Teradata: An Inconsistent Recurring Growth Story

New business growth trends which imply diversification into ancillary growth areas would require more time to realize solid earnings.

The stock traded at a significant premium to low or no-growth software peers on EBITDA and FCF in 2018.

Earlier trends in cloud transitions like in the case of Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) showed both companies started from a position of strength with both vendors experiencing dominant market shares in their relevant sub-industry segments.

However, the current transitions in smaller vendors like Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) are not necessarily enjoying the same investor confidence in this respect. Communication during the transition phase plays a vital role especially in guiding investors on recurring revenue growth.

I would argue that investors at the minimum need to get sufficient information to be able to keep track of the evolution of a vendor's new subscription strategy. While the overall announcement of a subscription transition makes sense, TDC's communication so far has left many gaps for investors to follow the progress.

Evolution of The Revenue Model: Subscriptions

TDC's subscription story started from a distinct situation than most other vendors. The company is experiencing structural headwinds due to the evolution of the big data industry as an alternative method to store and analyze data.

The company originally sells data warehousing appliances (comprised of hardware and software). Income from this product line is recognized in its books as hardware sales and upfront perpetual licenses. Later, TDC began a concerted effort to transition its business model toward subscriptions by selling a hybrid of cloud services, hardware rentals, subscription licenses and managed services.

The growth of the public cloud has expanded the company's competitive intensity. It's a major disruption which created a change event and entry point for competitive vendors within TDC's customers.

The company's differentiation strategy has been ever since the ability to process an enormous number of queries on large amounts of data. I must say TDC's performance advantage is notable against transactional-heritage database competitors such as IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL). Because of this, TDC has been able to command a higher price for its database software.

Competitive pressures will only increase from here. Its biggest rival, Tableau Software (BMV: DATA) remains the market leader in data visualization and the move towards subscription enables it to compete more effectively with its key competitor, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

DATA's journey to a subscription model is occurring faster than expected. Ratable revenue reached a point where the top-line is already building up. Currently, the second leg of the transition is expected to increase margins and operating cash flows. Shares shore up 70% last 2018.

Tableau's Guidance on P&L Impact from Subscription Transition

Over the last decade, the ramp in competitive alternatives to TDC has driven declining growth and has pressured pricing. The number of market entrants that are targeted at analytic processing on large amounts of data has grown significantly. Such entrants include Google BigQuery/DataProc, Amazon Redshift/EMR/Athena, The Hadoop ecosystem, Databricks and Snowflake Computing.

Data Spend Poll

Subscription Bookings: Unrealistic Forecast

TDC has guided a 12% annual recurring revenue growth in 2018. Conversely, the analyst consensus estimate is 11% in 2018 and 12% in 2019. Majority of analysts believe that this revenue forecast is too ambitious. It is tough to achieve and unrealistic considering ongoing secular and currency headwinds, along with recent business growth trends.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is a metric used in SaaS or subscription businesses with Term subscriptions. ARR is the value of the contracted recurring revenue components of the customer's term subscriptions normalized to one year.

Illustrative Example of ARR Computation

Source: Barclays Research

A Goldman Sachs analyst revealed that his estimates of currency and TDC's subscription model transition-adjusted new bookings growth continue to decline in the double digits. However, revenue guidance (as well as analyst consensus estimate) implied a significant reacceleration in new business.

At first glance, TDC's business model transition to recurring revenue appears to be accelerating. However, a big portion of this acceleration was caused by currency tailwind. Around 40% of TDC's revenue is generated globally. The two largest contributing regions are the UK and the rest of Eurozone, which underwent a significant currency appreciation between 2017 and 2018.

Recurring revenue growth lingers at 7% year-on-year over the last five quarters. Analysts had noted that the shortage of improvement in constant currency revenue growth was the result of sustained declines in new business growth.

The chart below illustrates new subscription bookings growth adjusting for the compressive impact of the business model transition and currency. All indicating negative double-digit growth.

ARR Growth Forecast: Impact on Shares

In 2018, TDC traded at a significant premium to low or no-growth software peers on Earnings Before Income Tax Depreciation and Amortization ((EBITDA)) and free cash flow (FCF). The stock traded at 11.5X its $450 million FCF while its industry peers traded at 13X. This implies a sustainable mid-single-digit growth is necessary to drive a bigger stock outperformance from these levels.

By the first half of 2019, the stock is trading approximately 20X its FCF of approximately $238 million. The stock price has a downside potential of 26%. The ongoing shift to subscriptions and the sales of higher gross margin newer product offerings (such as Teradata Vantage) can drive FCF to a significantly higher level.

In my opinion, TDC may still outperform the market only in the near term. It may dispel concerns around the customer spending environment if the macroeconomic environment gets meaningfully stronger. I'm still certain that customer spending will remain strong for finance-related and sales-focused software. But I argue that sales-focused products could only gain importance throughout this year if GDP growth accelerates.

The company expects that its ARR this year would increase by 11% to 12%, slightly higher than 2018's guidance of +10% to 12%. Breaking down the reporting segments, recurring revenue is expected to climb by 11% in 2019. Perpetual revenue is expected to be down by approximately $150 million to $200 million. Lastly, consulting revenue is expected to fall by 15% to 20%.

For earnings per share (EPS), TDC issued guidance to be $1.45 to $1.55 versus the analyst consensus of $1.58. By the year 2021, the company is targeting to achieve:

100% subscription bookings mix

15% ARR growth

14% recurring revenue growth

75% recurring revenue gross margins

20% consulting gross margins

65% overall gross margins

Operating margins of 20% to 25%

FCF to be 20% to 25% of revenue

The company's CFO Mark Culhane is overly optimistic that FCF can get back up to $400 to $500 million by the year 2021. However, actual figures revealed that the company forecasts its FCF to reach only to $270 million by that year. Mr. Culhane said that if TDC could achieve the $400 to $500 million FCF goal at 15X Enterprise Value to FCF multiple ((EV/FCF)), a hypothetical share price of $53/share could be possible.

How TDC Copes with The Transition Struggles?

The company admitted that they made mistakes in the past and got complacent due to their large market share. TDC is promising better disclosures and this will be critical to help investors follow this transition better. This is important when considering the long term revenue targets which the company has been announcing in conjunction with its subscription communication.

The company normally presents only the following revenue metrics on its guidance announcement:

Renewal Rates

Total ARR

Subscription revenue

Cumulative revenue (unbilled and deferred)

T-Core Consumption

TDC is facing a dilemma that business/pricing model is out of date aside from the fact that TDC is an expensive channel to deal with certain corporate data. I would also argue that the company would sell as an appliance model. The combination of software and bundled hardware resulted in a finished solution for a client. This creates upfront costs at high price points.

I would have to say that a more digestible pricing model is truly needed. The transition to a subscription model makes a lot of sense for the company. It allows the company to shift a large portion of capex requirement for a customer to a more manageable operating expenditure line item in its P&L books.

The company is re-fueling recurring revenue by introducing a new product Teradata Vantage. More specifically, it can ingest data from anywhere without moving or replicating it, run multiple calculation engines (SQL, machine learning, graph), supports multiple languages (SQL, Python, R, etc.), and runs a consistent protocol across.

TDC targets recurring revenue to grow in double digits this year to exhibit momentum on subscription ARR. Although I must say most investors are still cautious as they take a wait and see approach if TDC can continue to perform well in an increasingly competitive market.

Earlier, the company guided investors its ARR size of approximately $400 million (doubled from last year). Another impressive yet ambitious revenue figure considering that the change in income model happened only recently.

Moreover, sales have not yet been incentivized to sell subscription over perpetual. Thus, this indicates that there is a market demand for TDC on a standalone subscription basis. TDC is focusing on its core market segment comprising the top 500 customers that represent 50% of spend in the market. This customer segment (which is equivalent to a total addressable market of $20 billion) needs a best-in-class closely integrated software solution.

However, at this point, I believe it will be tough for the company to sustain its current levels of spend within its customer base, as cloud workloads grow as a percent of the total spend. TDC's significant on-premise performance advantage does not carry over to the cloud. As a result, this would pressure pricing.

Stock Valuation

I recommend a sell with a price target of $32/share. The stock is trading 10.4X EV/EBITDA while EV/Sales hovers at 2.1X.

I believe that a mix-shift driven ARR growth has a limited shelf-life and I'm still waiting for evidence that the company's underlying growth or operating leverage has changed. A positive turnaround that would also convince investors to go overweight on TDC shares would be a higher inflection on free cash flow.

Operating cash flow significantly missed analyst consensus estimate at $55 million (26% lower vs. analyst consensus) in the second quarter. Subscription bookings were 90% of the total booking.

Stock Price Performance

My Takeaway

To recap, TDC admitted that they made mistakes in the past and got too complacent. Hence, guidance for recurring revenue growth was lowered while the company now also expects that consulting and perpetual revenue decline to be worse than previously expected. FCF will appear to be worse than expected given higher cash restructuring charges.

The company's earnings numbers already suffered even before the announcement of its transition period attributed to structural headwinds that they are already experiencing. Subsequently, the misses on recurring revenue guidance were driven by deal slippage (heavy reliance on large deals) which weighs down on stock performance.

I applaud TDC's initiative to shift into subscriptions, as it significantly lowers the price point that customers have to deal with. This pushed the company to increase recurring revenue by changing compensation incentives to strongly favor subscription and by providing its latest product (Teradata Vantage) only via subscription offering.

However, I expect that the company's annual recurring revenue growth target for 2019 is still difficult to achieve due to ongoing secular and currency headwinds. Not to mention, new business growth trends which imply diversification into ancillary growth areas will take more time. It will also result in diluted margins in the near term. Competitive threats from new technology and new market entrants will weigh on the shares as well.

