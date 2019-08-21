A Dip To Buy In Brazil

If we needed a reminder of the consistent mess in the emerging market economies, we got it last week when the Argentine peso fell by 32%. Emerging markets offer market participants the potential for fantastic percentage gains. However, rewards are commensurate with risks, and then the emerging markets go south, they tend to do so in a big way.

Argentina's is the neighbor to South America's leading nation when it comes to both the population and the size of the overall economy. Brazil is a mineral-rich nation that supplies commodities to consumers around the globe. Brazil and Argentina have suffered from political and economic corruption for decades. In Brazil, the new government that took over in late 2018 pledged to clean up the nation's economy with a more friendly, nationalistic approach to business. President Jair Bolsonaro is not a socialist; he is a capitalist from the far-right on Brazil's political spectrum. Last week, the Argentine peso tanked because of an election that gave a socialist leader the upper hand.

If Brazil's President succeeds in lifting the Brazilian economy the country's currency, the real, could make a significant comeback against the US dollar and other foreign exchange instruments around the globe. The real had declined from a high of around $0.65 against the dollar in 2011 to under the $0.24 level before President Bolsonaro took office in Sao Paulo. A recovery in the Brazilian currency would likely lift the prices of two soft commodities where the nation has a leadership role when it comes to production and exports. Brazil is the world leader when it comes to sugarcane and Arabica coffee beans. Additionally, a rising Brazilian real and improving economy would support the Brazilian stock market. The iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF product (EWZ) holds shares in Brazil's leading companies. The recent dip in the currency could be an opportunity to buy the real or those assets that would rally with the currency.

Contagion from Argentina sends the real lower

Last week, Fitch Ratings cut Argentina's long-term bond issuer rating to CCC from B. The rating decline put the South American nation on par with Zambia and the Republic of Congo. S&P lowered the country's sovereign debt rating to B- from B as the currency sunk by over 30%. President Mauricio Macri looks like he will lose the October 27 election as the populist's economic agenda is failing. Credit default swaps imply an 86% chance of default over the coming five years. The financial problems in Argentina have had an impact on neighboring Brazil, and the Brazilian currency has taken a hit over the past weeks.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that the real has made a series of lower highs since late last year when the nation elected a populist leader. Since mid-July, the Brazilian currency has declined from $0.26865 to a low at $0.24505 against the US dollar, a drop of 8.8% as the currency's value has plunged over the past five consecutive weeks. Contagion, rather than events in Brazil, have caused the weakening of the real.

Brazil elected new leadership late last year

Late last year, Brazilians elected Jair Bolsonaro as the President of the nation. President Bolsonaro was a candidate similar to US President Donald Trump. While he pledged to clean up corruption and "drain the swamp" in Brazil's economy and political system, he also railed against China. The Chinese had made significant investments in Brazil over the past years and decades given the nation's raw material riches. President Bolsonaro warned that Chinese ownership of Brazilian production and companies put the country in a position where the future of the nation would be the result of decisions in Beijing rather than Sao Paulo.

The initial optimism over the election of a new leader with a nationalistic agenda caused a rally in the Brazilian currency against the US dollar and many other world currencies. However, the failure of a similar agenda in Argentina has shed doubt over President Bolsonaro's ability to succeed.

Brazil is South America's leading economy

Brazil is the leading nation in South American. It is the sixth most populous country in the world, with over 210 million people. Brazil ranks one behind Pakistan and one above Nigeria when it comes to population. Brazil also has the largest economy in South America. With a gross domestic product of around $2.26 trillion, Brazil ranks ninth in the world when it comes to GDP. The country is one spot behind Italy and one ahead of Canada in the rankings.

The next largest economy of the nations to the south of the United States belongs to Mexico, which ranks fifteen. Argentina is thirtieth. Colombia ranks thirty-eighth, and China is the forty-second according to Statistics Times.

A commodity-rich nation

Aside from Brazil's population, it is the commodity production of the nation that makes the nation a top-ten country when it comes to GDP. Agricultural products have historically been Brazil's leading exports. The country is a world-leading producer and exporter of sugarcane, Arabica coffee beans, beef, soybeans, and crop-based ethanol. One-third of the world's oranges come from Brazil. When it comes to the ethanol market, Brazil uses sugarcane as the input for the production of the biofuel. The nation also produces mineral fuels, ores, and iron ore and steel. The crust of the earth in the South American country is mineral-rich. The soil and climate support the production of many agricultural products.

Brazil's top two trading partners are China and the United States, but Argentina is third. The political and economic problems facing Argentina could weigh on the Brazilian economy over the coming weeks and months.

Brazil is a commodity-rich nation, and its production and exports support the economy.

Long the Brazilian economy via an ETF product

While the populist leadership of Argentina appears to be failing, that does not mean that the Bolsonaro administration in Brazil will suffer the same fate. Brazil has far more at stake when it comes to its position in the world.

I am bullish on Brazil, but that does not mean the road to growth will be easy. Any success when it comes to cleaning up corruption will cause gains in the currency against the US dollar and other world foreign exchange instruments. A direct route for a bullish position on Brazil is via the US dollar versus the Brazilian real currency relationship. An alternative is the Brazilian stock market. The top holdings of the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF product include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

EWZ has net assets of $9.03 billion, trades an average of over 27 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.59%. The ETF had put in a spectacular performance until recently when Argentina became a drag on its neighbor, and the US stock market fell from the new record high in July.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, after reaching a low at $30.65 in September 2018, EWZ rose to a high at $47.19 on July 10, a rise of 54%. The ETF outperformed the SPY ETF product which moved from a low at $233.76 late last year to its most recent peak at $302.23 or 29.3% from the low to the high. At $41.19 on August 20, EWZ is 12.7% below its recent high, while the SPY at $291.61 has declined by around 3.5%.

Argentina is likely to cause lots of volatility in Brazil until the late October election. However, that volatility could lead to opportunity, as any further declines in the Brazilian currency, stock market, and EWZ ETF product could present compelling buying opportunities. Even though the populist approach to governing seems to be failing in Argentina, the same may not hold for Brazil. I believe that EWZ will present a scale-down buying opportunity on further weakness over the coming weeks and months. I also favor buying the Brazilian currency as well as coffee and sugar futures and related ETF/ETN products like JO and CANE/SGG given my bullish opinion on the real. Coffee and sugar prices tend to move higher and lower with the Brazilian real as the nation is the dominant producer and exporter of the soft commodities.

Events in Argentina could be giving market participants another chance to pick up some Brazil-related bargains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.