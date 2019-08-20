OxyDarko: What Now?

Berkshire will be better off than every other stakeholder of OXY.

As Anadarko’s investors have just voted in favor of the Occidental merger[1], I would like to take some time to review a specific part of the deal: the financing and more specifically, “the Berkshire Hathaway investment”. Indeed, it is for this particular investment that Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub has come under intense criticism from Icahn Enterprises L.P.[2] and T Rowe Price Group, Inc.[3].

Now, back to the Berkshire financing: under the terms of the deal, we have that Berkshire Hathaway’s financing commitment translates into[4]:

Source: Slide 9 of the Revised Occidental Proposal to Acquire Anadarko (May 6th, 2019)

Note that more detailed explanations of the deal are available[5],[6].

With that information, I asked myself: how much exactly does Warren stand to gain now that the deal has pulled through? Indeed, I have long admired Buffett for his unique business insights and extensive deal-making abilities[7]. But the Occidental Petroleum financing will remain (in my humble opinion) Buffett’s greatest achievement. With that said, let us dive into the numbers and see what this deal is all about.

As a way to simplify calculations, I opted for an “OXY’s best case” analysis. That is, I took the scenario where “the Berkshire Hathaway investment” would cost Occidental Petroleum the least. Another way to see it is the return that Buffett will earn at minimum. In other words, I am assuming that:

the $10B, 8% cumulative perpetual preferred stock will be redeemed by Occidental Petroleum as early as possible (i.e. in 10 years at 105% of face value);

there will be no annual distributions to common shareholders exceeding $4 per share (i.e. preferred shares will not be redeemed early at 110% of face value);

OXY will pay preferred dividends in cash (this keeps the interest rate on the preferred shares at 8% annually);

Dividend payments and redemption of Buffett’s preferred shares will be based on the closing date of the merger: August 8 th , 2019.

, 2019. If applicable (i.e. if OXY stock price in 10 years > $62.50), the warrants will be exercised immediately after no preferred stock remains outstanding: with a redemption of all the preferred shares on August 8th, 2029, Buffett will exercise its warrants on August 9th, 2029.

Finally, note that I placed myself from Buffett’s perspective. As a result, the initial investment of $10B will appear negative in my calculations while dividend payments, preferred stock redemption and warrant exercise will show up as positive cash inflows.

Those assumptions allowed me to sequence the investment over four stages:

Source: author's notes

Calculations for stages 1, 2, and 3 are easy to compute and numbers were thus simply included in my spreadsheet where applicable. They are highlighted in light blue in Table 1 below:

Part 4, the warrant component, is a different story though (see question marks, yellow color and red arrow in Table 1 above). Indeed, pricing the 80 million warrants require various inputs including stock price at maturity, strike price, volatility, time to maturity, risk-free rate, and dividend yield[8]. Furthermore, dilution considerations may have to be included as part of the analysis[9],[10]. To address these issues, I used multiple models to derive a fair estimate of the value of the 80 million warrants and calculate the return on Buffett’s investment[11]:

Source: Occidental Petroleum proxy statement, historical data from Yahoo finance and author's calculations

I also plotted OXY's historical stock price against the strike price of $62.50 to determine how likely it is that Buffett will be able to exercise:

Source: Historical data from Yahoo finance

Overall, it appears that Buffett will earn a nice payout without incurring that much of risk. Indeed, the financing arrangement entered between Occidental and Berkshire Hathaway is akin to the sale of a fixed income security with an extra for Buffett:

Buffett buys the “bond” for $10B. This “bond” pays an 8% CPN The “bond” is ranks senior to common shareholders’ equity The bond expires in 10 years at 105% of value 80 million warrants have been offered as a sweetener

Depending on where Occidental Petroleum’s stock price settles in ten years, the deal could result in a massive windfall for Berkshire (at $82 per share, Buffett makes approximately $1.6B).

We have seen that the Berkshire Hathaway investment” is really good for Buffett. I believe he got incredible terms and the odds seem to be always in his favor to paraphrase Hunger Games. But how does that help you benefit personally?

Well, we need to distinguish multiple cases:

1) You were an Anadarko shareholder prior to the merger announcement: congratulations! You just became a lot richer! You just cashed-in on August 8th2019 and received $59.00 in cash and 0.2934 OXY share for each Anadarko share you owned. This translates into a total of $59.00 + 0.2934*$47.13 = $72.83 based on Thursday’s closing price for Occidental (August 8th, 2019).

Note that a price of $72.83 gives you the high range for a share of Anadarko. Indeed, the proxy statement filed with the S.E.C provides two opinions from two famous investment banks[12]:

Opinion of Evercore Group L.L.C:

Source: Occidental Petroleum proxy statement and author's calculations

Opinion of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC:

2) You were an Occidental Petroleum shareholder prior to the merger announcement. You may agree with Icahn’s statement that “management is deeply entrenched” and that this “transformational deal” is extremely risky[13]. Unfortunately, you are now facing two equally unpleasant alternatives: sell your stock at a loss (partially offset by a tax credit from Uncle Sam) or stay invested with Occidental over the long-term. Assuming everything goes to plan, OXY should make you whole and then some[14].

3) You were an investor in both Anadarko and Occidental Petroleum prior to the merger announcement. Partial victory: your gain/loss will be determined by the respective sizes of your positions and the movement of both stock prices. In other words, do you have a bigger exposure to Anadarko or Occidental? And since you entered into each position, has Anadarko’s stock price increase been more important (in percentage) than Occidental Petroleum’s stock price decrease?

4) You were not a shareholder of either Anadarko or Occidental Petroleum prior to the merger announcement and being a little sneaky by nature, you engaged on Wednesday (August 7th, 2019) in a M&A arbitrage transaction. The transaction would look like this with a $1,000 cash investment:

As a conclusion, I will say this: OXY could be the right stock for your retirement portfolio if you are willing to ride with Buffett at less attractive terms and “bet on oil prices over the long term”[15].

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.