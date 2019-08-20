Home Depot: More Expensive, Even On Mixed Results

I do not believe that now is the ideal time to increase one's exposure to the home improvement retail space.

Home Depot delivered 2Q19 results that did not deviate much from my estimates, but I did not expect the stock to surge as it did.

It has been a great earnings day for Home Depot's (HD) stock, up about 4% as I write this paragraph. But the same level of enthusiasm over the company's financial performance is a bit harder to justify, following a top-line miss and revenue guidance trim that, at least, met yet another bottom line beat over consensus expectations - keeping Home Depot's multi-year winning streak intact.

The very modest 1.2% in revenue growth could have been better, if not for lower lumber prices that I called out in my earnings preview as a likely top line headwind. Also worth highlighting are the very tough comps driven by the delayed start of the 2018 Spring season that shifted early-year sales into 2Q18. Still, revenues of $30.8 billion lagged my already de-risked projections by a sizable $230 million, as comps trailed consensus estimates by 20 bps.

One of the main longer-term concerns that I had singled out before, namely the observed growth deceleration in home building and remodeling activity, did not seem to have had an impact on second quarter results or the outlook for the year. In fact, Home Depot's management team seemed optimistic about the "current health of the U.S. consumer and a stable housing environment," both of which should be marginally helped by a decrease in interest rates.

Regarding profitability, the 20-bp gross margin contraction matched my expectations, the result of softer pricing in certain product categories and higher supply chain costs. The company impressed me on opex control, managing to keep SG&A nearly flat YOY and driving what I estimate to be the lion's share of the earnings beat relative to my projected $3.10 per share (see table above). The solid performance may have been aided by the tapering off of costs associated with Home Depot's Accelerate Business Investment Plan.

Roughly in line with expectations, share repurchase was the most important factor driving the twelve-cent EPS improvement YOY. Without the benefit of stock buyback, Home Depot's bottom line would have dipped nearly 1% over year-ago levels, a reflection of the tough comps, slightly lower pricing and modest COGS pressures.

Why is the stock climbing?

On the surface, I find it hard to justify much bullishness towards HD, given the company's mixed second quarter results. It did not help that comp guidance for the full year was slashed by a full percentage point, in part due to the feared "impact to the U.S. consumer arising from recently announced tariffs." Yet, the stock surged on earnings day.

At play here is probably a flight to safety within the retail sector. I continue to believe that Home Depot will maintain its position of leadership in the U.S. home improvement space, and that the company is better equipped to thrive in the age of e-commerce and struggling malls.

But consistent with my recent views, I also think that HD is priced a bit too aggressively for my taste. The current year earnings multiple has already reached a 52-week high of 21.6x, while expectations for long-term earnings growth continues to dip - now to less than 9%, see graph above.

While I recognize the quality of the company and its stock, I do not believe that now is the ideal time to increase one's exposure to the home improvement retail space. At least not at HD's current price.

