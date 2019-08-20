Wendy's: Growth Will Continue, But Shares Are Trading At A Premium Already

It currently pays a growing dividend with a yield of about 1.9%, but its shares are not cheap at this price.

Investment Thesis

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) delivered a solid Q2 2019 with positive same-restaurant sales growth rate. The company’s renovation initiative should continue to help drive its same-restaurant sales growth. In addition, its digital initiatives will help deliver operating efficiencies and increase its sales in the long term. Wendy’s pays a growing 1.9%-yielding dividend. However, its shares are trading at a premium already. Therefore, we think a pullback will provide a better entry point.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

Wendy’s delivered a good Q2 2019 with positive top and bottom lines. The company saw its global system sales increased by 3.3% to $2.8 billion. Its North America Same-restaurant sales also increased by 1.4% year over year driven by solid U.S. consumer confidence. In the past quarter, the company also opened 28 restaurants globally (20 in North America, 8 international). Since the beginning of the year, the company added a total of 71 net restaurants.

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Release

Earnings and Growth Analysis

We continue to have a positive view of Wendy’s for the following reasons:

Initiative to re-image its restaurants are progressing well

Wendy’s is in the midst of re-imaging its restaurants through renovations. At the end of Q2 2019, the company has remodeled about 53% of its restaurants (corporate + franchise restaurants) globally. These newly re-modeled restaurants generate significantly higher revenues after the re-imaging. In fact, management indicated in the latest conference call that its re-imaged restaurants contributed about 50 basis points to its same-restaurant sales growth. For reader’s information, Wendy’s Q2 2019 same-restaurant sales growth rate was 1.4%. Looking forward, we expect Wendy’s same-restaurant sales to continue to benefit from its re-imaging of its restaurants.

Source: Created by author

Digital initiatives should help drive long-term growth

Wendy’s also has several digital initiatives to grow its same-restaurant sales growth in the long term. At the end of the Q2, over 80% of its North American restaurants were on a delivery platform. The company expects to integrate this delivery platform into its mobile app by the end of the year. This is important because in the quick service restaurant sector, consumer experience and delivery time matters. Integrating the delivery capability to its mobile app will result in faster delivery time. Besides integrating its delivery service to its digital app, the company is also expecting to launch its mobile ordering system in North America by the end of 2019. We think this will help grow its same-restaurant sales. However, investors should not expect this to bring high sales growth in the near-term. The company will need to first increase its customer awareness of its digital platform, and there may be promotions to encourage its customers to switch to its digital app to order meals. Therefore, we think these marketing campaign and promotions may result in higher operating expenses in the near term. Nevertheless, it should result in long-term sales growth.

U.S. consumer confidence remains at a high level despite global economic uncertainties

Restaurants (corporate + franchise) in the U.S. represent 86.5% of its total restaurants. Therefore, it is important for us to look at the trend of the U.S. consumer confidence index. While U.S. consumer confidence has declined in August 2019 from July, it still remains at a level much higher than 2009. Therefore, we remain cautiously optimistic about Wendy’s sales growth in the second half of 2019.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment (Source: Trading Economics)

Valuation: Fairly Valued

Wendy’s is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 31.4x. As can be seen from the chart below, its P/E ratio of 31.4x is much higher than its 5-year average of 28.4x. Wendy’s P/E ratio is also much higher than McDonald’s (MCD) 27.2x and Yum Brands’ (YUM) 29.8x. Therefore, we think Wendy’s shares are currently trading at a premium valuation already.

Data by YCharts

A growing 1.9%-yielding dividend

Wendy’s has consistently increased its dividend in the past 10 years. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 1.9%. As can be seen from the chart, its dividend yield is in the middle of its yield range since 2010.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Competitions in the quick-service and fast-casual restaurants are fierce especially in the developed markets. This is already evident in Wendy’s business as the company generally was only able to deliver low to mid-single-digit SSSG in the past few years. Besides competition, commodity inflation and rising wage expenses can also compress Wendy’s operating margin.

Investor Takeaway

We like Wendy’s growth outlook. However, its shares are trading at a premium valuation. We think a pullback of its shares will provide a better risk/reward profile.

