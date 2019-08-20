The Growth Opportunities Expand For Chart Industries

Order growth pace slowed significantly compared to the previous quarter and the previous fiscal year for the first time. But the backlog still grew.

Chart Industries (GTLS) reported a decent second quarter. Earnings adjusted for non-recurring items were up more than 70% in the second quarter when compared to the first quarter. They also increased nicely when compared to fiscal year 2018.

Source: Chart Industries Second Quarter 2019, Earnings Slides

As shown above, the main thing that is slowing earnings has been the aftereffects of acquisitions. Operations appear to be roaring ahead. The recall and tax reform issues were relatively minor by comparison. This company frequently acquires divisions. But those acquisitions rarely result in consolidations while the recovery is underway. Normally, this company grows so quickly that excess capacity often finds profitable uses relatively quickly.

The latest industry recovery is bolstered by the low gas prices. Management mentioned a train running completely on natural gas. Also, ships that have to contend with low sulfur fuel requirements are now considering natural gas. Management even talked about the need to store natural gas during times of high electric use to prevent blackouts and other power shortages. The low price of natural gas means that it is competitive with a lot of other fuels. In short, the increasing demand for natural gas is fueling a very large infrastructure boom that is enhancing future company prospects.

Interestingly, the fiscal year guidance has not changed. The lead times cause much of the benefits of acquisitions to begin in the next fiscal year. In addition, this management hedges dilution caused by convertible bond issues to minimize the dilution. Therefore, a lot of the more common reasons to change guidance will not occur in the current fiscal year. Instead, what will happen is that management will tighten the guidance as the year progresses.

The Vision

A long-term vision of rapid growth and lots of profits is very important to this company. The relatively high price, when compared to earnings, allows the company to essentially use stock for its acquisitions. Even if an acquisition has been paid using cash, a stock issuance occurs not long after that to keep debt levels relatively low. The latest sale of stock occurred on June 12, 2019. The proceeds were used for an acquisition. As long as the market loves the earnings growth rate, the stock price remains relatively high and more stock can be sold accretively.

As the company grows, this strategy will be harder to maintain. More acquisitions will be needed to materially aid earnings growth in the future. But the current recovery cycle appears to be proceeding very typically for this company with the stock price leading the way.

The current price-earnings ratio appears to be a little low for this company as the stock has pulled back from recent high prices. However, more good earnings news appears on the way. Plus, the new acquisitions should lead to a very robust fiscal year guidance of at least $5 per share. That would be still another year that earnings advanced at least 30%.

Order Pace

This stock often trades on orders. Orders mean profits in nine to twelve months. There are a few orders that can be completed faster. But not many fit that category. That is partially what makes the rest of the current fiscal year very predictable.

Source: Chart Industries Second Quarter 2019, Earnings Slides

The pace of order growth clearly cooled from the blistering pace set last year and the first quarter. Sales were a smaller amount than the order pace, so the backlog grew. Mr. Market is generally happy with a higher backlog.

This also marks a significant milestone in the industry recovery. The initial recovery stages tend to have fantastic percentage increases in orders. That is because sales activity increases from cyclical low levels. This recovery probably has a few more years of growth before the next industry downturn. However, the initial blockbuster order increase pace is now clearly over with.

Share Price

For many shareholders, the big gains that arise as the market realizes that the cyclical recovery has begun and the cyclical bottom has now past.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website July 19, 2019

The stock price is up considerably from its low during the beginning of 2016 when the stock reached the lower teens in price. Notice though that those investors who may have gotten in early still could make decent profits to the current time if they invested nearly any time in 2015 and held on.

Many times, the comment has been made about a stock price decreasing more than 10% after a recommendation was made. In this case, the decrease to the bottom of 2016 from 2015 was much more than 10%. Yet, the stock still had the potential to return to the previous high prices. That is pretty typical of cyclical stocks.

Here, some improvements should be attributed to the acquisitions. So, there is a very good chance this stock could double the high price already recorded for the current calendar year over the next three years. That is still a decent investment gain. But that gain is nothing close to the profits made early in the recovery before the industry recovery became well known to the market.

Future

Now that the recovery is underway, the increasing earnings and robust growth prospects should continue to attract market attention. An easy way to measure this would be to see if more Seeking Alpha articles appear in a given period of time or if more brokerage initiates coverage of this issue.

The low gas prices could provide an extended cyclical climb for the current cycle. Management has noted a lot of new uses for natural gas that need the corresponding infrastructure. The growth of the demand for those new uses has yet to be fully determined.

Source: Chart Industries Second Quarter 2019, Earnings Slides

Ironically and with little fanfare, natural gas use has become a growth industry again. Many of the uses above, such as storing natural gas for peak utility use times (in the summer heatwaves for example), are ideas that did not exist a few years back.

Natural gas vehicles are gaining market share in many places despite the emphasis on all-electric vehicles. The technology has long existed and natural gas fuel turns out to be relatively cheap when compared to oil. Plus that natural gas fuel has many less dangerous pollutants other than carbon dioxide. Weak natural gas prices open up many more uses for natural gas. As technology continues to improve, some of the uses may remain at potentially higher natural gas pricing.

Source: Chart Industries Second Quarter 2019, Earnings Slides

As noted before, the unusual number of large projects shown across the globe could extend the cyclical growth spurt to an unusually long period of time. In the meantime, management usually scrambles to diversify into some more stable industries such as food and beverages. These diversification attempts are usually dwarfed by the relatively large growth of the cyclical oil and gas industry. However, this diversification is usually enough to enable the company to survive the inevitable order downturns that occur in the larger projects as well as the oil and gas industry.

Risks

This company has a long history of successful acquisitions. However, the failure of an acquisition could severely dent future growth aspects for a year or so. At least half of the growth comes from acquisitions.

This company adds new products through acquisitions rather than research and development. A failure to find suitable acquisitions could lessen the company's competitive position as a "one-stop shop".

Key people could leave the company or die which could cause the company to flounder and the stock price to plummet.

Any cyclical recovery could abort at any time. Many of the large projects continue through downturns. But a sustained economic downturn could have significant financial consequences for this company.

The stock is volatile. The biggest risk is a volatile negative swing followed by some bad news that affects the company for a couple of quarters.

The relatively high price-earnings ratio does not allow for significant missteps.

The company often pays for acquisitions by issuing convertible bonds that convert at a premium to current prices or with a subsequent stock sale. A lower price-earnings ratio might derail this strategy which would slow future growth prospects.

Conclusion

Knowledge of cyclical traits is very important to investing in any cyclical industry (not just oil and gas). This company appeared overpriced to many at the beginning of the recovery. Even after the recovery began there were many "fully valued" articles and broker opinions. Usually, the bargain articles and brokerage opinions come out as the cyclical top approaches.

The company stock probably has at least one more 100% gain over the next few years because it appears that orders can still grow at a decent pace. First quarter earnings will be the weakest every year followed by continuing larger earnings until the largest earnings per share for the year in the fourth quarter.

There will begin to be some negative comparisons quarterly both compared to the previous quarter as well as sometimes compared to the previous year. The latest consolidation announcement is an indication that the frantic growth pace marking the beginning of a recovery is now over. Investors can expect a slow erratic climbing pace of consolidations in the future. Those consolidations will peak during the next industry downturn. In the meantime, there are still more profits to be made.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.