The Asset Allocator: We Are All Keynesians Now (Podcast)

Summary

Germany’s finance minister has announced that Berlin could make 50 billion euros available for stimulus spending, following an announcement by the Bundesbank concerning recession risks.

This very un-German move speaks profoundly to the near universality of the debt narcotic that wealthy countries have all inhaled.

U.S. debt to GDP, for example, is closer to that of Greece during its 2009 debt crisis than to U.S. levels in 2007.

Advisors should consider some allocation to gold, which has a track record of defending against inflation.