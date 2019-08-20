Brinker: Regaining Its Mojo With Focus On Digital And Delivery

Brinker (EAT) management has laid out a solid plan to reinvigorate growth and deliver shareholder return. Through a focus on high growth initiatives such as the delivery and to-go segments, coupled with further investments in its digital strategy, I think the improvements in FY19 could be here to stay. The company looks to be turning the chapter and is heading for the next stage of its growth story, yet shares are relatively undervalued at 10x PE (while the industry average stands at 19x). Including the potential dividend payout and repurchase plans, EAT shares seem like an excellent buy.

Driving the Next Chapter of the Brinker Story

Brinker has had a busy recent week with an investor day coming right on the heels of its Q4 FY2019 earnings. The company's management, rightly acknowledged the lackluster historical performance and laid out its strategy to combat the slowdown. With a focus on improved guest metrics, multiple initiatives to drive higher market share/top-line growth while managing costs, the company intends to generate $160M-180M of free cash flows while returning high double digits (13%-18%) to its shareholders.

Source: p20 of Investor Presentation

The company’s FY20 guidance to increase comp sales by 1.75-2.50% seemed optimistic initially, but considering the solid FY19 results, the FY20 targets are starting to look within grasp.

Source: Own research based on historical data and p112 of Investor Presentation

But the top line target is a concern - Brinker expects to increase revenues by 9-10% in FY2020, which seems a far cry from what the company has been able to deliver in the last four years. Barring franchise & other revenues (3.5% contribution to FY19 revenue), the company’s core sales from Chili’s and Maggiano’s have remained flat over FY16-FY19. This is an area of concern, and the company needs to find innovative ways to reach even half of its FY20 target.

Source: Own research based on Historical Data

Hopes Riding on Digital

To achieve its targets, the company is betting strongly on delivery/to-go and digital technology to help it gain growth momentum. Comparable to-go sales have grown strongly by 23% over the last two years, with to-go sales now contributing 13% to total sales now, compared to 11% in FY18. The fact is customer preferences are changing rapidly, with many preferring deliveries to dine-in, and Brinker's renewed focus on deliveries should meaningfully boost the top line.

Source: p64 of Investor Presentation

Furthermore, the company has roped in DoorDash as its delivery partner, which I think is an excellent move. DoorDash, a leading digital leader in the US with a strong focus on data platforms and innovation, has likely been a key driver of Brinker's digital success. Since the partnership, Brinker's comp sales performance has undergone a remarkable shift, turning to a 2.1% rise YoY from being consistently negative in the previous three years.

The company seems to have realised that investing in digital is key to future growth - better late than never I think. Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), for instance, has seen a remarkable sales turnaround this year as a result of digital sales, which have risen 101% YoY.

Source: Skift Table

Chipotle's digital-driven turnaround is reflective of the potential upside for restaurants from digital investments. Brinker has taken a leaf out of the Chipotle playbook, and I believe the company's digital investments could drive a turnaround.

Long term, a digital strategy equips the company with a rich data set of its customers, which should help predict consumer preferences and increase sales further with targeted marketing. Brinker's advertising shift toward digital and loyalty/CRM channels is, I think, reflective of a greater understanding of how to reach its customer base.

Source: p40 of Investor Presentation

This change in tactic is generating meaningful results with the company reporting an influence score of 98/100, which is high as compared to competitors such as TGIF (75/100) and Applebee’s (79/100).

Source: p41 of Investor Presentation

Leading on Value

Brinker's improved customer understanding is also allowing it to roll out more effective value-driven strategies. The company has identified customers opting for the ‘3 for $10’ option, for instance, as generating more spend per buyer compared with the rest of its guests.

This has been mainly due to a higher visit frequency of ‘3 for $10’ customers at three as compared to 1.7 for other guests. Moreover, ‘3 for $10’ buyers have reported significantly better guest metrics as compared to other customers.

Source: p46 of Investor Presentation

Though the '3 for $10' promo is far from novel, the backing of the Chili's brand has allowed it to maintain share in a competitive environment - peers have also introduced similar deals, but Chili’s offers a better value proposition. There is still plenty of room left with the vast majority of those surveyed by the companies not aware of the promo. As Brinker's understanding of its customer base improves, we should see more targeted promos, which, I think, will reveal the untapped growth potential ahead for the franchise.

Source: p49 of Investor Presentation

Valuation

Despite its many positives, Brinker shares are highly undervalued compared to its peers in the casual dining space. The market seems to be skeptical on the company's turnaround prospects - low historical growth could be one of the reasons for this, but I believe management’s future strategy is more than capable of delivering a surprise to the upside.

Company P/E EV/EBITDA Darden Restaurants 20.5 12.7 Texas Roadhouse 23.9 13.7 BJ’s Restaurants 16.6 10.1 The Cheesecake Factory 15.5 11.6 Average 19.1 12.0 Brinker International 9.6 7.0

Source: Gurufocus

In addition to the relative discount, the company also has a lucrative capital return plan in place, with a major chunk in the form of repurchases and dividends. At the projected FCF run rate, Brinker is set for a 13-18% total shareholder return (mainly from repurchases and dividends), but as this is based on a conservative 1.5-2.0% comparable sales growth rate, I suspect there is room for upside here, especially if digital takes off.

Source: p115 of Investor Presentation

Summarily, there are many green shoots that will help the company sustain and grow in the future. The buildout of its digital capabilities, greater emphasis on a delivery/to-go model, and active monitoring of costs will be key drivers to watch out for while tracking this company.

Conclusion

Brinker is betting big on a turnaround story driven by its investments in the delivery, to-go, and digital space. Comparable sales have shown improvement in FY19 and will likely continue growing as the company's various initiatives kick in. Brinker's management team has delivered thus far, with promising signs of a turnaround emerging, and looks capable of further delivering on these prospects. Overall, the company looks cheap on relative valuation and, including its capital return plans, could deliver some impressive returns to shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.