Why I Don't Like Verizon As Much As AT&T

Therefore, while it is a fine stock, I cannot justify purchasing Verizon at current prices.

Verizon, while a high quality dividend company, doesn't have the dividend potential required to deserve a spot in my portfolio.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

Following my article on AT&T (T), it only seems natural that I should follow up with Verizon (VZ). These two telecoms are among dividend investor favorites. I’ve been a long time T owner. When I reassessed my position, I asked whether I should purchase more T or initiate a position in VZ.

Source: Author’s image with logos from respective companies.

VZ is currently trading at $56.65 and yields 4.25%. My M.A.D. Assessment gives VZ a Dividend Strength score of 81 and a Stock Strength score of 84. On the surface, it looks pretty good, yet by the time you’ve finished this article, you’ll understand why I believe that dividend investors should avoid Verizon at current prices, and favor an investment in AT&T.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Like I always do, I’ll analyze VZ’s potential as an income investment before considering its potential for capital appreciation. I will often compare it to T, for you to be able to visualize the similarities and divergences in the two stocks.

Dividend Strength

As you know, as a dividend investor, I’m most focused on creating a portfolio which produces growing income every year. I need the dividend to be safe. I need dividend yield, and unless the yield is above 6%, I usually need some dividend growth. Just like there is a direct relation between dividend yield and required dividend growth, there is also a relation between dividend yield and payout ratios.

Above a 6% yield, it is okay if the company dedicates all of its FCF to its dividend. After all, you won’t need much dividend growth. On the other hand, if a stock yields say, 4%, a high FCF will be a problem, since it will inhibit the company from growing the dividend at a satisfactory rate.

Dividend Safety

Verizon has an earnings payout ratio of 63%. This makes VZ's payout ratio better than 28% of dividend stocks.

VZ pays 29% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 46% of dividend stocks.

VZ pays 82% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 28% of dividend stocks.

Verizon operates in the same industry as AT&T. As such, the cash flow structure relative to dividends is similar. The company generates tons of operating cash flow, but much of it is used for capital expenditure each year.

30/06/2015 30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 Dividends $2.1800 $2.2600 $2.3100 $2.3500 $2.3975 Net Income $2.32 $3.54 $3.89 $7.56 $3.82 Payout Ratio 94% 64% 60% 32% 63% Cash From Operations $8.50 $8.04 $4.84 $7.68 $8.15 Payout Ratio 26% 29% 48% 31% 30% Free Cash Flow $3.13 $2.78 $-0.37 $2.15 $2.92 Payout Ratio 70% 82% -608% 109% 82%

Source: mad-dividends.com

However, most years, free cash flow more than covers the dividend.

Furthermore VZ has an interest coverage ratio of 5x which is better than 58% of stocks. This level of coverage, while not fantastic, is slightly better than AT&T’s, a fact that should make its dividend somewhat safer.

Investors should note that just like T, VZ has been unable to significantly increase operating cash flows during the past 5 years. As we’ll see later, this has implications on dividend growth potential.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like VZ’s dividend is safe, provided that it keeps growing at a modest rate.

Dividend Potential

Verizon has a dividend yield of 4.25% which is better than 79% of dividend stocks. However, you’ll note looking at the chart below, that for VZ, it’s on the lower end of its historical yield. Over the past 10 years, VZ has had a median yield of 4.55% and an average yield of 4.76%.

If you’re comparing VZ to AT&T, you’ll note that the opposite situation is currently happening for AT&T, which currently yields 5.98%, more than its average yield of 5.5% and median yield of 5.42%.

Compared historically, T seems attractive, while VZ seems to offer somewhat less yield.

This wouldn’t be a problem, except that I treat 4% yielding stocks quite differently than I treat 6% yielding stocks.

With a 4% yield, you still need some dividend growth, mid-single digit is usually sufficient. But you do need growth.

With a 6% yield, it is unlikely you’ll need any dividend growth to meet your goals. (To learn more, read: “Dividend investing strategy for individuals like you and me”.)

Source: mad-dividends.com

Unfortunately, VZ’s dividend growth isn’t sufficient for its yield. The dividend grew 1.7% during the last 12 months which is lower than the company's 5-year average dividend growth of 3%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

During the last 3 trailing twelve-month periods, the company’s revenues have grown at a 0% CAGR, while net income has grown at a 3% CAGR.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Because of its already high FCF payout, and low levels of top line growth, it is unlikely that VZ will grow the dividend by more than $0.01 each year. That equates to less than 1.7% dividend growth. This could be reasonable if the stock is yielding 5.5%. At 4.25% yield, however, it is just unacceptable.

Dividend Summary

VZ has a dividend strength score of 81/100. The stock has a great history of increasing its dividend. However, unlike its competitor T, it does not have a high enough dividend yield to provide satisfactory returns, given that dividend growth will remain constrained by the company’s free cash flow.

Stock Strength

Unfortunately, VZ doesn’t meet my criteria at current prices for an investment in the company. I will compare the stock to T, to assess which has the best capital appreciation potential in upcoming quarters.

Value

When we look at valuation, VZ seems quite cheap relative to the median US stock. In fact, the value in the table below suggest that VZ is more undervalued than 87% of stocks, which is encouraging.

VZ has a P/E of 14.83x T has a P/E of 14.44x P/S of 1.79x P/S of 1.37x P/CFO of 6.95x P/CFO of 5.04x Dividend yield of 4.25% Dividend yield of 5.98% Buyback yield of 0.00% Buyback yield of -15.36% Shareholder yield of 4.25%. Shareholder yield of -9%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

However, you will note that barring the negative buyback yield, T is trading at better multiples than VZ. With T expected to start buying back stock in 2020, the picture gets a whole lot better for T.

VZ looks cheap relative to the market, but it’s actually quite expensive relative to its historical multiples.

Source: mad-dividends.com

As you can see, VZ is currently trading above its historical average PE. This implies that the stock might actually be fully priced. Nonetheless, it is hard to find the stock expensive when comparing it to a market which trades at 22x earnings.

Value Score: 87/100

Momentum

Verizon trades at $56.65, and although the stock is down -1.27% these last 3 months, it is up 2.70% these last 6 months and 4.39% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This gives it better momentum than 67% of stocks, whereas T has better momentum than 83% of stocks. Investors will probably like the fact that with a 3-year beta of 0.51, it is considerably less volatile than the market and than T which has a beta of 0.8.

However, the stock has been extremely range bound for the past decade. It feels like forever that VZ’s price is somewhere between $45 and $60.

During the last recession, between October 2007 and March 2009, VZ lost 42% of its value, while T lost 48%. Both did slightly better than the S&P 500’s 56% loss. But investors should keep in mind that telecoms have quite a lot of downside volatility in recessions, and that the low 3-year betas might not hold in a recession.

Momentum score: 67/100

Financial Strength

VZ has a gearing ratio of 3.9, which is better than 24% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have changed by 7% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cash flow can cover 15.0% of liabilities. This makes VZ more financially sound than 53% of U.S. listed stocks. The stock has a higher level of gearing than T, and has been increasing liabilities at a faster rate. VZ has a similar financial strength profile to the median US stock.

Financial Strength Score: 53/100

Earnings Quality

VZ has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -12.6%, which is better than 66% of companies. It depreciates 102.4% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 45% of stocks. Finally, each dollar of assets generates $0.5 in revenue, which is better than 44% of stocks. This makes VZ’s earnings quality better than 57% of stocks. VZ’s earnings quality is very similar to that of T’s.

Earnings Quality Score: 57/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 84/100 which is satisfying. VZ has good relative strength and value compared to the median US stock. Yet, it comes up short when compared to T. This isn’t to say VZ won’t do well, only that at current prices, it’s hard to justify purchasing VZ rather than T.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 81 and a stock strength of 84, Verizon lacks the extra 100bp needed on the yield to make it a good buy for dividend investors. At current prices, I’d suggest dividend investors to favor T over VZ.

Liked this article? Click on the orange “follow” button to be notified when we next write an article on popular dividend stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.