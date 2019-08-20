Vertex Energy's Critical Pilot Project

But, it does appear the odds of success should fall in Vertex Energy's favor. It's also reassuring Vertex Energy is already planning to repurchase its partner's ownership down the road.

The second phase of the transaction is dependent on a successful pilot project in the first phase and the partner's approval to proceed.

After seventeen months in the works, Vertex Energy announced a partnership transaction with two phases. The transaction will both fund capital needs and help pay down long-term debt obligations.

The past five years have been financially challenging for used motor oil re-refiner, Vertex Energy (VTNR). Managing its debt position has required much of its focus.

In the first half of 2014, Vertex Energy owed over $40 million and faced a June 30, 2015, maturity date for $9.1 million of the total. Crude oil prices were more than $100 per barrel at the time, and the company seemed well-positioned to handle the obligation. Instead, the price for crude oil started to fall and would be cut in half by early 2015. Things looked a bit bleak.

In June 2015, the company raised $25 million by issuing approximately 8.1 million shares of Series B preferred stock. The proceeds were used to pay down $15.1 million of the debt. By the end of the 2015 third quarter, Vertex had slashed long-term debt to $27.44 million.

In February 2016, it announced the sale of a base lubricating oil production plant in Nevada (its Bango facility) to Safety-Kleen Systems, a subsidiary of Clean Harbors (CLH). It used approximately $16 million of the proceeds to further pay down long-term debt.

In May 2016, the company announced a private placement of preferred stock and raised approximately $19.3 million. The first use of the proceeds was to repurchase and retire $11.2 million worth of the Series B preferred stock issued in June 2015. The remainder of the proceeds, approximately $8.1 million, was used to pay down debt and for working capital needs. By third quarter reporting in November 2016, the company's long-term debt registered just over $15 million.

In February 2017, Vertex entered into a term loan and a revolving note with Encina Business Capital and closed out previous agreements. Both Encina credit agreements mature in February 2020. When Vertex reported 2019 second quarter results on August 7, 2019, the balances totaled $19.74 million - $14.66 million on the Encina term loan and $5.08 million on the revolver.

The company has been "refining" a financing solution for well over a year. It was teased in March 2018, expected by summer of 2018, all but promised by calendar year-end 2018 and then reassured in March 2019. However, in May, during first-quarter reporting, the completion date was moved yet again.

"We are currently in talks with multiple lenders to refinance our $15.4 million term loan due February 2020, which we expect should be completed by the end of the third quarter." (emphasis added)

Refinancing debt is not the only financing struggle for Vertex Energy. Raising capital to increase production capacity has also been in development since early 2018. In an interview with the Houston Business Journal, the total need was estimated at approximately $87 million for three unfinished projects - Myrtle Grove, Louisiana, Houston (Baytown), Texas and Columbus (Heartland), Ohio. Some relief was in sight in May.

"Given the significant CapEx involved with executing both Myrtle Grove and Baytown projects, we have reached out to several potential partners to gather indication of interest. Currently, we are in late-stage talks with one potential sponsor." (emphasis added)

The Company

Vertex Energy is a UMO (used motor oil) re-refiner which means it takes UMO as feedstock to produce petroleum-based specialty products. The United States generates approximately 1.3 billion gallons of used motor oil annually. Approximately half is burned by industrial companies as a fuel source. Of the remaining half, it's estimated Americans improperly dispose of 200 million gallons. The remainder is re-refined.

Vertex acquires its feedstock by buying used motor oil from third-party suppliers and by self-collecting through its own local street collections. The company generates greater margin on self-collected feedstock. Domestically, it is the second largest processor and re-refiner of used motor oil with an annual re-refining capacity of approximately 85 million gallons.

Vertex Energy has refining operations in Marrero, Louisiana, Heartland, Ohio and Baytown, Texas. The Marrero facility produces marine fuel, specifically IMO-compliant fuel. The Heartland facility produces base oils, specifically higher-purity Group II base oils. The Baytown facility is a tank terminal facility near the Houston Ship Channel. Vertex also distributes Group III base oils in the United States for Dutch firm Penthol.

Vertex' near-term revenue growth should stem from two market developments.

On January 1, 2020, the International Maritime Organization's global regulation, IMO 2020, will change the limit on sulfur content in marine fuel. The cap is lowered from 3.5% mass/mass (m/m) to 0.5%. The mandate is lowering sulfur oxide emissions to protect the environment and human health. Vertex expects the transition to the new regulation to lower feedstock costs. At the same time, the demand for IMO 2020-compliant marine fuel should drive prices higher. Vertex is as ready as it can be for the new regulation.

"We're just ready to go and waiting for the 0.5 specs to come out so we can go into market."

The second driver is the ongoing transition to higher-purity Group II and III base oils in North America. Consumption is expected to grow at a faster pace than the consumption of Group I base oils. The automotive industry is increasing its demand for Group III, or higher-purity, base oils. New car models and new engines are expected to drive demand for full synthetic oils. Though not actually synthetics, Group III base oils are substitutes for current synthetics in formulations requiring high oxidation resistance, wide temperature range viscometrics, and low volatility. Vertex Energy anticipates 10% growth year-over-year for at least the next decade.

The Transaction

After seventeen months, on July 31, 2019, Vertex Energy announced it was partnering with Tensile Capital Management.

The first phase of the transaction, forming a SPV (special purpose vehicle) for the Myrtle Grove refinery assets, closed July 26th. Tensile acquired a 15.58% ownership in the SPV for $4 million. Of that total, $3 million went to the SPV and $1 million to Vertex Energy to pay down debt.

In August, a pilot started at the refinery to produce Group III base oils from UMO. It is more efficient to produce base oil from used motor oil as compared to crude oil. The pilot should complete by year-end 2019. Also, Tensile retains a right of first refusal to fully develop high-purity base oils at the Myrtle Grove facility for $50 million in project capital.

Completion of the pilot will trigger Tensile's option to continue with the second phase of the transaction.

In the second phase, another SPV will be formed for the Heartland facility assets. Tensile will acquire a 65% ownership for $13.5 million which will be directed to Vertex Energy's debt obligations. Tensile will invest $7.5 million in the SPV and has an option to invest $7 million more. The investment will expand the production of higher-purity base oils and expand the self-collection of used motor oil. The work will begin in 2020 and is expected to complete by year-end 2022.

Relative to the first phase, Tensile will also purchase 1.5 million shares of Vertex Energy common stock for $2.2 million. As well, it will receive warrants to purchase 1.5 million shares of common stock at $2.25 per share under a ten-year term.

The capital investment from Tensile prompted adjustments by Encina. Most importantly, the maturity date is extended from February 1, 2020, to February 1, 2021. The authorization for capital expenditures in fiscal 2019 was increased from $3 million to $3.5 million. The amount for fiscal 2020 and beyond is set at $3 million.

Three years after the closing of each SPV, Vertex has the option to buy out Tensile's ownership.

Discussion

Vertex Energy CEO, Mr. Ben Cowart, is, of course, optimistic about the Tensile partnership.

"First and most importantly, assuming the closing of Phase Two, this transaction further positions Vertex to become one of the leading producers and marketers of high-purity base oils in North America, while providing significant annualized EBITDA contributions to both Vertex and Tensile." (emphasis added)

Assumptions are a critical factor in investing decisions. But, assumptions are not a given. It is important the odds of an assumption coming to fruition are high.

The projections for EBITDA growth at Heartland, based on the assumption that the second phase is successfully completed, are notable - a 10x multiple by 2023.

Although domestic production of Group III base oils is low compared to demand, potential investors should not ignore Vertex Energy is already producing Group II+ base oils at its Heartland facility.

"Even at the level we're operating today, we're able to substitute Group III molecules in a lot of lubricant blend."

Thus, the pilot project at Myrtle Grove will be to move to the full production of Group III base oils. When that pilot work is proven at Myrtle Grove, the second phase, if approved, will expand and optimize Heartland for Group III base oil production. At that point, the work at Myrtle Grove will be complete unless another capital project is approved.

"And so, we will be using some of the pilot data at the Heartland facility. But, its biggest impact will be at the Myrtle Grove development. And so, there's no second phase to Myrtle Grove in the current transaction, other than Tensile's first right to invest up to $50 million to develop that Myrtle Grove site." "Myrtle Grove is a long-term development opportunity for the company and our shareholders." "It won't have any ongoing revenue."

In the second quarter earnings call, Vertex categorized the pilot program as a formalization process.

"We've already run a lot of our own pilot. So this is what you would call a very formal process that has certain backing to it. So I think it's just putting some certainty around the future business plan which is wrapped around high-purity base oils."

So, yes, the second phase of the transaction is an assumption at this point. But, the odds certainly appear stacked in Vertex' favor.

Of course, it could be argued Vertex Energy is putting too much on the line - that it's betting the farm. Whether giving up 65% of Heartland is wise could be debated. But, it is quite pertinent Mr. Cowart is already planning to protect the company's assets in the long term.

"Finally, this transaction has been structured to provide Vertex significant optionality around the repurchase of Tensile's ownership interests in both SPVs on pre-determined formulas, a valuable call option that we intend to act upon in future years." (emphasis added)

Keeping in mind Vertex Energy had a significant amount of debt maturing in less than a year, both phases of the Tensile transaction are critical. With the company's long-term debt obligation topping $19.7 million, both the cash infusion of $16.7 million and a twelve-month extension on the maturity date would significantly improve Vertex's liquidity position.

If, for some unforeseen reason, the phase one pilot was to fail or the second phase was not approved, it must be acknowledged Vertex Energy's growth prospect in the base oils market would be dramatically impacted. As well, capital to expand self-collections would be constrained. However, benefits from the enactment of IMO 2020 will remain. Still, the company's liquidity position would require immediate attention.

Thus, much of the company's stability and ability to transform keys on the success of this pilot project.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in VTNR.