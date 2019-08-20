Online Dating: Game, Set, Match

Match Group facilitates both casual rendezvous and serious relationships and when it comes to the dating game, it's the only game in town that matters.

Now that the stigma of online dating is a thing of the past, it's time to look to the present and future of courtship and companionship.

Leave A Tinder Moment Alone

If love is the drug, then Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) must be the dealer. An early pioneer in online dating, the infatuation all started with Match.com in 1995. But it wasn't until 2012 with its groundbreaking launch of Tinder that the company turned the dating scene upside down. And the rest, as they say, is history as our instant gratification society quickly went from love is in the air to love is in the app. From love at first sight to love at first swipe. From looking for love in all the wrong places to looking for love in all the swipe right places. And, well, you get the idea.

Seeking companionship is rooted in our very DNA. On a fundamental level, it's an irrepressible instinct driven by a biological imperative. Psychologically, it's critical for achieving self-actualization in Maslow's hierarchy of needs. Odds are I'm not telling you anything you already don't know, but before we break down why investors are swooning over the stock, I think it's important to understand what the secret ingredient is behind Match Group's Love Potion No. Nine. Don't worry. This isn't Rick Potion #9. Nobody is getting Cronenberged here.

Still, there's no denying the world changed overnight seven years ago when "swipe right" entered the cultural zeitgeist. No doubt you've noticed a similar phenomenon with other colloquialisms like "Netflix and chill" and "Google it," putting Match Group in pretty good company. For better or worse, that's what disruptors do; they leave their mark and change the world.

Dating Is A Numbers Game

A little over a week ago, Match Group's latest earnings report sent the stock soaring as high as 29% to new all-time highs. It has since pulled back some and dipped with the broader market, but let's take a closer look at the numbers from the conference call.

In Q2 which ended on June 30, Tinder added 503,000 subscribers from the previous quarter while analysts were expecting 390,000 new subscribers. Year-over-year, Tinder added 1.5 million new subscribers, an increase of 39%. In total, Tinder boasts 5.2 million subscribers while Match Group as a whole has 9.1 million subscribers. As you can see, more than half of Match Group's subscribers come from Tinder alone.

While analysts were calling for $489 million in revenue for Q2, Match Group handily beat that estimate. The company generated $498 million in revenue, up 18% from Q1. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITA) was $193 million, which Match Group also beat as EBITA rose to $204 million. That represented a 16% increase from a year ago when EBITA was $176 million. Additionally, analysts were projecting 42 cents EPS, and Match Group posted 43 cents EPS.

Unlike some companies that deliberately sandbag guidance so as to lower expectations (the idea is to underpromise and then overdeliver), Match Group raised full-year guidance for average subscribers, revenue, and EBITA. The company now expects to add 1.6 million Tinder subscribers, up from a previous forecast of 1 million subscribers. Analysts are expecting $521 million in revenue while Match Group is forecasting revenue to be somewhere between $535 million and $545 million.

The First Time I Ever Saw Your Facebook

In terms of competition, there are a few potential suitors here and abroad. I mentioned Netflix and Google earlier. Facebook, another member of Jim Cramer's FAANG acronym, announced last year it was trying its hand at online dating. And for a brief time, Match Group shareholders may have gotten cold feet or thought the honeymoon was over as the stock was unduly punished. However, it has since recovered, more than doubling from its lows a year ago.

Facebook's dating service isn't currently available in the U.S., but that could change by year's end. I suspect it will be met with skepticism or a tepid reaction. The Cambridge Analytica data breach scandal and subsequent congressional hearing will likely have something to do with that. Facebook has yet to demonstrate it can secure its users' data - all evidence to the contrary. And for paramours, privacy is paramount. If you don't want to kiss and tell, well, you may not have much of a choice with Facebook.

Mo Money Mo Problems

Elsewhere around the globe, Momo and Tantan are widely considered the "Tinders of China." And they've had a few problems of their own. After Momo acquired Tantan in 2018 for over $600 million, Momo then agreed to pay Match Group royalties in order to settle a lawsuit for intellectual property theft because Tantan is essentially a Tinder clone. And now Chinese regulators have ordered the suspension of the dating app from several mobile app stores. Those pesky Chinese regulators. Tencent Holdings, Facebook's social media counterpart in China and the largest gaming company in the world, knows them all too well.

As growth in both monthly active users (MAUs) and revenue were decelerating, Momo evidently believed Tantan could light a fire and reignite the business. Jefferies estimates that Tantan accounted for about 10% of Momo's top line. To say this is a setback for the company would be an understatement, but this isn't Momo's first run-in with regulators. Five years ago, Momo found itself in the dog house because the app was apparently being used for prostitution, which is illegal in China. Those same regulators have leveled the same accusation against Tantan. We haven't seen a Tantan this exposed since the Tauntaun from The Empire Strikes Back. Sorry, couldn't resist.

Go Your Own Way/Never Going Back Again

The one that got away from Match Group could very well be Bumble, which was launched in December of 2014. Bumble's CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, a co-founder of Tinder, had a rather acrimonious divorce from the company, only she didn't file it under irreconcilable differences. Instead, she filed a sexual harassment lawsuit. But the lovers' quarrel between Tinder and Bumble didn't just end there; there is a lot of back and forth history and a lot of bad blood. Never mix business with pleasure; that's what they say, and they say it for good reason.

As a matter of fact, I can think of approximately $1 billion worth of reasons, according to Forbes' valuation of Bumble a few years ago when Match Group struck out not once but twice trying to acquire it. Maybe third time's a charm. It pays to be persistent. Both Match Group and Bumble are owned by parent companies, each with around an 80% stake. IAC (InterActiveCorp) owns Match Group while Badoo owns Bumble. It was Badoo that was Herd's rebound, so to speak, after Andrey Andreev made an initial $10 million investment. And while Bumble has been marketed as a kind of feminist dating app, the alleged toxic workplace culture of Badoo may be undermining that female empowerment narrative.

Besides Tinder, Match Group also has Hinge, Match.com, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, and PlentyOfFish in its portfolio, among others. Hinge, which is geared for serious relationships, saw downloads increase more than three times from a year ago. Democratic Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg actually met his husband through Hinge.

In Japan, Tinder and Pairs are the app download leaders of the pack, far outpacing the market. OkCupid has had six straight quarters of year-over-year revenue growth and has had success in India. Match Group is even attempting to tap into the global Muslim demographic with its Harmonica app based in Egypt.

While we are still in wait and see mode regarding Facebook's U.S. dating debut, Andreev and Herd seem to be keeping their options open for an IPO at some point for Badoo and/or Bumble. It's like the classic will they or won't they for TV couples. Meanwhile, IAC is reportedly exploring the idea of spinning off Match Group and ANGI Homeservices, which could be a positive catalyst for all stocks involved.

On the flip side, a negative catalyst could be increased demand for social media regulation. In this day and age, that's always something to monitor. Momo may not be the only online dating service that gets taken down a peg or two by government watchdogs. But while Match Group qualifies as a form of social media, Facebook and Twitter would almost certainly bear the brunt of any sort of regulatory fallout.

Ultimately, will investors have a wandering eye and stray from Match Group? The honest answer is there could be some temptation and flirtation. Facebook, Momo, and Bumble/Badoo aren't awkwardly standing on the sidelines at the big dance. They're putting on the moves to try and play catch-up to Match Group's first-mover advantage.

However, I think at the end of the day investors will come back home to Match Group because so far in the online dating space two's a crowd for singles. Typically, we say a really good stock is a buy and hold. This one might just be a buy and grow old together.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTCH, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.