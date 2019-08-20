Caution Is Warranted With adidas Stock

The athletic apparel sector has been red hot over the past several years, with most relevant players in the space reporting 50%-plus stock price gains over the past five years, against a ~10% drop in the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT). One of the brightest stars in this strong athletic apparel group has been adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). Shares of the German athletic apparel company are up more than 250% over the past five years, better than pretty much anyone else in this space outside of Lululemon (LULU).

In other words, adidas has been the rising star in a secular growth group for five years running.

We think this run is on its last legs. The once red-hot adidas growth narrative is rapidly slowing, while the growth narratives at other athletic apparel brands are accelerating. Our ground level observations indicate that this is no fluke, and that the best of the adidas growth narrative is in the rear-view mirror. The problem is that ADDYY's stock is priced at a premium valuation today, and investor sentiment appears overly optimistic. This combination of a premium valuation and overly optimistic sentiment, coupled with slowing growth and deteriorating fundamentals, is not a winning recipe for ADDYY's stock.

As such, at this point in time, we believe caution is warranted with shares of ADDYY. The best of this growth story has already played out, and these next few innings could be choppy.

Our thesis in ADDYY's stock breaks down into five parts:

Big picture, adidas is a great company in a great space. adidas was red hot from 2015 to 2018. adidas is starting to cool in 2019. Ground level trends indicate that this cooling will persist for the foreseeable future. ADDYY's stock is not priced for this cooling.

First, let it be understood broadly that adidas is a great company in a great space. The company has a long history of being one of the top athletic apparel brands in the world, with a robust professional athlete portfolio, a huge sales base, a long track record of big sales and profit growth, and wide global reach. Arguably, only Nike (NKE) is a more robust athletic apparel company, as defined by sales, reach, and history. Further, the athletic apparel space remains the best market in retail, with the global textiles market projected to grow at a 4-5% rate over the next several years, and the athletic apparel market projected to grow at an above-average 5-7% rate.

Second, let it also be understood that management has illustrated an impressive ability to "keep up with the times" in the athletic apparel space, and consistently maintain adidas as a relevant global player.

Example: back in 2015, adidas appropriately leveraged a Kanye West endorsement - the first of its kind in the athletic apparel space in that it was a non-athlete endorsement - to fully capitalize on the global athleisure trend, and turn into a lifestyle-focused athletic apparel company with broad appeal and high brand equity, even outside of the basketball and soccer worlds. Since then, celebrities far and wide have adopted the adidas brand, consumers have seen those celebrities adorn adidas shoes and shirts in their favorite magazines and on their Instagram feeds, and those celebrity-influenced consumers have consequently bought adidas product in bulk.

The numbers don't lie here. From mid-2015 through mid-2018, adidas reported a streak of 12 consecutive quarters of double-digit constant-currency revenue growth. Gross margins consistently marched higher during that stretch, too, because robust demand gave adidas considerable pricing power. Opex rates held steady, and operating margins moved significantly higher, too. As did profits, and ADDYY's stock.

Third, let's understand that the adidas growth narrative has cooled substantially over the past few quarters - at the same time that other growth narratives in the athletic apparel space have accelerated. The above charts show that. Just look at the trailing twelve-month revenue trend. After soaring from mid-2015 to mid-2018, revenues has since flattened out over the past year.

In numbers, adidas broke its streak of 12 consecutive quarters of double-digit constant currency revenue growth back in 3Q18. adidas has not returned to double-digit growth since. Instead, revenue growth has continued to decelerate. In 3Q18, constant currency revenue growth was 8%. In 4Q18, it fell to 5%. Through the first two quarters of 2019, it has been 4%. For the full-year 2019, it is projected at 6.5% - the lowest constant currency revenue growth rate since 2014.

At the same time that the adidas revenue growth trend has decelerated, the Nike revenue growth trend has accelerated. From fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2018 - while adidas was rattling off a streak of double-digit revenue growth quarters - Nike's constant currency revenue growth rate decelerated from 14% to 4%. In 2019 - as adidas' revenue growth rate has slowed to 4% - Nike's constant currency revenue growth rate has accelerated back to 11%.

Fourth, it's important to understand that this "growth reversal" trend is no mistake, and that it's likely to persist for the foreseeable future. As mentioned earlier, adidas was early to the athleisure trend, and as a result, reaped the rewards of first mover's advantage in that trend. But, since then, Nike has caught up, taking a page out of the adidas playbook with its Consumer Direct Offense, and essentially doing what adidas did to accelerate sales growth in 2015, at much greater scale and with much more firepower. This included focusing investment in certain trend-starting metro areas, doubling down on a direct sales approach, and improving product innovation and speed-to-market times.

That was back in mid-2017. It has since worked. Just look at the above revenue growth trends. Or look at search interest trends for Nike versus adidas, which show that Nike has re-widened its search interest lead over adidas after adidas closed the gap from 2015 to 2017 (as shown in the chart below, the widening and narrowing of this gap is a loose leading indicator of the stock price). Or look at Piper Jaffray's Taking Stock With Teens Spring 2019 survey, which shows that for the first time in several years, adidas actually lost clothing and footwear mind-share between surveys (after being the hottest footwear brand in the Fall 2016 survey). Or consider that in the 2019 NBA Draft Class, Nike/Jordan signed 7 of the top 10 draft picks, while adidas signed just 2, and none in the top 5 (back in 2016, adidas signed 6 of the top 10 picks, including four top 5 picks).

In other words, before Nike launched Consumer Direct Offense in 2017, adidas was: 1) closing the search interest gap with Nike, 2) one of the fastest growing brands among America's youth, and 3) "cool" enough to attract four top 5 NBA draft picks to sign multi-year deals. Now, in 2019 and two years after Nike launched Consumer Direct Offense, adidas is: 1) once again losing share to Nike, 2) losing mind-share among America's youth, and 3) not "cool" enough to attract any top 5 NBA draft picks.

Given that fashion trends like these tend to play out over several years - just see and understand that the adidas uptrend lasted for three years - this trend of Nike winning back share from adidas is also likely to last several years. As such, for the foreseeable future, adidas seems positioned as a mid-single-digit revenue grower, roughly in line with the athletic apparel market projected growth rate.

Fifth, and most important to this analysis, ADDYY's stock is not priced for the adidas growth narrative to continue to cool, hence our broad takeaway that caution is warranted with ADDYY's stock at current levels.

According to Morningstar data, ADDYY's stock trades at 26x forward earnings. That represents a substantial premium to: 1) ADDYY's stock's five-year average forward earnings multiple of 20x, 2) the apparel retail sector average forward earnings multiple of 17x, and 3) the consumer discretionary sector average forward earnings multiple of 21x. Thus, across the board, ADDYY's stock is trading at a premium valuation, at the same time that growth is slowing. That's not a great combination.

Modeling everything out, we believe that adidas reasonably projects as a mid-single-digit revenue grower over the next several years, with healthy margin drivers that should drive gross margins towards 55% over time and keep the opex rate steady at 40%. Thus, in the long run, we see adidas as a mid-single-digit revenue grower with 15% operating margin potential. Given those modeling assumptions, we believe $11.25 is a reasonable fiscal 2025 EPS target, up from a ~$5.40 consensus estimate for fiscal 2019.

Based on a historically average 20x forward earnings multiple, that implies a fundamentally supported 2024 price target for ADDYY's stock of $225. Discounted back by 10% per year, that equates to a 2019 price target of $140.

ADDYY's stock trades hands at over $140 today, and we are only about halfway through fiscal 2019. Thus, ADDYY's stock seems slightly overvalued at current levels, relative to the company's long-term growth prospects.

Overall, we think the best of the ADDYY growth narrative has already run its course, and that 2019/20 could be choppy for the stock. We don't expect much pain (the stock isn't that overvalued), but we also don't expect much, if any, gain over the next few months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, LULU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.