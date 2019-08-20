Invest In China Now For Diversification

Long-term, it looks foolish not to be diversified into China. We don't know what will happen, but we can sure balance our portfolio exposure and risk.

The valuation is half the S&P 500's due to various concerns. But, the best buys are made at the darkest of times, not when things look great.

China will become the largest global economy, about 4.5 billion people live under its geographical influence and the economy is still growing fast.

China (MCHI) is simply not loved and I bet there will be many comments saying how I am crazy to invest in China because of various reasons like communism, rule of law, fraud, etc...

However, from an investing perspective, the best time to buy something is when things don't look good at all but are likely to improve over time. Negative sentiment makes things cheap and this consequently increases long-term returns. What one has to focus on are fundamentals, long-term trends and risk versus reward.

In my video, I compare the valuation of the S&P 500 (SP500) to that of the Chinese market, I also compare the respective market capitalization that shows how China has much more upside potential than other markets, we discuss the risk of investing and also how to invest. Enjoy

Video Content:

0:41 Why invest in China

4:49 Wait for better times or buy now

6:06 China valuation versus others

6:46 Risk of investing in China compared to others

8:43 Comparison of market capitalization

10:00 How to invest

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.