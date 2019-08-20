LendingClub: Inflection Point Ahead, With A Catch

LendingClub is at an inflection point. Its recent progress shows that it has been on the right track to achieve profitability in Q3 for the first time in 13 years.

Overview

LendingClub (LC) has just had an overall good Q2. Despite guiding to lower overall EPS for the rest of the FY 2019 and having missed out on its revenue guidance by $1.24 million, LC has shown that it has been on the right track to achieve profitability in Q3.

In the last few consecutive quarters all the way until Q2, LendingClub has consistently beaten EPS estimation by a reasonable margin. Taking what we have learned from its recent quarterly performances and its commitment on more responsible revenue growth and profitability for FY 2019 last year, we think that LendingClub presents an interesting opportunity for investors to get strong exposure to the technology-driven lending market before it potentially reaches profitability sometime in Q3. At this time, we believe that LendingClub might be at an inflection point where the upcoming questions arising in the next few quarters might not be about addressing when or how it should be profitable but more about whether it could maintain its profitability going forward. That being said, the main disclaimer here is that LendingClub’s core P2P consumer lending business is not what has been driving the profitability of its platform.

Profitability drivers

As of Q2, the overall improvements made by LendingClub in its operations on both cost and revenue sides have brought in a 2.9% PPS increase in its EBITDA margin, which has expanded to 17.4%. Comparing LendingClub’s numbers for Q2 2019 vs. the same time last year, it appears that one of the primary drivers for its profitability has been its strong execution ability to reduce and maintain its expenses. In its effort in driving down the cost for Loan Servicing and Origination, LendingClub has moved some of its operations to a Utah-based BPO (Business Process Outsourcing).

As its revenue increased by almost 8% YoY in Q2 2019, LendingClub has been able to reduce its origination and servicing expenses by approximately 2.8% YoY. Over the last year, the company has also seemed to maintain its sales and marketing expense at a quite exceptional level, where overall it has increased by only 0.4%, which we think is negligible for a company at LendingClub’s scale. To venture investors like us, such achievement is what we typically expect from a technology company that is reaching strong economies of scale. This execution ability somehow gives us a conviction that the company could deliver on its promise to achieve profitability starting in Q3 2019.

On the revenue generation side of the drivers, we think that overall increases in both loan origination volume and transaction fees have played important roles.

In Q2 2019, we have seen that LendingClub has been able to increase its loan origination volume by 12% YoY while at the same time increasing its transaction fees take rate off the loan principal amounts by 0.1 PPS to 4.9%. Such an increase has shown two things. First, it shows that the company has been able to generate higher demands towards the loan inventories in its marketplace from the lenders' side, especially from institutional investors such as banks. Second, it also shows that it has been able to gradually charge closer to its upper-range guidance of transaction fees which ranges from 0% to 6%.

Future strategies and P2P viability as a long-term business model

Some interesting ideas have been ongoing in LendingClub’s platform in recent times. As the company looks to target more institutional investors from the demand side, we are gradually seeing products more relevant to such segments, such as higher premium loans and tradable structured products. Its CLUB certificate products, for instance, have generated over $2 billion of transaction volume. Furthermore, we believe that the company’s offering of newer products such as auto refinancing and patient solutions will also increase higher interests from these institutional investors looking for upcoming structured products outside ones based off unsecured personal loans.

With over $50 billion of loans having been originated through LendingClub’s platform, we feel that LendingClub provides one of the most interesting ways for investors to tap into the overall modern US lending market. With a record of over $138 billion of personal loans disbursed in 2018, LendingClub’s number shows that it approximately has originated almost half of all US personal loans last year alone. From that perspective, it has been proven that LendingClub has stayed true to its premise as a two-sided marketplace platform that could reduce cost through better technology.

On the other hand, however, given the fact that LendingClub’s loan volume today has been dominated by mostly institutional investors, we think that there is still a big question on whether the actual P2P (peer-to-peer) consumer lending is a viable business model in and even outside the US. We think this is an important question given the lack of personal credit scoring system like the one based on FICO score outside the US will potentially limit LendingClub’s upside once it thinks of a geographical expansion strategy organically or through acquisition. As it stands, we have seen how the P2P consumer lending model has not worked too well in other huge markets such as China. Following a massive regulatory crackdown in China, half of the P2P lending players have disappeared as of 2018, which resulted in the P2P consumer lending market shrinking by 85%. There was also an overall scale-down from its biggest player, Lufax, in its P2P consumer lending business segment.

In Q2 2019 alone, we have seen that LendingClub has somehow shifted away to serving more institutional investors as it generated from self-directed investors only $155 million loan amount or effectively lower than 5% off total loans generated in its platform. That figure has also been its lowest amount in terms of loan generated YoY.

Valuation and takeaway

At 1.62 TTM P/S and a market cap of $1.2 billion, we think that LendingClub, at the circumstance it is in today, could be attractively priced for investors. Comparing LendingClub to On Deck (ONDK), which trades at 1.06 TTM P/S and is an online platform for SME financing, we saw that there is a higher growth expectation for LendingClub, though it is almost 6 times larger than On Deck in terms of size. Historically, over the last 3 years, LendingClub has also grown its top-line revenue faster at 12.77% CAGR, compared to On Deck’s 10.13%.

In addition to our underlying thesis that LendingClub’s profitability outlook should increase its EPS and therefore overall stock price starting in Q3, we have also noticed that it is trading at approximately 5% to 13% below its entire moving average metrics. At $13.75 per share today, this could be a good entry point as well for investors considering the opportunity.

We assess that LendingClub has proven to be the market leader in two-sided US technology-driven lending marketplace sector, which presents investors interesting opportunities to get exposure to unsecured personal loan market which is poised to grow at approximately 20% YoY.

Additionally, its recent progress towards expected bottom-line profitability in Q3 should create a strong conviction for investors that LendingClub is currently at an inflection point today. We also believe that its two-sided lending platform works and is something that has created noticeable demands from institutional investors due to reduced costs. On a side note, however, looking at overall macro-dynamics of the P2P consumer lending market globally, there is a question whether its initial core P2P consumer lending model could even be viable as the profitability driver in addition to its currently profitable two-sided institutional-driven lending model.

