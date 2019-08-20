Google's Chance To Bite Apple

I've never had a strong opinion that Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Pixel smartphone line was going to be a major challenger to Apple's (AAPL) iPhone. While the Pixel has always had some nice cameras and decent specs, it seemed the company wasn't all-in regarding the device. Earlier this year, that strategy changed a bit, and now seems like the perfect time to double down on these efforts.

The biggest problem I had with Google's foray here was its limited distribution network, which reminded me of some of BlackBerry's (BB) late smartphone failures. It's hard to sell a lot of devices in the US when you are only on one network, and that was where the Pixel was for a time. With the launch of the 3a, Google opened up its devices to more carriers, which is a major reason why sales doubled in the latest quarter.

The Pixel 3a that launched earlier this year started at $399, which is $50 cheaper than the iPhone 7 is currently. That iPhone is multiple generations old, but Apple is betting that some will pay a premium for the ecosystem. The Pixel 3a comes with a much larger screen, more RAM, better cameras, etc., and is certainly less expensive. Google is currently taking things a step further, though, as seen in the graphic below, offering a large discount when trading in an eligible iPhone.

(Source: Google store, seen here)

For 2019 at least, Google is following in the Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) path, with multiple phone launches throughout the year, as opposed to Apple's expected launch everything at once strategy. Apple is scheduled to unveil its newest phones in the second week of September, while Google is scheduled to reveal the Pixel 4 in the first part of October.

Last year, Google priced the Pixel 3 at $799 and the 3 XL at $899, an increase of $150 and $50, respectively, from their prior generation counterparts. Like we saw with Apple, higher pricing reportedly angered consumers a bit, and the Pixel 3 line didn't sell as well as hoped. Neither company is disclosing unit sales at the moment, but Apple did report a $19 billion decline in iPhone revenues for the nine months ending in June 2019, according to its latest 10-Q filing.

The major difference for Google is that it is not dependent on the Pixel for the majority of its business like Apple is on the iPhone. More than half of Apple's revenues still come from the iPhone, and the percentage is even higher if you include services revenues that are technically generated by users of the phone. That gives Google an opportunity to be more price competitive, and that should be the preferred strategy for the Pixel 4 launch this year. Why not try to undercut Apple's new phones by $50 or $100 and try to boost your market share a little bit?

Even if Google loses a few hundred million or even a billion in revenue over the course of a year, it's a drop in the bucket. That cost might even be worth it in the long term if it can steal iPhone users and bring more users into the Google ecosystem. With both companies launching a variety of new services in the coming months, this year's smartphone race should be about getting the most users and unit sales, not just bringing in the most revenue in the short term. That's how Google can start to take a bite out of Apple, at a time when the smartphone giant is not selling its phones as well as previously hoped.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.