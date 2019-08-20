The Oil Market Looks Far Better Than You Think It Does

Due to economic fears centered around the fallout of the Trump Administration's trade wars (particularly with China), one might think that there is little for an oil bull to celebrate. If current geopolitical tensions continue to escalate, the likely result will be an eventual recession for the US, a slowdown in China, and, in turn, a decrease in global oil demand growth. However, in its latest monthly report, OPEC revealed that the picture is actually far more bullish than it was even a month earlier, with a favorable supply/demand mix lining up for the rest of this year and with 2019's inventory declines more than accounting for the excess production forecasted next year.

OPEC's output keeps on falling

One of the most bullish things to happen in the oil space recently has been the fact that oil production from OPEC nations continues to drop. In the image below, you can see precisely what I mean. Based on its latest results, in the month of July, oil output among OPEC averaged 29.609 million barrels per day. This represents a significant decrease of 246 thousand barrels per day compared to just one month earlier.

*Taken from OPEC

Based on the data provided, the single largest contributor to this drop was Saudi Arabia. During the month, output averaged 9.698 million barrels per day, down 134 thousand barrels per day from the 9.832 million barrels per day seen a month earlier. Venezuela, which continues to suffer from economic sanctions and from its own internal issues, saw yet another month worth of declines in July, with output falling 32 thousand barrels per day from 774 thousand barrels per day to 742 thousand barrels per day. Libya and Nigeria, both nations that are subject to wide fluctuations in output because of militant activities, saw output drop 42 thousand barrels per day and 21 thousand barrels per day, respectively, while Iran, also faced with tough sanctions like Venezuela, saw output drop 47 thousand barrels per day. The country with the largest monthly gain was Iraq, but its production grew by just 32 thousand barrels per day for the month compared to where it was in June.

This bodes well for oil bulls

Assuming that future months from now see output approximately level with what was experienced in July, the picture for investors in this space should be positive. In the images below, for instance, you can see global supply and demand expectations for 2018, 2019, and 2020. In 2018, as an example, the market required 31.64 million barrels of crude per day from OPEC, but it actually received 31.86 million barrels per day or about 220 thousand barrels per day higher than it required. Applied annually, this translated to a global surplus for the year of 80.3 million barrels.

*Taken from OPEC

*Taken from OPEC

This year and next are a bit more tricky when it comes to these types of calculations since we don't exactly know how much oil OPEC will produce for the rest of the year. If the group does see output average what it did in July for the rest of 2019, total output will come out to 29.91 million barrels per day for the year. This, combined with the expectation of global demand growing 1.10 million barrels per day compared to 2018, will help to create a deficit for the year of 780 thousand barrels per day or 284.7 million barrels for the year as a whole. Next year, however, the world will only need 29.41 million barrels per day from OPEC, so if output remains unchanged, 2020 should see a surplus of 200 thousand barrels per day or 73.2 million barrels for the entire year.

Put together, this all translates to a deficit since the start of 2018 of 131.2 million barrels, but there's a better way to break out the data. As of the end of the second quarter this year, OECD commercial inventories stood at about 2.955 billion barrels, according to OPEC. With OECD daily demand of 47.55 million barrels, this works out to about 62.15 days' worth of consumption, implying a glut right now among OECD nations of about 102 million barrels. However, the picture should get a lot better from here. Taking figures only from the end of the second quarter this year and extending through the end of next year, we should see inventories shrink by about 167.10 million barrels.

Assuming half of this flows to non-OECD nations, while the other half flows to OECD nations, inventories at the end of 2020 should be about 2.87145 billion barrels. This will translate to about 59.2 days' worth of consumption, meaning that we will certainly no longer be in glut territory. Even if only 40% of the shortage affects OECD nations, this will still be about 59.5 days' worth of consumption, which is about 23.6 million barrels shy of glut territory. None of this includes any of my prior analysis where both OPEC and the EIA (Energy Information Administration) basically apply little to no weight to Russia holding up its end of the production bargain. If Russia does adhere to its side of the deal as it has in recent months and if this extends through 2020, the end result could be significant inventory declines.

Takeaway

Right now, a lot of focus is on what's happening with the trade wars and for good reason. That said, investors need to focus more on what the data from the EIA and OPEC happens to be saying. On the whole, these organizations when you really drill down into the numbers are flashing signals that suggest the bullish picture for investors could roar back to life, especially as the bulk of inventory decreases should happen over the next couple of months.

