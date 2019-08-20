Kirkland Lake Gold: Assessing What Happens Next

The top gold stock produced strong net earnings of $104.2 million ($0.50 per basic share) and a 52% increase in cash flow.

Kirkland Lake Gold: Time To Take More Profits?

Data by YCharts

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) - a previous top gold stock pick - has reported its second quarter 2019 financial results.

The company had yet another solid quarter, producing strong net earnings and cash flow from operations. It's returning some of its earnings back to its shareholders, too, increasing its quarterly dividend to $.04 per share, and repurchasing 400,000 common shares in Q2.

Previous coverage: Is it time to sell Kirkland Lake Gold?

That doesn't necessarily mean the stock is a buy at this particular moment in time, however.

I break down Kirkland Lake's Q2 2019 results, and provide an update on its stock performance. Subscribers to my Marketplace service received more detailed analysis, including other opportunities I'm currently pursuing.

Q2 2019 results

Here's a summary of the miner's quarterly performance.

Production: Solid, as usual. Kirkland Lake Gold produced 214,593 ounces, a 30% increase from the 164,685 ounces produced in Q2 2018 and compared to record quarterly production of 231,879 ounces the previous quarter.

Cash costs: Among the best in the industry. All-in sustaining cost per ounce averaged $638, which was a 16% improvement over last year, and a slight increase from the $560/oz last quarter.

Net earnings: An impressive $104.2 million, or $.50 per share, a 69% increase from the $61.5 million last year, and just a slight decrease from the $110.1 million ($.52 per share) last quarter. Kirkland Lake has achieved net earnings of $217.7 million, or $1.04 per share, year-to-date.

Operating/free cash flow: This is obviously another area where you can expect stand-out results. Kirkland Lake reported a 52% rise in operating cash flow to $178.4 million; free cash flow, which is the total amount of cash it kept on its balance sheet after factoring in all expenses, came in at $53 million.

2019 guidance: Kirkland Lake Gold is on track to achieve its 2019 guidance. Production: 950,000-1,000,000 ounces; cash costs: $285–$305 per ounce. AISC: $520-$560 per ounce.

(Credit: Kirkland Lake Gold presentation)

Here's a summary of net earnings year-to-date above. The growth has been excellent, to say the least.

Also keep in mind that these results have been achieved with lower gold prices - Kirkland Lake's cash flow and earnings are likely to be much higher with gold prices trading north of $1,500/oz.

Future growth may be limited

Kirkland Lake has some future growth upside from its existing assets, but it's nothing compared to the growth it has achieved since 2015, as you'll see below.

(Credit: Kirkland Lake Gold presentation)

The miner will produce up to 1 million ounces this year, and will likely produce a similar amount of gold in 2020 and 2021. This production comes at industry leading cash costs of $520-$560/oz.

If it really wants to grow its production in a meaningful way over the next few years - as in 50% to 100%, like the growth seen from 2016-19 - it will need to make an acquisition.

It will need to be selective, though, only buying an asset that meets the quality of its portfolio. That could be challenging.

The miner has already invested heavily in two gold explorers: Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF) and Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF). Both could meet its criteria; Osisko Mining is a bit more developed and will release a feasibility study on its project soon, so perhaps that could be a strong takeover candidate.

It will be interesting to see if Kirkland Lake increases its investment in one or both of those names, or perhaps makes an investment in a new company (or buys someone out entirely, which seems possible with its net cash position).

I believe it will look to Canada and Australia for an acquisition, as these are top mining jurisdictions and this is where it already operates. It will likely need to search hard for a good deal, given the recent rise in gold prices.

Stock performance

Yes, Kirkland Lake's stock price has been performing well lately, but the same can be said for nearly any other producing gold miner. The real question is, has it outperformed its peers lately?

(Stock chart from Yahoo Finance)

Over the past month, gold prices have risen by 6.60%. Meanwhile, Kirkland Lake's stock is up by 3.4%. This lags the benchmark VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), as well as peers Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) and Barrick Gold (GOLD).

Kirkland Lake Gold Summary

Make no mistake about it: Kirkland Lake has had an incredible run. I am super thankful for having originally invested in Newmarket Gold in 2015, and again in Kirkland Lake Gold in 2016/17.

The company has created a ton of value for its shareholders - the stock gained 175% in 2017, 85% in 2018, and has returned 47% year-to-date, according to the company.

Whether or not that kind of run will continue is questionable.

If you want more gold mining stock analysis, please consider subscribing to The Gold Bull Portfolio. I'm dedicated to helping my subscribers find the best money-making opportunities in the gold and silver sector. Subscribers receive frequent updates on gold mining stocks, access to all of my top gold and silver stock picks and my real-life gold portfolio, a miner rating spreadsheet with buy/hold/sell ratings on 70+ miners, and 24/7 live chat. A 2-week free trial is available for a limited time only.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.