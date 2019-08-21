Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator: We Are All Keynesians Now (Podcast)

|
Includes: GLD, IAU
by: SA For FAs
Summary

Germany’s finance minister has announced that Berlin could make 50 billion euros available for stimulus spending, following an announcement by the Bundesbank concerning recession risks.

This very un-German move speaks profoundly to the near universality of the debt narcotic that wealthy countries have all inhaled.

U.S. debt to GDP, for example, is closer to that of Greece during its 2009 debt crisis than to U.S. levels in 2007.

Advisors should consider some allocation to gold, which has a track record of defending against inflation.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

Germany’s finance minister has announced that Berlin could make 50 billion euros available for stimulus spending, following an announcement by the Bundesbank concerning recession risks.

This podcast (6:06) argues that such an un-German move speaks profoundly to the near universal inhalation of the debt narcotic. When the next crisis occurs, debt will likely be deeply implicated. Advisors should therefore consider an allocation to gold, which is apt to strengthen in a financial crisis, as the only time-tested safeguard against high and rising inflation.

Nationwide SA For FAs Sponsored by