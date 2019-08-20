Long Cannabis In The Coming Recession

We may enter a period where volatile cannabis stocks actually act more stable like other consumer staples companies should it take the role of a “needed” consumer items.

Big tobacco has strong cash flow, but has no growth. Cannabis has the growth, but it needs the investments.

Big tobacco, with Altria one of its strongest players, was always up there with the consumer staples greats.

Stability is more essential to success than brilliance. -Anish Roy

The consumer staples sector is comprised of companies that make the most necessary and most regularly used products. Food, beverages, drugs, tobacco (and perhaps cannabis), essential household products, and the sellers of the above, such as Walmart (WMT), all constitute the category. The regularity and necessity of purchase of these products make consumer staples producers a good defensive investment during recessionary times. Whereas cyclical brands such as Ferrari (RACE), Louis Vuitton and Las Vegas Sands (LVS) will all experience hardship as the consumer tightens his or her belt, companies such as Procter & Gamble (PG), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Altria Group (MO) and others in the consumer staples sector, will likely not. The opposite is true as well - during times of expansion, consumer staples companies underperform, as can be seen in the graph below.

The economics of consumer staples companies rests on three pillars. Economies of scale is one. Since consumer staples are mass consumption products, the producers enjoy very strong economies of scale, with revenues upwards of $10 billion per year, and a global marketing infrastructure, which equate to very high barriers to entry for would-be competitors. Economies of scope is the second pillar. Major consumer staples companies are conglomerates incorporating dozens and dozens of brands each. Economies of scope allow for greater stability of earnings over time due to income stream diversification. It allows for the creation of a multi-dimensional offering, such as the Coca-Cola fridge, offering every major soft drink category: Water, juice, and soda. Finally it creates the corporate infrastructure necessary for creating, launching and nurturing new brands under a single trust umbrella.

P&G (PG) Altria (MO) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Walmart (WMT) Coca-Cola (KO) 2018 Revenue $66.8 billion $25.3 billion $81.6 billion $500.3 billion $31.8 billion Brands 50+ 100+ 250+ 50+ 500+ Negative quarters since 2006 1 0 1 1 1

Big tobacco, with Altria one of its strongest players, was always up there with the consumer staples greats. Smokers after all are long-term regular buyers, and cigarettes aren’t cheap. The weakness of the industry, of course, was always its negative externality: Harming national health. Big tobacco hence was losing customers to the healthy living trend for years now.

But big tobacco has a plan: cannabis.

It’s a logical strategy. Big tobacco has strong cash flow, but has no growth. Cannabis has the growth, but it needs the investments. The likes of Boston Consulting Group long argued the notion that stable cash cows should invest into high growth stars. Recreational cannabis may in the future be sold through similar sales channels as cigarettes, so big tobacco can provide the logistics. And most importantly, medical cannabis could one day wipe clean the tobacco industry’s bad reputation that’s so harmful to marketing, hiring, and government relations.

There are a number of ways big tobacco can get involved more aggressively - either by doing strategic partnerships, outright takeovers, or product line expansion. Should these occur en mass prior to a recession, we may enter a period where volatile cannabis stocks (TOKE) actually act more stable like other consumer staples companies should it take the role of a “need” consumer items similar to cigarettes decades ago. If you’re worried about a recession, as crazy as it sounds, it may be worth keeping a close look at the industry for growth and defense all in one package.

*Like this artlce? Be sure to follow me for real-time updates. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Your ability to stick to a strategy matters more than the strategy itself. The Lead-Lag Report is award winning research that will give you an edge in reading the market for your investments. Generate alpha, minimize downside, and ignore fake news. Try a two week free trial here and get The Lead-Lag Report today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.