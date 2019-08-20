Antero Resources: Changing As Always

The adjusted EBITDAX margin already is very healthy even though it's lower than last year.

Antero Resources (AR) reported a profit for the second quarter. The company often does breakeven or worse on an operating basis. The hedging program usually makes the quarterly reports look good. This quarter was no exception to that.

As shown above, nearly the whole profit improvement came from the commodity derivative fair value gains. This happened despite the monetization of some of the hedge position in December 2018 that raised about $357 million.

But Mr. Market has never been really happy with hedge fund gains. Therefore, the market often values that part of earnings less than operating earnings. Despite one of the more profitable track records (made lumpy by periodic hedge fund monetization). This stock finds itself in the market doghouse. Therefore, the emphasis in the future will be operating earnings so that the hedge fund profits will be "icing on the cake".

This management begins from a decent base. Even in the currently depressed market for gas, the Adjusted EBITDAX Margin Before Settled Commodity Derivatives is nearly 25% of the realized price before cash receipts from settled derivative contracts. That is one of the better margins out there.

The liquids portion of production grew sharply from the year before. The continuing emphasis on liquids should enable that percentage of production to continue to grow. In spite of continuing natural gas pricing weakness, the continuing liquids percentage increase should show on the first line as the realized price per MCF increases in a very weak gas market.

Debt

Even after the hedge liquidation and the cash raise from the Antero Midstream (AM) simplification, the reduction of debt levels continues to be a priority. Cash provided by operating activities is holding up remarkably well considering the weak natural gas pricing. At least part of the cash flow performance is due to the rising percentage of liquids production. As this rising percentage continues, it should eventually overshadow the weak gas pricing to show some cash flow growth.

In the meantime, cash flow appears to exceed the needs of the capital budget. Therefore, some debt reduction is in order. The company has no debt due for a while, so the paydown of the bank line should be the primary target. At the current rate of progress, the bank line could be completely empty before the end of the fiscal year.

The company still has an investment in Antero Midstream that offsets a good portion of the debt shown above. That investment is considered liquid and could be used in a pinch or financial panic to raise enough cash to repay debt if that is needed. Those 158.4 million shares received from the simplification transaction are worth roughly $1.2 billion at current stock pricing. More importantly, Antero Midstream pays a dividend quarterly that adds to company cash flow.

Pricing

The startup of the ME2 pipeline has provided the company access to the export market. This has resulted in sharply improved pricing.

The company has now begun to shift the sale of these liquids products to the higher priced export market. Therefore, pricing should continue to improve as shown above well into the next fiscal year.

The rising sales price of this part of the production has noticeably slowed the cash flow decline that was previously shown. Liquids sales are now more than one-third of the revenue stream. Therefore, the news above is very good news for this mostly gas producer. Mr. Market is really expecting a lot of bad news based upon weak natural gas pricing. In the meantime, this management is putting the company in a position to show revenue growth even if natural gas prices continue to decline.

Cost Reductions

Management has pursued some very significant cost reduction initiatives.

Continuing industry improvements have allowed a considerable reduction in well costs. That means that finding and development costs, along with the corresponding depreciation per well, should decrease in the future.

The company has also targeted some lease operating costs as well. The major goal of these cost reductions is to make the company profitable before the hedging program. The hedging program has long carried this company to unusual profitability levels. At some point, that hedging program could fail to produce the past results.

More importantly, the market never expects the continued excellent hedging results. Hence, the operation's emphasis to reduce costs to the point where the company is consistently profitable in times of weak natural gas pricing.

Summary

The management quandary is real simple, it is the success of the hedging program.

This company has consistently raked in the hedging dollars like few others in the industry. Every few years the company has cashed in some hedges to raise cash. The rest of the time, this company can regularly be counted on to settle its hedges at a profit.

The slide above shows that there is still considerable value in the remaining hedges. Like the investment in Antero Midstream, that hedging value is considered fairly liquid. The two investments combined represent about $2 billion in assets that are easily liquidated for cash.

Despite the obvious overall success of the company, the market has never bought this strategy. Instead, there has been a steady market demand for operations profitability. Management appears to be headed in that direction.

The market does not care that management has sharply reduced debt over the years by liquidating hedges from time to time. Even now, after the December liquidation, the hedges above are worth a considerable amount of cash. Management is well on its way to rebuilding the value of the hedge position for the next cash raising event.

The hedging success continues to give this company time to make money in more traditional ways. The emphasis on liquids production should land this well run company solidly on the operational profit side in the future.

The current stock price gives no value to the considerable hedging success shown above. Instead, that price appears to expect a disastrous future. However, this company has long found ways to generate cash. This is shown by the steadily climbing financial strength. Management is just short of its goal of investment grade. Sooner or later, though, this management will attain that investment grade rating. In the meantime, shareholders should be well rewarded as management tries to get that improved rating.

