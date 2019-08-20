Puregold Price Club: Gross Margin Expansion And Potential M&A To Be Catalysts

PGOLD's raising of funds via a share placement and increase in its authorized capital suggest that it is preparing for acquisitions.

Philippines' modern retail penetration rate is among the lowest in Asia, and PGOLD has capitalized on this by opening an average of 20 stores annually in the past two decades.

Puregold's performance has suffered due to lesser supplier support for advertising and promotions, but this should be temporary.

S&R is the higher-margin of the two retail formats, and S&R's faster double-digit revenue growth should help to improve the company's overall profit margin.

Elevator Pitch

Philippines-listed Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCPK:PGCMF) (OTC:PRGLY) [PGOLD:PM] or PGOLD, is trading at 18.3 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E representing a discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 20 times.

In the near term, reduced supplier support has hurt Puregold's profitability. But with S&R warehouse stores delivering strong double-digit earnings growth and management expecting supplier support to increase in 2H2019, the company's gross margin and earnings outlook for 2H2019 looks promising.

PGOLD's long-term growth prospects are intact with the company continuing with its aggressive store expansion plans and raising funds to support acquisitions. This makes PGOLD, one of the largest modern grocery retailers in the Philippines, a key proxy for the increase in modern retail penetration rate in the country over time.

Company Description

Puregold Price Club is the second largest retailer in the Philippines after SM Retail, the retail arm of conglomerate SM Investments Corporation (OTCPK:SMIVY) [SM:PM]. As of June 2019, it operates 419 stores with approximately 550,000 sq m of net leasable area comprising 365 Puregold-branded hypermarkets & supermarkets, 17 S&R membership shopping stores or warehouse clubs, and 37 S&R quick-service restaurants. For the purpose of this article, I will be referring to the company as "PGOLD" and the brand for the hypermarkets & supermarkets retail format as "Puregold." Also, I will not be focusing my attention on the quick-service restaurants as they account for under 1% of the company's total net leasable area.

The Puregold-branded hypermarkets & supermarkets target low-to-middle income consumers and re-sellers (local mom and pop or "sari-sari" stores); while S&R-branded warehouse stores similar to Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) are focused on middle-to-upper income consumers. S&R currently has 855,000 members as of June 2019, representing an 8.6% growth from 787,000 members a year ago. Puregold and S&R contributed 78% and 22% of PGOLD's 1H2019 revenue, while Puregold and S&R accounted for 59% and 41% of the company's net profit.

S&R Delivers Strong Growth With Exchange Rate Being The Only Concern

S&R membership stores did very well for 1H2019, with net profit up 24.0% as healthy SSSG sustained. This was driven by a 17.1% YoY growth in revenue as a result of a 9.3% same-store sales growth, 2 new stores opened in FY2018 and 1 new store opened in 1Q2019.

PGOLD targets to open four new S&R membership stores for FY2019, and it has already opened one S&R store in 1Q19, with the remaining three stores expected to be opened in November and December 2019. But the company cautioned that a delay in the opening of the new S&R stores is possible as it is already slightly behind schedule for store construction due to weather conditions.

S&R’s gross profit margin increased by 49 basis points to 22.1% for 1H2019 and its EBITDA margin improved by 47 basis points to 15.2% as a result of operating leverage and a stronger Philippines peso relative to the U.S. dollar.

More importantly, PGOLD understands the need to avoid incurring upfront costs associated with new store openings too early, as evidenced by its comments at the 2Q2019 earnings call:

Right now, we're very careful to not hire too early or have too much overhead. So to be more precise: We're currently starting to do our hiring for 1 store as of the moment. And it will be carried in the third quarter.

S&R's strong double-digit sales growth and increased contribution to PGOLD's overall sales mix are positives, as S&R's net margin is about 450 basis points higher than Puregold, and this helps to increase the company's overall profit margin.

The biggest downside risk for S&R is a weakening of the peso, as S&R imports 60%-65% of its products and the majority of imported products are sourced from the U.S. The company has guided that it is able to maintain its gross margin for S&R by adjusting product pricing as long as the exchange rate does not weaken beyond 55 Philippines pesos per 1 US Dollar.

Puregold's Profitability Suffers From Weak Supplier Support

In contrast with S&R, Puregold's performance was disappointing. In 1H2019, Puregold's net profit decreased -0.5% YoY to PHP1.7 billion. Top line growth was decent, with Puregold's net revenue up 9.8% YoY for 1H2019 with same-store sales growth of 6.2%.

The culprit for Puregold's weak numbers was the reduction in supplier support for advertising and promotions which caused Puregold's gross margin to decline 97 basis points YoY to 15.1% for 1H2019. Puregold's EBITDA margin also decreased to 7.7% for 1H2019, representing an -84 basis points drop YoY.

PGOLD's management provided more color on the reduced supplier support at its 2Q2019 earnings call:

For Puregold only, the second quarter gross profit margin was weaker than expected due to the reduction of supplier support, example marketing and promotions, despite inflation coming down in the first half of 2019. Suppliers are still feeling the rising costs...So the decline in the GP (Gross Profit) margin is due to the less marketing and promo coming from the suppliers. So the GP margin was affected...The entire reason is because of the less supplier support. That's why our GP margin is coming down this way for Puregold.

Gross Margin Expansion In 2H2019

I expect the gross margin of both S&R and Puregold to expand in 2H2019 due to the strengthening Philippines peso and slower inflation. This is on top of the overall margin improvement for the company as a result of the increased proportion of revenue generated by the higher-margin S&R outlined earlier.

The Philippines' headline inflation rate was 2.4% in July 2019, versus 2.7% and 5.7% in June 2019 and July 2018 respectively. In a statement released in August 2019, The National Economic and Development Authority expects "inflation to settle within the government’s target of 2.0 to 4.0 percent this year." In July 2019, The Development Budget Coordination Committee revised its foreign exchange forecasts upwards from PHP52-55 to PHP51-53 per 1 U.S. dollar.

The two drivers for S&R's gross margins are operating leverage and peso strength. Low inflation should boost consumer sentiment and drive revenue growth and the positive effects of operating leverage, while the Philippines peso is expected to remain strong, keeping S&R's import costs low.

For Puregold, there should be increased supplier support in 2H2019 to boost its margins, based on PGOLD's views at its 2Q2019 earnings call:

That's why we are hoping that they will - or that the marketing and promo support will come back or will be increased in the second half of this year...So it could be just because of timing. If I were in their shoes, I will also not do a lot of marketing and promo in the second quarter this year because I know that consumers will continue to spend because of the elections in May. So if I'd rather save my bullet, I'll use it in the second half of the year, where the share of business is bigger compared to first half -- first quarter and second quarter...But most of the reduction in the GPM, the decline, is due to the supplier support. So what I can say is, second half, hopefully, we will be -- hopefully, the timing will be -- there's going to be more coming in, in the second half.

Moreover, PGOLD is targeting to increase its higher-margin private label revenue contribution from the current 1% to 2-3% by the end of 2019 with the launch of new private label SKUs.

Aggressive Store Expansion To Capitalize On Long Growth Runway

PGOLD has previously guided for the opening of 25 new Puregold stores and four new S&R warehouse stores for FY2019. In 1H2019, PGOLD had net additions of 11 stores for Puregold and opened one new S&R warehouse store.

PGOLD also has a balanced store opening strategy focusing on both Metro Manila (city area), and also areas outside Metro Manila such as Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao where the modern retail penetration rate is lower than the national average of 31%.

At its 2Q2019 results briefing on August 13, 2019, the company provided insights on the differentiated approach it adopts when opening stores outside Metro Manila:

Especially when we go to provincial areas, you can see that we're still opening hypermarkets. Some people are asking why you're still opening hypermarket stores when all over the world people are going to smaller formats. For us, when we go to the new provincial areas, we want to open the hypermarket store formats, meaning it's a complete assortment and all the categories are present, but the store size is smaller compared to the hypermarket stores that we opened in Metro Manila. So normally the Metro Manila hypermarket stores are 3,000 square meter, 4,000 square meter. When we go to provincial areas, it's only, let's say, 1,500 to 1,800 square meter in size. And then for those in Metro Manila, the ones that we're opening in Metro Manila are the smaller-format stores, the Extra or the minimart stores. So these are maybe 300 square meter in size.

Besides organic growth via new store openings, M&A is another way to capitalize on the growth potential of the Philippines retail market.

M&A Is On The Cards

In January 2019, PGOLD raised PHP4.7 billion in new funds when it placed out 104 million shares or approximately 3.8% of the company's outstanding shares at PHP45 per share.

PGOLD hinted of the possible use of the placement proceeds for a significant M&A at the company's 2Q2019 earnings call on August 13, 2019:

We plan to use it for possible M&A, but at the moment, we have nothing to disclose as to the which M&A it will be...But the process of looking at the -- but the process of looking for a prospect has begun in terms of an M&A...Our Chairman said that what he's looking at for this particular M&A is something bigger compared to what we have previously acquired before. The last three that we acquired were supermarket chains doing 5 to 10 store each. So he's looking at something bigger for this M&A...The M&A is still supermarket and hypermarket. So we're not going into a new format or online retailer.

Past acquisitions for PGOLD included B&W with five stores in Roxas City, Capiz, supermarket chain Budgetlane with eight stores and NE Bodega supermarket with nine stores. These tend to be retailers dominant in specific provincial regions which allows PGOLD to capture a significant customer base.

Another indicator of a possible M&A was PGOLD's increase in authorized capital from PHP3 billion to PHP5 billion in February 2019, which gives the company the flexibility to fund any new acquisitions via a share swap as an alternative to paying in cash.

Valuation

PGOLD trades at 18.3 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 16.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, based on its share price of PHP45.05 as of August 19, 2019. This represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 20 times.

Variant View

The key risk factors include a delay in new store openings, a weakening of the Philippines peso which hurts S&R margins, weaker-than-expected same-store sales growth and margins resulting from competition, and overpaying for acquisitions.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.