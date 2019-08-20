General Electric Bankruptcy Fears Put Into Perspective

Having said that, there is a difference between fraud and aggressive accounting, so while GE will be responsible for billions of additional costs, these should be over time.

If the past couple of days have provided any indication, you would think the sky is falling for industrial conglomerate General Electric (GE). In a massive 175-page report, Harry Markopolos and those working with/for him laid out what they allege to be a fraud at the business that is at least $38.1 billion in size. In response to this development, shares of the firm plummeted for the day, closing down more than 11% before rebounding a day later. These allegations are severe and, if true, would warrant a bankruptcy and subsequent legal fallout akin to what was seen with Enron and Worldcom so many years ago. In this piece, I will detail some of the allegations made against General Electric, detailing where I believe this short report is correct and rebutting that which either doesn't make sense or appears to be an exaggeration of the broader picture.

A disclosure

Performing a detailed assessment of this short report against General Electric in a single article is impractical, both because of the range and depth of the report. As such, I will be breaking up my analysis across articles, detailing a different key theme for each one. In this particular article, I will cover the single largest allegation: that LTC (long-term care) policies will result in a hit to the industrial conglomerate of $29 billion in size.

Diving into a called-for impairment

According to Markopolos, a significant impairment (a non-cash one) in the amount of $10.5 billion is called for at the moment by General Electric. This impairment, at first glance, looks really apparent. You see, in addition to reporting financials in accordance with GAAP (what you see when you look at a 10-K, for instance), there is another type of accounting called SAP (Statutory Accounting Principles). Insurance regulators require that insurance and reinsurance providers file statements regularly that prioritize SAP.

At its core, the big difference between GAAP and SAP is that GAAP assumes the continued existence of the company with an emphasis on telling investors and other stakeholders the health of the company, while SAP has been constructed under the framework of GAAP but looks at the solvency of the firm when it comes to being able to cover insurance liabilities. As you might expect, there can and often do exist disparities between items as nuanced as insurance reserves. As an example, we need to only look at the image below.

As you can see here, earlier this year, General Electric had GAAP reserves covering its LTC contracts worth $19.9 billion, but the SAP reserves calculation comes out to $30.4 billion, giving a disparity of $10.5 billion. As you can see in the image below, this gap has really only widened in recent years, driven in large part by the $15 billion in reserves the firm revealed it had to cover back in 2017 (for which it has been given a few years) and by the fact that the GAAP adjustment made associated with that development was $8.9 billion.

To put these figures into perspective, it would be best to compare them with other firms. The examples provided by Markopolos and his team involve Prudential (NYSE:PRU) and Unum (NYSE:UNM). The overall size of the gap for General Electric stood at the end of 2018 at 52%, up materially from prior years, while Prudential's, Unum's, and others are much lower than that. The argument being made from Markopolos is that an impairment for the current disparity should be made to General Electric's books. What's more, he states that new accounting standards coming into play in early 2021 will force General Electric to take the charge no later than the first quarter of that year. One critique here for Markopolos relates to the claim that GAAP and SAP must align by 2021. I could find no such ruling, including in the August 2018 FASB documents, that make this so.

This doesn't mean that Markopolos is wrong on everything though. According to the FASB documents, more information will need to be made available to investors regarding SAP and the assumptions tied to it, and it will also be required for a specified discount rate, pegged to high-quality bonds, to be used that will be lower than typical industry discount rates. The lower the rate is, the higher the reserve obligation ultimately ends up being, so some downside from this could negatively affect General Electric and its long-term expectations. None of this means, however, that General Electric is committing fraud here.

Management stated in a 'Teach-In' for analysts in March of this year that it did expect to eventually pay (between now and 2023) $9 billion related to its LTC contracts, though ultimately (at the long end of the tail), the firm thinks it might generate positive results. While I very much doubt this to be the case, given the poor track record that LTC contracts have (and loss ratios of several hundred percentage points revealed by Markopolos), what I believe General Electric plans to do is recognize (periodically, likely each year) some amount of the hit to reserves, allocating cash in each of the years and adjusting its books accordingly. As Citron stated in its defense of General Electric, there's a difference between aggressive accounting and fraudulent accounting. Revealing its expected payout is far from a fraud.

Another $18.5 billion in charges

In addition to the $10.5 billion non-cash charge that Markopolos claims needs to be accounted for, there's a further $18.5 billion, allegedly, that the company needs to come up with immediately. Truth be told, I believe Markopolos is very likely correct that General Electric will be on the hook for billions more, but instead of it being needed now, it too will likely come due to the firm over a period of years. This is because, in reserve accounting, the actual amount owed is up in the air and not truly understood until a claim is resolved in its entirety. Reserves, then, are based on actuarial assumptions, so instead of having set-in-stone requirements that General Electric is seemingly avoiding, the amount and timing of reserve changes can be subjective (subject to the results of the actuaries running the numbers, not just management's whims).

In the image above, you can see a breakdown of three different categories that, combined, come out to the $18.5 billion estimate provided by Markopolos. Let's tackle the top one, in the amount of $9.5 billion, first. In the image below, you can see specific data of relevance, covering the amount of money in reserve per life for GE's ERAC insurance policies and what those numbers look like compared to policies in place under Prudential and Unum. ERAC policies currently have reserves per life of $78,457 compared to $113,445 for Prudential and $100,306 for Unum. First and foremost, just because one of those companies have a certain amount of reserve per life doesn't mean that General Electric and all the other industry players must do the same. It is all very case-specific, based on actuarial assumptions and relying on the characteristics of the customers under each policy.

Having said that, the spread here is quite large and may very well warrant some change not in favor of General Electric over time. For his own report's calculations, Markopolos decided to rely on the most aggressive scenario, which would be for General Electric to see its reserves bolstered by the $34,998 per in-force life that represents the difference between its policies and Prudential's. This would, spread across 270,000 policies, amount to the $9.5 billion shown in the aforementioned image, but if we were to temper our assumptions and rely, instead, on the Unum policies as a guide instead, this would come down nearly half to $5.9 billion. Furthermore, because of how reserves are calculated, any cost increase may be spread over years so long as regulators do not object.

The second item covered, in the amount of $3.6 billion, is a little easier to tackle. As you can see in the images below, there is a rather large disparity between the premiums per in-force life for General Electric's ERAC operations compared to what Prudential has on its books. This difference comes out to about $1,590 per policy, due in part to the fact that General Electric is seeing non-payment on 26% of its policies (this means they are paying out now). Markopolos took this figure and looked at the NPV of the difference over time to arrive at the $3.6 billion figure. This is a fair analysis, but it is worth mentioning here that, once again, it doesn't mean the company necessarily needs to account for this today. It is more likely than not to be realized over a period of years.

The final component that makes up the $18.5 billion allegation is simply a margin of safety adjustment, seemingly done on a whim. As you can see in the images below, it is undeniable that the LTC policies controlled by General Electric are worse than what its peers have to show. The average age is higher, the amounts collected from premiums are lower, the percent of customers not paying happen to be higher, and management cannot just raise prices whenever they want. To account for this difference in quality when it comes to LTC policies, Markopolos assigned a 15% margin of safety on top of the $36.3 billion to get an additional charge of $5.4 billion for the firm. Whether this number will be right is anybody's guess. The actual number might end up being 5%, or 25%, or negative 10%. Coming up with a risk factor and throwing it into the pot, while wise when running numbers, isn't how accounting works.

Takeaway

Right now, the picture facing General Electric is incredibly complex. Based on the report posted by Markopolos, I would be shocked if the industrial conglomerate can go the next several years without paying out billions of dollars more on its policies, but some of this has already been revealed as likely while the rest (the $18.5 billion) is highly subjective and would probably represent the most aggressive scenario imaginable. As an example, if instead of using Prudential as the benchmark, we used Unum and applied a 10% risk factor instead of 15%, the amount owed over time would be $11.7 billion instead of $18.5 billion.

Moving forward, I will tackle other arguments within the Markopolos report, but so far, my conclusion is this: Markopolos, a legend for having busted Bernie Madoff's fraud as well as identifying other frauds over the years, has pointed out some undeniably aggressive accounting from General Electric that probably will come back to bite it in the years to come, but there is a difference between what the company appears to be doing and actual fraud. In time, investors should expect LTC policies to hurt the firm more, likely north of $10 billion, but for a firm General Electric's size, with the asset sales it has in progress and the prospect of being cash flow positive in 2021, I do not yet believe that bankruptcy is imminent as Markopolos claims.

