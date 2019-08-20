XPO Logistics: I Want To Be Long So Badly

Let's discuss one of my favorite stocks in the transportation industry. XPO Logistics (XPO). XPO is one of the most interesting stocks on the market as we are looking at a company with tremendous long-term potential, a large global footprint, and an increasing dependency on macroeconomic trends. The company is down big from its 2018 highs as slower sales and global growth slowing are damaging this company's stock price with more than 2x as much debt as equity. In this article, I will explain why I love the company and why I want to find a good entry for a long-term investment.

All There Is To Know About Q2 & The Quarters Beyond

Let's start by mentioning that adjusted EPS has crushed estimates in the second quarter. XPO's adjusted bottom line result rose by 31% to $1.28 which is well above expectations of $1.05. It would have been just another quarter of double-digit EPS growth if it weren't for the 16% contraction in the first quarter of this year.

Sales came in below expectations. The company's top-line totaled $4.24 billion which is roughly $100 million below expectations and 3% below the prior-year quarter result. Unfortunately, it's the second consecutive quarter of negative sales growth as sales were down 2% in the first quarter.

Declining sales are obviously a problem. Especially considered that it happens during an economic slowing cycle while the company still has more debt than equity. These stocks tend to get sold off pretty hard which is why the stock is down significantly from its 2018 peak at almost $120 per share.

However, it does add value to take a closer look as the company reveals why its long potential is offsetting any short-term sales headwinds.

First of all, let's start with the company's North American LTL segment. Yield growth accelerated from 3.0% in the first quarter to 3.1% in the second quarter. Price increases on renewed contracts accelerated to 5.2% from 3.7% in the previous quarter. The bad news is that tonnage declined by 2% which does make sense given the overall pressure on US transportation volumes as a result of the slower economy. Freight brokerage sales declined by 14% as a result of a tough comparison as prior-year growth was at a staggering 27%. Moreover, reduced spending of the company's largest customer was weighing on freight brokerage sales. Also, sales are unchanged on a year-to-date basis.

Truck brokerage saw capacity about 5% below market in the quarter as compared to the DAT benchmark. Excluding the largest customer, XPO generated truck brokerage load growth in the mid-teens in Q2 which is an improvement from mid-to-high single digits in the first quarter.

Last mile operations revenues declined by 21% as XPO wound down its postal injection business in the first quarter. Last mile revenues excluding postal injection were flat mirroring trends in retail sales of big-ticket durables. Net revenue margins hit a record since entering the last mile business in 2013 largely caused by mix. XPO also got a solid number of new business wins in Q2, second only to the record set in the first quarter of this year.

European transportation sales fell 2.8% in the quarter. FX translation constrained this number by roughly 6 percentage points. XPO continues to grow its market share in the US and Spain, while France continues to be the slowest growth market in Europe. The managed transportation business in Europe is growing in the mid-teens on a year-on-year basis.

The overall transportation segment saw an adjusted EBITDA increase of 8% and adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of 160 basis points reflecting better profitability in freight brokerage and LTL. FX constrained this number by roughly $3 million or 1 percentage point.

Global logistics generated 1% more revenue. 5 percentage points were lost due to the impact of FX and the decline in business from the company's largest customer. In North America, sales improved by 6% reflecting ongoing strength in consumer packaged goods, good and beverage, aerospace as well as health care. In Europe, sales declined 2%. FX pressured this number by 6 points. Besides that, XPO continues to build its market-leading position as the largest outsourced provider of e-fulfillment logistics in Europe.

Total logistics EBITDA rose by 2% year-on-year while adjusted EBITDA margin came in flat after being slightly down in the first quarter. The combination of negative FX translation and the downsizing of the company's biggest customer reduced EBITDA by roughly $10 million.

So far the results per segment. What comes next is even more important, in my opinion, as it shows the ongoing success of XPO to generate new business and the company's measures to further enhance its market position and market share.

First of all, the company's global sales pipeline grew by 31% to a new record high. The sales pipeline grew from $3.5 billion in December to currently $4.4 billion. The dollar amount of new business wins declined by 5% year-on-year but is still at $1.04 billion which is one of the highest numbers in history. New business tends to be chunky which is why XPO tends to look at it over a longer period of time. In the first half of 2019, for example, new business rose by 4%. In North America, growth was in the high-single digits while Europe was slightly down. Personally, I have to say that it seems that new business wins seem to perfectly show what is currently going on economically. Global growth is slowing which is causing new business growth to somewhat slow while the US is continuing to outperform Europe.

With that said, the company is working on four growth initiatives to further enhance its global position.

The company is investing in technology to make supply chains more efficient. This investment is currently paying off in the form of a higher market share thanks to increasing productivity. XPO believes transportation will become a fully automated business in the future and is implementing automatization in every aspect of its transportation services including all steps that take freight from origin to destination. Dynamic data science is being used to operate XPO's own business more efficiently. The biggest opportunity is to increase labor efficiency as the company currently spends more than $6.5 billion on labor. There are other areas as well. Customer visibility and customer service are other points XPO wants to improve. Increasing transparency for shippers and all of XPO's customers is a cornerstone to enhance satisfaction and to enhance customers' ability to plan and allocate resources.

Overall, the company has 10 key initiatives that represent potential profit growth between $700 million and $1 billion by 2022. Especially pricing analytics will contribute to these results.

Another point I quickly want to highlight to show you the company's technological success is XPO smart workforce planning. The smart workforce planning technology is currently in about 100 of the company's warehouses in North America with further expansion planned in both North America and Europe. On average, labor productivity is improved between 5% and 7% while some sites have seen more than 25% labor productivity growth.

With that said, the company expects sales to be roughly flat on a full-year basis after expecting growth of at least 3% in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA expectations have been raised as margins continue to improve.

On a side note, the company's average diluted share count declined to 102 million from 134 million a year ago. XPO repurchased 2.1 million shares in the second quarter at an average price of $56.78.

Takeaway

I have mixed feelings when looking at XPO. I am absolutely impressed by the company's progress in both North America and abroad as technology is allowing the company to keep growing its market share in key markets. I expect this to continue as the company seems to be well positioned to further benefit or even lead a rapid changing transportation industry.

I also like that the company is growing its margins in a tough economy as you can see below. I can only imagine the earnings power this company has once its own capabilities are supported by accelerating (global) economic growth.

And speaking of global growth, as long as the growth trend is down, I think we will continue to see weakness of new business gained per quarter and overall freight volumes. This will pressure the stock which is currently trading at 14.3x next year's earnings and a PEG ratio of 0.87. The problem is that the debt/equity ratio is at 2.2 which is causing some underperformance during economic slowing cycles as companies with more debt tend to be sold earlier than safer stocks so to say.

That's the problem I have. I want to own this stock on the long-term, but I will have to wait for a better entry as I do not like to buy this one during a slowing cycle. I might start a very small entry position and start buying once the economy starts to rebound. I have no doubt this company will become a massive success in the future with a stock price way above its previous highs. The only difficulty is finding an entry.

