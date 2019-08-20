Chinese Economic Uncertainty Creates Buying Opportunity In Copper

The industrial metals market has taken yet another dip on poor economic news out of China.

By now, it is well-known that the Chinese economy is going through a prolonged state of weakness. The recent July data has merely confirmed this, yet commodities, in particular, the industrial metals complex have been roiled.

The latest commodity dip has lead me to re-orienting my portfolio, which now boasts exposure to industrial metals such as copper. I simply think the industrial metals market has overreacted, giving little credence to the demand side of the equation. In this article, I elaborate on some of these - expansionary policy in the form of infrastructure spend, widening consumption-production spread creating inventory tightness and the long term shift toward new energy vehicles boosting demand for copper.

China's Weakening Economy Spreads to the World

The latest economic data points out of China in July were weaker than estimates and demonstrated a slowdown from the previous month. Industrial production growth decelerated, rising by just 4.8% on a YoY basis, against a rise of 6.3% in June. Though 4.8% growth may seem encouraging, it is important to frame the figure against the multi-year declining IP trend.

Meanwhile, fixed asset investments (FAI) from infrastructure spending is still growing by a little under 5% YoY, which may put infrastructure spending into a more prominent role in China's countercyclical policy over the next few months. Framing FAI against a multi-year backdrop, again, shows the unmistakable decline within the span of just under five years.

I'd cite the industrial production specifically as a harbinger of weaker growth to come in the Middle Kingdom. The recent trend clearly demonstrates the deteriorating state of global manufacturing, which coupled with the decline in global trade, is having a massive impact on China.

While all eyes are on the US/China trade war, there appears to also be a larger narrative at play as Eurozone growth is weakening along with the rest of the world. Many emerging market economies, which used to serve as global growth engines, also look weak from a demand standpoint, all of which seem to be denting manufacturing growth in China. The maturing Chinese economy may still be creating some demand for manufactured products, but the weakening demand is a major concern.

How to Benefit From Economic Weakness

On paper at least, infrastructure projects seem unlikely to find suitable financing in this environment, and this will impact the project pipeline going forward.

Given the current situation, it may seem puzzling that I am bullish on the commodity markets, especially so on metals, which have an outsized exposure to China.

1. Fear is Fully Priced Into The Market

The deteriorating trade situation is well known and is likely priced into the market. The onshore market looks especially alluring, as sentiment has been extremely weak. The Thomson Reuters Commodity Index has absolutely tanked YTD and has just reached a multi-year low.

Industrial metals have been major contributors. Iron ore prices, for instance, have practically fallen off a cliff .

So has copper.

We would almost need to see a replay of the economic weakness in 2015-2016 in order for commodity prices to slip any further. But things are much different today - back then, electricity consumption was flat, whereas it is growing currently. Steel consumption also fell then, but today, key end-markets such as the US and India are showing positive growth.

Chart Source: IHEA

This degree of implied commodity downturn seems unlikely to me. Additionally, I think that even if US/China trade tensions continue to ratchet up, the overall dent on commodity demand will be small. The real driver of growth for metals-intensive goods will be the US, and India, where infrastructure investment remains a key theme. For this reason, I think that the recent weakness in the commodity complex is extreme, with the weakness in industrial metals especially jarring.

2. Government Will Step in With Stimulus

Global governments, China included, will need to find a way to spur economic growth. The already announced easing plans from Bejing across fiscal, monetary, and administrative lines will likely have a positive impact on industrial metals.

I do not think governments will engage in the same level of easing that occurred in crises periods such as 2009, 2012, and 2015, but I do think that infrastructure investments will be the go-to method for policymakers to stabilize economic growth. The 2008-2010 period, for instance, saw the vast majority of stimulus funds allocated toward infrastructure, housing and rural development.

Chart Source: CRU Group

Thus far, China's stimulus has consisted largely of tax cuts, but the continued deterioration in its economy means a pivot to infrastructure spending is inevitable in my opinion. Particularly in China given its scale, infrastructure stimulus is likely to massively push up the prices of industrial metals.

3. The Industry-Level Backdrop Looks Favourable

Even with the macroeconomic picture deteriorating, there are numerous positive microeconomic trends.

An example of this is the declining spread between the demand and inventory levels of industrial metals such as aluminum, copper, zinc, and nickel supports the long industrial metals thesis and points to much tighter supplies going forward.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Furthermore, the long term shift toward electric vehicles should support rising demand for copper, the industrial metal hardest hit by China woes. With the demand side looking strong and the consumption-production spread set to widen considerably, copper looks like a safe long term bet.

Industrial Metals Still Have a Place in the Portfolio

All of these factors has lead me to take a long hard look at my equity-heavy portfolio and add some industrial metals (copper) exposure. Yes, China is in trouble and there are some very real risks to its rapid economic expansion, but the commodities market is simply not taking into account the importance of infrastructure spending as a go-to policy lever. Nor is the long term positive demand trends or the short term inventory tightness being accounted for. Along with exposure to copper (accessible via futures or ETNs), gold could also be an interesting addition to the portfolio given its properties as a hedge and a diversification tool.

