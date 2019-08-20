China Debuts Improved Interest Rate Mechanism Tuesday

China’s central bank has stated that the country will further marketize interest rates by linking bank lending rates to the loan prime rate, which will be pegged to the central bank’s medium-term lending facility (MLF) with points added. This will change the current system, in which the loan prime rate (LPR) remains somewhat separate from market forces.

Changes in China’s interest rate regime have unfolded extremely slowly, starting in 1996. A number of changes had been made by 1999, including the removal of restrictions on money market and bond market interest rates. In 2004, the central bank removed ceilings on lending rates and floors on deposit rates, and in 2013, removed all limits on bank lending rates. It was in 2013 that the central bank began to publish the LPR based on quotes submitted by the 9 largest commercial banks. However, the LPR does not properly reflect market forces.

The new LPR, which debuted on Tuesday, was .06% lower than the previous level of 4.31%. The national interbank funding center will publish the LPR on the 20th of every month. New LPR quotations will be reported by 18 banks, including the existing 10 national banks, eight small banks, and two foreign funded banks.

The ultimate aim is to unify two interest rates-market-based rates and benchmark rates. The current situation is not quite there yet; while the upper and lower loan interest rate limits have been liberalized, deposit and loan benchmark interest rates remain, but they are often separate from market rates. Central bank Governor Yi Gang has stated that, over time, China phase out its benchmark lending rate. Up until now, banks have referred to the benchmark interest rates when setting loan rates, but have a hidden lower limit that may be some multiple of the benchmark rate.

Under the new rules, banks may not set an internal lower limit on interest rates. The reason for this is to reduce the overall lending rate. Lower interest rates would help private and small and medium sized enterprises obtain much needed funding.

Using an LPR that is connected to the medium-term lending facility, through which banks borrow from the central bank, is made to reflect the average marginal cost of capital. Marginal cost pricing is a cornerstone of price liberalization. For Chinese banks, this will serve to lower the cost of funding in the short run. In addition, banks have also been called upon to reduce the fees charged to customers in order to lower funding costs. While these measures are good for the consumer, they will reduce profitability among banks.

Marketization of the interest rate mechanism is an important step in properly allocating funds, so that they may reflect risk and reward in the economy. In the long run, interest rate liberalization may provide China’s central bank with another monetary policy tool. Presently, the People’s Bank of China (PBC) relies little on changing interest rates to alter financial activity and more on altering the required reserve ratio. Going forward, the PBC may find it useful to change the MLF rate, which will in turn impact the LPR.

Ma Jun, an advisor to the PBC, stated that the reform will allow a better transmission of changes in the policy interest rate, as this will reduce the loan interest rate and, in turn, reduce firm financing costs. This can help to improve the funding climate amidst an environment of slowing growth.

