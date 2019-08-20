Alteryx: Current Leader With A Quickly Evaporating Moat

Big data is all the rage these days and the market for self-service data analytics solutions is new and rapidly evolving. Alteryx (AYX) is one such company that has taken advantage of the excitement in this space as the stock is up almost double its price YTD. And by all metrics, the company is doing well with second-quarter revenue up 59% YoY at $82.0 Million and net expansion rates of over 130%. It is in my view that the company will continue its rapid growth in the near future as more companies move away from traditional spreadsheets (and traditional business intelligence providers such as IBM and Oracle) play catch up. However, as a fundamental investor, I view companies on a 5- 10-year time horizon. In the case of Alteryx, competition is heating up and its place in the Business Intelligence landscape is precarious.

What exactly does Alteryx do?

Alteryx primarily works as an “ETL” (Extract, Transform and Load) tool. I’m simplifying this a bit but basically, it gets data, often from multiple sources, does the necessary calculations and formats it in such a way to be useful. So in the past, you would have a database, pull the data using Alteryx and load the data in a visualization tool such as Tableau (DATA). You need a tool such as Alteryx as usually the data extracts from the databases are not formatted well and need additional calculations. Visualization tools typically need data that is well-arranged; in other words, all the data must be in columns and no blank spaces. This is why historically Alteryx and Tableau are complimentary, I say historically as the Salesforce (CRM) acquisition materially changes the landscape.

In the past, a lot of the aggregation and manipulation of data was done manually in Excel spreadsheets. For example, you could have accounting data in one system such as SAP and customer data in another system such as Salesforce. In order to do analytics then (such as a basic customer segmentation report), an analyst would manually download the separate reports into an Excel file then copy and paste from the two separate reports into a new Excel sheet. From the consolidated Excel sheet, an analyst then would do his calculations and visualizations. This takes a lot of man-hours and is error-prone.

Alteryx has an advantage over traditional spreadsheets because it is very easy to understand by dragging and dropping processing tools to build a processing history called “workflow” by connecting multiple tools and pressing the play button to execute the processing. This allows for the automation of repetitive tasks and complex workflows eliminating the need for multiple linked Excel sheets and macros. Alteryx has some advanced statistic and data science tools, however, in my opinion, the majority of business users will not be using the statistical tools heavily. In my experience working in corporate finance, in most cases, the advanced features of Excel (such as statistics) are rarely used in a corporate setting. It takes a lot of training in order to correctly interpret data science calculations and the people with that sort of training are already familiar with programs such as R or Python. Therefore I am viewing Alteryx as a “pure” Excel spreadsheet replacement tool.

Alteryx is about to face intense competition

Based on its place in the business intelligence workflow, Alteryx works as a sort of “middleman” (between a database and a visualization tool) and the best way to improve a process is to cut out the middleman. This is why in my view the Salesforce acquisition of Tableau is game-changing. Salesforce has a wealth of data and typically these needed to be extracted and manipulated into a format that will work for Tableau. However, once the systems are integrated, there will no longer be need for software like Alteryx. Microsoft (MSFT) already does something similar with its business intelligence offering. Microsoft has the database and offers for free its business intelligence tool, PowerBI which has both ETL capabilities, via Power Query, and visualization in one software. SAP (SAP) has an analytics cloud-based software that offers an end to end (meaning database to visualization) solution as well that would bypass the need for a tool like Alteryx.

Compounding the difficulties Alteryx might face in the future is the availability of open-source alternatives. There are a few currently in the market but the one I’d like to focus upon is KNIME analytics. KNIME is basically an open-source version of Alteryx. Being open-source, KNIME has one huge advantage over Alteryx, in that it’s free.

I’ve used both and from a business perspective, KNIME is a good enough replacement performance-wise. Now there could be other analytics embedded into Alteryx that I may not have used but as discussed earlier, it is my view that most business users will only use the most basic features of the software.

Looking at Gartner, a well-respected research and advisory firm providing information on information technology among other things, Alteryx and KNIME score reasonably close in terms of performance in both peer insights and in Gartner’s magic quadrant. And even if you can make the case that Alteryx performs better, it’s hard to argue against free.

Conclusion

Currently, Alteryx has the advantage in terms of name recognition and marketing however given the availability of alternatives and as people become more knowledgeable in business intelligence it will only be a matter of time before competitive pressures affect the company. In order to remain relevant, Alteryx could strengthen its product offering to include better visualization tools in order to capture more of the workflow. However, the need for an ETL tool decreases as database companies start integrating visualization directly to their software. I believe Alteryx will continue to do well in the near future as corporations move out of spreadsheets into other business intelligence tools. However, given the company’s sky-high valuation (currently at 276 forward P/E) and pending competitive threats, it is difficult to justify a buy at this price point.

