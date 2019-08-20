Alexco: Major Milestones To Be Achieved This Year

Back in May 2019, I wrote that even though Alexco Resource (AXU) had reported positive results from its pre-feasibility study, it would need continued support from silver to deliver an upward trajectory. I also presented an NPV analysis and highlighted that based on the silver prices prevailing at that time, AXU would have a target price within a range of $1.70-1.80/share. At present, AXU is trading within the bracket of $1.85.

Meanwhile, silver prices have moved up by ~19% since then (Figure 1), and AXU has increased by more than 75%, from $1.06 to $1.86 (Figure 2). Silver looks set to jump to $17.50 next, and guess what? AXU is likely to stretch its upward toll. In my view, continued support from silver prices together with a few key milestones that are expected to be achieved by year-end improves the long-term outlook and provide for further price gains in the mid to long term.

Figure-1 (Source: Finviz)

Figure-2 (Source: Finviz)

AXU's Q2 revenues were up ~150% to C$8.7 MM. These were primarily derived from the environmental consulting services provided by AXU's subsidiary, Alexco Environmental Group. AXU has yet to earn revenues from its mining projects, but we are one step closer to seeing these projects go live. AXU's flagship asset is the Keno Hill district (or KH) which safely boasts an underlying resource of ~30.5 Moz in its four deposits, and AXU expects to achieve major milestones on three out of four deposits by year end. It's now conducting a $2.2 MM, 20-hole drilling/ exploration program to test targets in the vicinity of the Bermingham deposit (or B-deposit) to confirm underlying resource grades.

AXU has chalked out phase-wise mine development plans. Phase-I relates to infrastructure and includes the upgradation of the existing haul roads from B-deposits to Keno mill, construction of water treatment ponds and ore storage facility. AXU is in a better position to fund its exploration/ development activities. It recently completed a C$ 3.5MM flow-through equity issue and subsequently completed a ~C$8.6 MM bought-deal public offering. This helped AXU to elevate its cash assets from $8.6 MM to $11.8 MM over the last six months. It's noteworthy that KH initial capex is estimated at ~$23.2 MM, and AXU already has arranged for more than half of the requisite funds. Plus, it has a $15 MM undrawn US Sprott credit facility that's close to expiry and needs an extension. Nevertheless, it also could go for further equity issuance to fund mine capex.

Figure-3 (Source: July Presentation)

Phase II is even more critical and is based on obtaining the Water Use License from authorities. It's noteworthy that water is a critical resource in the Yukon. In July, AXU completed the technical adequacy phase for the water license renewal application. Currently, the process is in a 30-day public comments window that will end on Aug. 20. AXU expects the process to be finalized in Q4 2019. Positive news on this front would enable AXU to make a construction decision that will simultaneously mobilize resources for three deposits, namely Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, and B-deposits. Once fully ramped up to production, the KH district can safely produce ~4 Moz/annum of AgEq for eight full years of production (Figure 4).

Figure-4 (Source: July Presentation)

In my view, a strong liquidity position that's in line with critical mine-development capex requirements, improving silver prices, and near-term permits are the key growth catalysts. AXU's KH district provides an investment opportunity in a primary silver producer in a relatively safer mining jurisdiction (Canada). With silver prices edging closer to $17.5/oz, AXU will retain its upward trajectory and is likely to re-test resistance at or near $2. Nevertheless, at these price levels, it would be wise to also book some profits while anticipating a healthy growth outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.