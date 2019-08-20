Retire Early With A Dividend ETF Like DVY Or VIG

There is an uptick in interest among many people about the early retirement movement. Search the internet for the F.I.R.E. movement and you will find numerous articles, podcasts, and videos on reaching an early retirement goal. F.I.R.E. stands for Financial Independence Retire Early.

Let's face it. For most people, the allure of exiting the rat race and finding dreams of financial independence is not a hard concept to appreciate. We all want stability. We all want independence. We all want financial security.

While the goal is a simple one to understand, the method of getting there takes a lot more work. Most importantly, reaching this goal means delaying gratification by reducing spending and aggressively saving. This guide is written for the average person, with little tolerance for investing losses and risk. Please note that this article takes a long-term view of investing and there is always a risk of loss with investments.

What type of investment should I buy?

One possible scenario could involve investing in an exchange traded fund like the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) or the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIG). These funds invest in the common stocks of dividend paying companies. Over the past ten years, the total return of each ETF has been nearly 250%.

It's important to note that the past ten years have been a tremendously good time to buy stocks. So, one might not be able to expect this type of return in the future. Keep your expectations low, in the short-term. The market could move down here. Just keep in mind that it tends to grow in value in the long-term.

One nice thing about these ETFs is that they tend to increase their dividends as companies grow more profitable over time. Currently, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund VIG pays about 1.75% and the iShares Select Dividend ETF DVY pays about 3.36%. As companies raise their dividends, these payouts grow.

Other funds might be a good option, but pay attention to the discussion of taxes below. It could impact which funds you choose to buy.

How will taxes impact my plan to retire early?

A lot of times, financial professionals will tell their clients to shelter their money in tax advantaged accounts for retirement. This is one of those areas that people sometimes get confused about. I've heard people say that they have their investments in a Roth IRA and if you ask what they are holding, they scratch their heads and say they don't know.

Here's an analogy that might help you conceptualize the topic. In this case, the flowers are the investments. We are trying to make them grow to the full potential. The flower pot is the investment account type. It holds the investment and gives it room to grow.

Three common investment account types are Roth IRA, IRA, and Brokerage accounts. There are a variety of account types out there, including your 401k plans, annuities, and others. Each type of account gives you different advantages. For instance, a Roth IRA will give you tax free growth. An IRA will give you tax deferred growth. A brokerage account doesn't have tax advantages, but it has the advantage of having unlimited contribution size.

Why does any of this matter?

We are dealing with an early retirement discussion. So, taxes matter quite a bit. The U.S. Treasury and the IRS give us limited options for growing our money tax free or tax deferred and using it to retire.

Let's say you are a 25 year old and you want to retire before age 45. You've got 20 years to save aggressively. The problem is that the tax laws say the retirement age is 59 1/2 years old, or older. If you put all your funds away into a retirement account, you can't normally access it without paying a penalty and taxes on distributions. (Limited exceptions exist.)

This is the beauty of the exchange traded fund. Because the ETF is the investment, you will pay taxes on the dividends and capital gains. Capital gains are the profits you earned from selling the investment. It is essentially the total value of the proceeds minus what you actually paid for it. If you buy an ETF that you never plan to sell, you will never pay capital gains taxes.

You can also buy unlimited quantities of investments in a brokerage account, as long as you have the funds to deposit.

How much do I need to save?

A typical rule is to have enough money saved to live off of 4% of the total account balance. So, if you have $2 million dollars in the account, you can say that you will be able to withdraw $80,000 annually (4% of $2 million) without depleting your account.

To plan, one might start with the amount they believe they need to retire comfortably and work backwards. Using this same example, let's assume a 25 year old person believes that they can comfortable retire in 20 years with an annual income of $80,000. This means they need $2 million dollars saved.

Working backwards, we can use some online calculators (just search for "retirement calculators") to determine how much money is needed to reach this goal. Or, if you are a geek like me, you can use an excel formula.

Using this calculation, the person who wants to retire on $80,000 a year investment income needs to save just about $40,475 per year when investing for 20 years at 8% return. This person is putting money into the investment each month. If you have a goal of retiring early, I encourage you to run this math for yourself.

The F.I.R.E. movement often puts people in a position where they are making more conscious decisions over their spending and saving habits. Some people decide that they need to save more aggressively while others decide to lower their retirement expectations. Many probably find that they need to do both.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.