on July 24 to a low at 61.50 cents on August 5, but an attempt at a price recovery failed, and it was below the 65 cents level on August 20. Price momentum and relative strength were in oversold territory, and open interest has been trending lower over recent months. The move in the metric that reflects the total number of open long and short positions is likely because of the end of the peak season in September. Just as in the cattle market, daily historical volatility has moved higher in the hog futures rising from just under 30% in mid-July to over 52% on August 20.

Trade and currencies weigh on prices

The trade dispute between the US and China continues to weigh on the prices of animal proteins as the Asian nation is a significant part of the addressable market for meat consumption in the world. With 1.4 billion people, China's population represents over 18% of the world.

On August 1, President Trump upped the ante in the trade dispute by slapping another 10% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese goods flowing into the US. The tariffs were initially to take effect on September 1, but some have been extended to December 15. China retaliated by devaluing its currency and canceling purchases of US agricultural goods. The US then designated China, a currency manipulator. The tit-for-tat escalation has turned the dispute into a trade and currency war. Meat prices hit lower lows in the aftermath of the escalation of the trade dispute.

At the same time, China has suffered from an outbreak of African swine fever in its hog population. With the decline in pork supplies in the world's leading consuming nation, the Chinese have had to dip into strategic reserves of frozen pork. However, the trade issues have precluded any exports of US pork to China, which has also weighed on the price of the meat, and the same goes for US beef exports to the Asian nation.

In a recent development, economic travails have hit Argentina like a ton of bricks. Last week, the value of the Argentine peso fell by over 30%. Since Argentina is a significant beef producer, the decline in the currency has also weighed on the price of cattle futures. The dollar index remains near its recent high at 98.70 as it was trading at just over the 98 level on Tuesday, August 20. A strong dollar is not bullish for meat prices as it makes US exports of beef and pork less competitive in global markets aside from China.

The world needs to eat - levels to watch on the downside

At the start of this century, approximately six billion people inhabited the earth. Global population has grown to 7.592 billion and is rising in just under two decades, an increase of over 26.5%. A significant percentage of the people on our plant are carnivores, so the overall demand for beef, pork, and other types of meat continues to rise.

From a longer-term perspective, as we head into the offseason for demand in the US, the price of live cattle futures is heading for a test of a critical technical support level.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that support for live cattle futures now stands at the October 2016 low at 94.30 cents per pound. Below there, the next level is at the 2009 low at 78.70 cents per pound if things get ugly on the downside.

Source: CQG

Monthly technical support for feeder cattle futures is at the 2016 bottom at $1.18975 per pound.

Source: CQG

In the pork market, after some minor support at 50 cents, the critical level stands at the 2016 low at 40.70 cents per pound over the coming weeks.

The Tyson fire distorts prices

I want to thank one of my readers, Calvin Ott, who reached out to point out a price deviation in the cattle market in beef packer spreads after the fire at the Tyson plant. Calvin wrote:

The two links in his email are:

It is worth watching the 59-cent spread over the coming days and weeks to assess the impact on the overall futures market. We could see lots of two-way volatility in the cattle futures market as a result of the spread and the fire.

The price of Tyson Foods shares (TSN) was still trading at close to all-time highs at the end of last week despite the fire at one of its primary processing plants.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that at $88.15 per share on August 20, TSN shares were just below the record peak at $89.88 earlier this month. The high occurred on August 13, the first business day following the fire in Kansas.

COW follows meat prices

While meat futures prices often fall to lows in the early fall, we could see lots of two-way volatility over the coming weeks in the cattle and hog futures markets. Any surprises on the trade front, significant currency moves in the US or Argentina, or changes in domestic cattle supplies because of the fire in Kansas have the potential to increase price variance. While the most direct route for a risk position in the meats is via the futures market, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETF product provides an alternative. The fund summary for COW states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the 'index components') and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

COW has net assets of $9.63 million, trades an average of 4,670 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.45%.

Source: Barchart

Since mid-July COW has dropped from $50 to a low at $41.66 per share last week on the selling in the cattle and hog markets. COW is an ETN product that follows the prices of the meats.

While lower prices could be on the horizon, COW is an ETN to put on your radar as the sale in the animal protein sector will eventually come to an end.

