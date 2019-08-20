ServiceMaster Remade, A Look At The Work In Progress

When ServiceMaster Global Holdings (SERV) announced its intent to spin-off its American Home Shield unit ("AHS"), and the simultaneous hiring of Nik Varty as CEO, a series of operational and leadership changes began that have since transformed company. Now two years later we can begin to assess what these developments have meant for the residential and commercial termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration services company.

In short, the company's moves have made it a faster growing, more efficient cash generating operation which is now well positioned to drive increasing free cash flow by effectively expanding its markets (via acquisitions and organically) and controlling its costs with technology adoption.

New Management

After being hired in July, 2017 CEO Varty moved to fill key executive positions. In October, Dion Persson was hired to execute the AHS spin-off (which became publicly traded frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)) and to identify and advance all business development activities. His background is in strategy, analytics, and business development, most recently for Ingersoll Rand where he led the strategy around the spin-off of Allegion, plc.

Also in October, 2017 Matthew Stevenson was brought in to lead the Terminix Residential business which is now disaggregated from the Terminix Commercial business in the financial reporting. His background while at Meritor WABCO (a JV between Meritor and WABCO) was in revamping sales, operations, and marketing.

Mr. Varty's next hire was Pratip Dastidar whose experience at salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) and HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was in process innovation and transformation. Mr. Dastidar is tasked with elevating the customer experience, simplifying business processes, and enhancing productivity throughout ServiceMaster.

In 2018, the executive transformation continued with the promotion of Robert Doty and the hiring of David Dart to lead the company's Information Technology and HR functions, respectively. Within a month of completing the frontdoor, inc. spin-off, James Summerville and Michael Bisignano were hired to lead the company's Supply Management and General Counsel functions, respectively. Most recently in 2019 Greg Rutherford and Aster Angagaw were hired to lead, respectively, Terminix Commercial (part of the Terminix segment) and the re-aligned and renamed ServiceMaster Brands segment (SMB, formerly the Franchise Services Group or FSG).

The AHS/frontdoor inc. spin-off and executive level personnel changes are only part of the ongoing transformation within ServiceMaster. The company has also brought in new Directors, undertaken acquisitions, and embraced greater technology in an effort to boost the company's fortunes via improved growth and streamlined operations.

Board of Directors

The ServiceMaster Board of Directors has had tremendous turnover since the hiring of CEO Varty. Only 4 of the 8 Directors in place as of July 2017 when CEO Varty was hired are still on the Board. The other 4 (2 of whom were appointed to the Board of frontdoor, inc.) have been replaced by CEO Varty, Steven B. Hochhauser, Naren K. Gursahaney, and most recently Deborah H. Caplan on July 29, 2019.

CEO Nik Varty joined the board upon his hiring as CEO. Mr. Varty came to ServiceMaster from WABCO where he served as President of the Americas and as Global Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions. Among his accomplishments at WABCO were the successful restructuring of its South America regional operations.

Mr. Gursahaney was named the Chair in May 2019 after joining the Board late in 2017. He is the former chief executive officer of The ADT Corporation (NYSE:ADT), having been appointed to the position after the company was separated from Tyco International Ltd., where he served as president of its North American Residential business segment.

Before being named to the ServiceMaster Board Mr. Hochhauser served as the interim president of American Home Shield for less than 2 months until the permanent frontdoor, inc. CEO was hired. Before joining ServiceMaster, he served as chairman and CEO of Johns Manville and also held executive positions at Ingersoll Rand, Honeywell, and United Technologies.

Ms. Caplan is the executive vice president of Human Resources and Corporate Services for NextEra Energy, Inc. She has also served as NextEra Energy's vice president of integrated supply chain, and as vice president and chief operating officer of Florida Power & Light Company, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc.

Acquisitions

The March 2018 $148M acquisition of Copesan was made to leverage its talent, best practices, and proven processes to Terminix's commercial business. Next, Terminix acquired Cooper Pest ($12.5M revenue) in May 2018 to increase coverage of urban markets, specifically the greater Philadelphia area. On a larger scale, ServiceMaster acquired Assured Environments last December. The $31M in revenue New York City based company is anticipated to further accelerate Terminix's expansion into urban markets and to provide access to national property managers. Copesan is the linchpin of ServiceMaster's drive to boost growth by the capture of more of the commercial segment which, as the company presented at its December, 2018 Investor Day (slide 25), grew about 146% between 2000 and 2017 and represented about 46% of the total pest control industry in 2017. The residential segment of the industry has shrunk from about 68% to 54% of the industry during that time.

Technology Adoption

Since his appointment in 2017, CEO Varty has initiated several technology based process changes intended to improve growth and streamline operations. The company has adopted technology to create scalable operating models which optimize the branch network, automate manual functions, and standardize information throughout the organization. These all are designed to enhance customer experiences via improved communication and consistent interactions.

A good example is the salesforce.com integration, which CEO Varty indicated on the Q418 call was

to provide the proper tools and remove obstacles from the front line in order to simplify the life of our technicians and build solid customer retention."

He further stated,

The system will remove many of the daily administrative tasks of the technicians to allow them to be more engaged with customers. Additionally, salesforce will simplify the back office by creating a single platform for customer data accessible to management, technicians, call centers and corporate associates and to ensure ease of gathering and consistency of data."

The company has reiterated on the Q418 and Q119 calls that the benefits of the salesforce system will start to impact results towards the end of 2019 and fully by the end of 2020.

New Geographies

In addition to new management, new Directors, significant acquisitions, and technology adoption, the company has begun to enter new geographic markets. Specifically, ServiceMaster is attempting to penetrate domestic urban marketplaces and is exploring international expansion to Europe and Asia.

As mentioned, the acquisitions of Assured Environments and Cooper Pest in 2018 provide the company with entry points in the New York City and Philadelphia markets in addition to specific attributes such as property management relationships (in the case of Assured) and bed bug control (in the case of Cooper Pest).

The strategy of acquiring expert management in urban market companies will be replicated for the company's international expansion. CEO Varty said on the Q219 call,

We continue to make progress on our global strategy and are exploring several exciting opportunities in both the EU and Asia markets. As we have said previously, global expansion will initially come through M&A, where we will target companies with strong management teams that know how to operate in the region and help us drive future organic growth."

This is the first time the company explicitly named the geographies it is exploring for expansion.

Guidance History

Now that we have a flavor for all the avenues the company is pursuing to transform itself, a look at ServiceMaster's investment potential is in order. The company under CEO Varty has shown a good grasp of its operations such that it is generally able to "under-promise" and "over-deliver" in relation to guidance. Specifically, for the remainder of FY17 after CEO Varty was appointed, ServiceMaster met all of its initial guidance even though adjusted EBITDA was revised down in an abundance of caution which proved unwarranted as the actual result exceeded the low end of initial guidance ($678M vs. $675M).

Full Year FY17 Guidance Q217 call Q317 call FY17 actual 7/31/17 10/31/17 2/27/18 Revenue ($M) $2,900-$2,920 $2,900-$2,920 $2,912 Revenue growth 6% 6% 6% Adj. EBITDA ($M) $675-$685 $670-$675 $678 Adj. EBITDA growth 1%-3% 0%-1% 1.60% Adj. EBITDA Margin 23% 23% 23.30%

Author created from company earnings conference calls

For FY18, revenue surpassed the company's final revenue guidance (which had been revised upward from its initial figure) but adjusted EBITDA was about 6% below the final guidance despite segment organic growth at or above guidance. The company explained the adjusted EBITDA shortfall was due to $33M of shared corporate level activities, such as finance, accounting, tax, treasury, and human resources which historically were allocated to the spun off AHS business but which were not permitted to be classified as discontinued operations. Excluding these costs, the adjusted EBITDA did meet company guidance for FY18.

Full Year 2018 Guidance Whole Co pre-spin-off SERV post-spin-off Q417 call Q118 call Q218 call Q218 call Q318 call 2/27/18 5/1/18 7/31/18 7/31/18 11/6/18 2018 actual Revenue ($B) $3.02-$3.05 $3.09-$3.12 $3.13-$3.16 $1.88-$1.89 $1.89-$1.9 $1.9 Revenue growth 4%-5% 6%-7% 7%-9% 7%-8% 7%-8% 8.3% Adj. EBITDA ($M) $690-$705 $695-$710 $680-$700 $425-$435 $425-$435 $398 Adj. EBITDA growth 2%-4% 2%-5% 0%-3% 2%-4% 2%-4% 6.4% Adj. EBITDA Margin 23% 23% 22% 23% 23% 20.90% Terminix organic Rev g' 1%-2% 1%-2% 1%-2% 1%-2% 1%-2% 2% FSG organic Rev g' 4%-6% 4%-6% 4%-6% 4%-6% 4%-6% 9%

Author created from company earnings conference calls

FY19 full year guidance given on 2/26/19 (Q418 call) was for revenue between $2.02B and $2.05B and adjusted EBITDA of $435M to $445M. This guidance was unchanged during the Q119 call on 5/7/19 and revenue guidance was revised up to $2,045M to $2,060M during the Q219 call on 8/6/19. Given that actual combined revenue for Q119 and Q219 was $1.042B, the current guidance suggests $1.011B revenue at the midpoint for the remainder of FY19, which would be 6.0% y/y growth from Q318-Q418 ($953M). For the past 5 years combined Q1 and Q2 revenue has averaged 49.8% of the year's total and since Q1 and Q219 revenue ($1.042B) was 50.8% of the midpoint of guidance ($2.053B) it appears the company is again on track to meet or beat its full year revenue guidance in FY19.

Likewise, adjusted EBITDA was $109M during Q119 and $131M during Q219 thus Q3-Q419 adjusted EBITDA would come in at $200M at the midpoint of guidance for the full year ($440M) which would be 8.1% y/y growth from Q3-Q418 ($185M). The average combined Q1 and Q2 adjusted EBITDA over the past 5 years was 52% of the annual total. Q1 and Q219 adjusted EBITDA ($240M) was 54.5% of the midpoint of full year guidance ($440M), again suggesting ServiceMaster is on track to meet or beat its full year guidance.

Full Year 2019 Guidance Q418 call Q119 call Q219 call 2/26/19 5/7/19 8/6/19 Revenue ($M) $2,020-$2,050 $2,020-$2,050 $2,045-$2,060 Revenue growth 6%-8% 6%-8% 8% Adj. EBITDA ($M) $435-$445 $435-$445 $435-$445 Adj. EBITDA growth 9.3%-11.8%** 9.3%-11.8%** 9.3%-11.8%** Adj. EBITDA Margin 22% 22% 22% Terminix organic Rev g' 2%-3% 2%-3% 2%-3% FSG organic Rev g' 4%-6% 4%-6% 4%-6%

** vs. 2018 Adj EBITDA $398M; Author created from company earnings conference calls

Financials

The assessment of ServiceMaster's transformation and investability must ultimately be seen in its cash flow drivers (growth, profitability, and efficiency) as reflected in its financial statements.

Revenue growth has increased in the nine months since the spin-off of frontdoor, inc. to 10.5% from both the five year average ending in 2017 (6.2%) and the nine months immediately preceding the spin-off (7.8%). However, profitability has declined with the gross margin and operating expense % below the previous levels. Finally, the company has improved working capital management efficiency since the spin-off. Due to a combination of faster accounts receivable turnover and slower accounts payable turnover, ServiceMaster now has an operating cash cycle of about 7 days compared to about 50 days during the 2013-2017 period.

Year over year revenue growth for the nine months since the spin-off incorporates the financials restated for Q417-Q218 (for comparability) and has benefited primarily from acquisitions, particularly that of Copesan at the end of Q118.

Profitability since the spin-off of frontdoor, inc. has declined primarily due to non-recurring dis-synergies from the spin-off and investments in growth such as excess sales and marketing expense, costs associated with the implementation of the salesforce platform, and the cost of building out the Terminix Commercial segment that was materially augmented with the Copesan acquisition.

The significant improvement in the operating cycle to 7 days for the most recent 9 months since the spin-off from the average of 50 days during 2013 to 2017 was a direct result of the spin-off. Specifically, $1.16B (nearly 40%) of 2017 revenue of $2.91B, and $591M (38%) of the $1.55B cost of sales, were allocated to frontdoor, inc.'s income statement during the spin-off. However, nearly 72% ($408M) of the $570M accounts receivable balance at 12/31/17 and only 30% ($34M) of the 12/31/17 accounts payable balance of $115M was spun off to frontdoor's balance sheet. The effect of disposing of more A/R than revenue and less A/P than COS was the decrease in A/R days and increase in A/P days and net decrease in the operating cycle. ServiceMaster without its American Home Shield/frontdoor inc. segment is now a more efficient cash generator which will aid the company in its transformation effort.

Conclusion

The ongoing transformation of business segments (spin-off and acquisitions), executive management, board leadership, technology, and markets is yielding a faster growing, more efficient cash generating operation. In the three quarters since the spin-off, ServiceMaster has been less profitable than previously, but given the ability of management to deliver in relation to its guidance we believe it has a good grasp of its operations and that future profitability will be restored and cash flow will be further improved by the current initiatives.

This belief stems from the following:

Revenue growth has increased primarily from acquisitions which will continue as a key strategy to drive growth after the spin-off of frontdoor inc.

Profitability has declined primarily due to non-recurring dis-synergies from the spin-off and subsequent investments in growth. Both of these will dissipate in future quarters as capital projects are completed and operations normalize without frontdoor inc.

The improvement in working capital efficiency reflects a new normal for the company. When frontdoor, inc. was spun off, a greater % of accounts receivable than revenue and lesser % of accounts payable than cost of sales was disposed of, leaving a structural improvement in cash generation capacity through less reliance on A/R for sales and greater ability to fund operations with A/P.

ServiceMaster is now positioned to thrive but at the recent forward multiple of around 34x FY20 EPS (shares are up more than 40% in the past 6 months), we would be buyers only on a significant pullback in price closer to 20-25x forward EPS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.