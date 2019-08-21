WestRock: Too Cheap To Ignore

WestRock (WRK) most likely has dozens of its “products” sitting in your home at this very moment. As a manufacturer of packaging solutions, many of the world’s top companies count on WestRock, whether that be in the shipping channel or directly out in the retail environment. Despite that ubiquitous nature, the company has seen its share price shellacked nearly 40% over the past year due to global growth concerns, trade wars, and other macroeconomic factors that have impacted demand for paperboard and containerboard.

While sentiment is poor, short interest remains remarkably low. As someone that quite often runs an extensive short book, I can see why. The firm has great access to credit, a history of stable margins, and has unprecedented size and scale – something that matters in this space. Even using the sell-side analysts as a base, a group I think is a little too bearish on its forecasts, the consensus target is still 20% above the current price. Free cash flow yield is in excess of 10%, covering that healthy dividend quite nicely. A buyback authorization remains open. Perhaps most importantly of all, there are some signs of inefficient supply being idled or taken offline, a sure signal of eventual pricing improvement. I believe WestRock is a solid buy down at these levels.

Business Overview

WestRock is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated packing markets. The company operates two business segments, the first being the “Corrugated Packaging” segment which produces containerboard, linerboard, and other products which are used to protect, ship, store, promote, and display products. This could be as something as simple as literal brown box to colorful, graphically-designed merchandise displays. The second is the “Consumer Packaging” segment which focuses on paperboard production used to create products like beverage cartons, tobacco packs, confectionery, and health and wellness containers. In any given year, the EBITDA split between the two is roughly two-thirds to one-third with the bias towards Corrugated Packaging. Both segments sell a wide variety of products as nearly every retail or commercial item spends at least some of its life in some sort of paper-based shipping container.

*Source: WestRock, 2017 Inaugural Investor Day, Slide 7

Admittedly, this is not a high growth business. Tailwinds from reduced plastic demand and e-commerce have been offset by headwinds such as lower paper consumption which used to be a non-material portion of revenue (shipment containers for paper). The above slide might be old, but it has held broadly true and does a good job of illustrating how stable demand has been for both product types over the years and how forecasts are for that trend to continue. Today, WestRock has more than 13mm tons of annual capacity and runs its plants at extremely high utilization rates. This is true of most of the industry; in any given year, utilization is over 90% with only occasional dips below that number. While I think that management trying to pitch its assets as differentiated as far as construction goes is a tough case to buy into, there are drivers of differentiation versus peers elsewhere within operations. In my view, due to size and scale, the company more than outearns its cost of capital, and management has been stellar in its execution.

Trends In The Industry, Understanding The Sell-Off

I’ve followed what is now WestRock for several years, even before the 2015 merger between RockTenn and MeadWestvaco. Scale has only been enhanced since that merger via the acquisition of KapStone last year, moving the company into the position of market leader in the North American consumer paperboard and merchandising markets alongside a number two position in cartons, containerboard, and corrugated packaging (trailing International Paper (IP)). The benefit of that is offset to some degree by higher than average leverage on balance sheet: management targets 2.25x debt/EBITDA long term versus 3.2x today.

The transactions that created this giant are not new. Consolidation has been a major theme in the packaging industry over the past decade, driving the industry towards oligopoly status as fewer and fewer firms control market supply. This situation, coupled with a bullish consumer demand market and tailwinds from e-commerce (e.g. Amazon (AMZN) shipments), has allowed these firms to exert tremendous pricing power at times. While it is not necessarily hard to buy and run the equipment to make something like paperboard, plants are expensive, and customers are often unwilling to back off prior agreements to take the risk. After all, a disruption in packaging supply can have expensive ramifications. Most supply chain managers are not willing to stick their necks out for pennies (or less) per unit of savings. That does not mean that this business is easy. Actual construction and design is not materially different between any of the big players in the space, and cost curves are fairly comparable industry wide. A box is a box. The only way to truly differentiate from peers is through customer contacts, low cost sourcing (e.g., Southeastern pulpwood or nearby recyclers), or just good old fashioned economies of scale – hence the consolidation.

So, if WestRock is so darn awesome, why the sell-off in shares? Most of it is macro versus company specific. The industry has become known as a sort of “canary in the coal mine” for recessions, due in no small part to the Federal Reserve tracking price and demand in this industry as one of its leading indicators for economic health. If the Federal Reserve thinks it is an important signal, why shouldn’t regular investors look to it as well? On its face, that reputation makes sense. Many products that consumers buy are often packaged in some form or fashion during their life cycle; lower consumer demand should lead to weak demand for packaging.

*Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve Database

As seen above, lower demand (signaled through lower pricing) has coincided with pretty much every major recession or economic slowdown over the past few years. With that said, there have been some head fakes along the way. As a bonus tidbit, no recession does not necessarily mean no value in tracking this statistic though. Interestingly enough, recent dips in the index that did not coincide with a true recession – 2011 and 2015 – were rather abysmal years for the S&P 500 and other benchmarks on an absolute basis.

Investors have to understand how important pricing is. To illustrate, see what happens when I overlay share price performance with the price action in the packaging stocks themselves (WestRock, International Paper (IP), Graphic Packaging (GPK), others):

*Source: Author Calculations.

The market tends to be very, very reactive to negative comps when it comes to cyclicals. Investors can see this take place in a variety of different industries no matter the sector: negative comps get punished, positive comps get rewarded. Over the past several months and beginning in March, packaging paper and board prices have seen negative pricing and builds in inventory. There should be no surprise that the share prices of these companies are rolling over in reaction.

While weaker demand for packaging is a given as US GDP comp growth begins to fade and manufacturing sentiment turns awful – remember that manufacturing PMI posted its weakest results in over a decade recently - the larger problem is the weak export demand market. Pricing to Mexico, China, and Europe has all seen significant price cuts. As to why, there is a long bullet point list: trade war tariffs, the topping in exports, record low prices in old corrugated cardboard (“OCC”) which has made that product very competitive with virgin corrugated cardboard, weak international GDP growth, and the strong US Dollar.

Looking for a sunshine and rainbows analysis? Not here. In my view, none of those macroeconomic problems is going to necessarily go away. Without pricing improvement, history tells us (from that above chart) that material share price upside is unlikely to occur during periods of falling prices. So, if the demand outlook is so poor, what is going to drive higher prices? Supply, and that is where there is a catalyst: plant closures.

Supply Gets Whacked

Perhaps, the biggest news was the announcement that the Crossett Facility, operated by Georgia Pacific, would be closing its doors in October. While there were multiple operations shuttered in Crossett, the one with particular importance to us is the solid bleached sulfate (“SBS”) line: Crossett represented more than 5% of North American capacity in that product. SBS is most commonly used in liquid and food packaging (moisture resistant) and also tends to take to color very well, making it ideal for retail packaging. It tends to carry higher margin than other product lines, so this is welcome news and should place support under prices.

Elsewhere, international markets are also seeing closures take place. Southeast Asia ramped supply aggressively in paperboard and linerboard in recent years, in large part to process recovered paper which is recycled and shipped along to China for finishing. However, the tone from these countries has been to limit imports of what is often treated as solid waste. In laymen terms, OCC is treated as garbage versus true recyclable material. China is on board with this as well, planning to ban all imported solid waste by year end. While fiber imports continue to this day, at some point, it is likely this avenue closes. If other Southeastern countries follow suit, the region will have to import more finished paper products that have partial recycled content. With OCC pricing in the tank, a headwind might turn into a tailwind as the flow of good shifts. This is, however, dependent on a trade war resolution. The Chinese currently have tariffs in place that make exports of most grades of containerboard and paperboard uneconomical. Exports made up about 15% of WestRock shipments last year, down to about 10% this year. If the markets improve, this could become a more significant driver of volumes for them.

Containerboard plant closures have become more common as well. WestRock itself announced that it was closing its Amsterdam, New York facility, electing to shift capacity to facilities in Syracuse and North Tonawanda. Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) closed a Wisconsin plant just two months ago in Neenah, Wisconsin. This announcement came after the state executed a $28mm deal to keep a larger plant in Fox Crossing open. Across the border in Ontario, Cascades (OTCPK:CADNF) recently closed two Ontario corrugated packaging plants. There are just a handful of closures that have taken place recently which, when combined, should help provide pricing support. While in some cases these are just redeployments and capacity will be taken up elsewhere, it does mean overall peak industry capacity is going offline.

Referring back to the Producer Price Index data mentioned earlier, it is pretty clear that the industry tends to react rather swiftly to price erosion via plant closure. Negative pricing tends to be very short-lived. As far as cyclicals go, the packaging industry does not tend to suffer from deep and long periods of supply and demand imbalance. In my opinion, we are at or near a bottom in pricing, and comps should turn incrementally positive going forward – even with the macroeconomic headaches. A trade war resolution, a weakening US Dollar (perhaps more likely given the recent Federal Reserve 25bps cut), or other factors would be icing on the cake.

Why WestRock?

*Source: Author calculations.

Packaging is really an interesting business. It is not necessarily “sexy” by any account but earns healthier margins than one might reasonably expect. Stepping back to 2017, WestRock put out an aggressive plan to generate more than $3,300mm in EBITDA off of its existing businesses by 2022; inclusive of the KapStone acquisition (guided $700mm EBITDA contribution inclusive of synergies) that would reach $4,000mm. Driving that would be the usual cohort of productivity initiatives, assumed industry growth, and the last of the savings from the 2015 merger. North of one billion was investment in projects with stated returns in excess of 20% with most of that dedicated to improving cost positioning and inefficiency – not adding more capacity. That spend is readily seen in the cash flow statement - $1,000mm in capital spending last year and on track for $1,200mm this year – versus the sub $800mm average prior to 2017. Management has efficiency and cost advantage on its mind at this stage in its life cycle, the question is whether investors buy it or not.

*Source: WestRock, 2017 Inaugural Investor Day, Slide 80

I would not fault investors for doubting that guidance. The company has a lot to prove here. 19%+ EBITDA margins on a sustained basis would represent sizeable uptick versus how WestRock has performed historically. However, as far as the investment banks were concerned, WestRock would achieve its targets with no problems. As early as the beginning of this year, Wall Street analysts forecast that the company would generate roughly $4,000mm EBITDA by 2021 – a year earlier than management guide. Since then, 2021 EBITDA forecasts have plunged by 20% as analysts turn bearish on the global economy and the packaging industry in general. Revenue is forecast to grow just 1.5% annually – below recent trends – and the sell-side is calling management out on its margin guidance. With forecasts of just 16.8% EBITDA margin in 2021, down from the 17.7% realized in 2018 and 17.4% forecast for 2019, bearishness is pervasive. Pricing is being setup as a multi-year issue, and demand is forecast to be weak. Even with that rather bleak outlook, the consensus price target still sits at $45.00/share, more than 20% above where we are today.

Certainly just an example of bottom fishing, but TRC Capital did offer to purchase up to 3mm shares of WestRock at $34.80/share, representing a commitment north of $100mm. No question mini-tenders like this are often a bad deal for shareholders, but I think it is worth noting that there is clear buying support for WestRock at lower prices compared to where it trades today. Quite often, investors feel that they “bought in too early” in cyclical names, so this kind of support does add some merit to the thesis in my opinion.

Leverage, Models

Recently, WestRock priced 2028 and 2032 debt at 3.9% and 4.2% interest rates, respectively. Likely obvious given those rates but WestRock is investment grade. Management used the proceeds to roll the 7.375% notes due later this year (big savings) and to get rid of the 2020 maturities as well. It’s a small offering in relation to the overall debt load but does show the access to capital the company has. While WestRock is admittedly toeing the line on maintaining that Baa2 rating until it starts paying down debt more quickly, seeing the credit rating blown out to junk is highly unlikely and would require material degradation. While not a catch-all and credit markets appreciate different aspects of a business, bonds have held up remarkably over the trailing twelve months in relation to the share price performance. All WestRock bonds trade at or substantially near par value.

*Source: Author Calculations.

Bond investors like free cash flow. Even with a fairly bearish expectation for business reinvestment (7% of revenue), there will be a lot of free cash flow leftover to distribute to shareholders. I’ve gone bearish here, leaving capital expenditures at the top end of the prior guidance versus recently reduced numbers. Also note that management views maintenance capital expenditures as around $500mm. Personally, I think that is a little low, and the answer lies somewhere in between. But in either case, the point is that the free cash flow is there even based on total spend.

Importantly, that figure is north of 10% free cash yield even assuming bearish estimates come to pass and that total capital expenditures = maintenance capital expenditures. The company generated $1,400mm of such free cash in fiscal 2018, in large part due to a pretty low year for cash taxes and some positive working capital tailwinds. The tax figure here tends to be a bit of a moving target, but I think I’ve erred on the conservative side.

On the net, so much damage seems priced in today. Shares trade at sub 7.0x EBITDA multiples based on Wall Street guidance, closer to 6.0x based on my own which assumes better pricing. Coupled with the investment grade rating and earnings, I’m willing to take the position that too much bearishness is priced in on this name. My price target is $57.00/share, based on an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.5x using the base case above. While that appears to imply a lofty return - and it does - such a valuation would just be a retrace to the trading price late in Q3 of last year.

Are you an investor looking for sustainable high income? The energy sector is filled with opportunities to do just that. At Energy Income Authority, the focus is on finding high quality companies with the asset footprints necessary to throw off dividends for years to come. Tired of lackluster coverage that barely breaks the surface? Deep dive analysis forms the cornerstone of the platform. Hundreds of companies fall under the coverage universe, from pipelines to refiners to the producers themselves. Members receive actionable research to keep their portfolio thriving. Sign up for a NO OBLIGATION FREE TRIAL today to find out more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.