The Policy Market - Trump Talks Russia, Taxes, Biofuels

YouTube removing targeted ads for kids

Perhaps looking to satisfy terms of a settlement with the FTC, YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) is planning an end to "targeted" ads on videos likely to be watched by kids, reports Bloomberg. While such a move could ding ad sales, other proposals being looked at to comply with the FTC could be far more costly. Targeted ads, of course, rely on collecting personal data - a no-no under the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.

President mulls addition of Russia to G-7

The G-8 became the G-7 a few years back after Russia was booted out in retaliation for its annexation of Crimea. The president tells reporters he thinks it's far more "appropriate" to have Russia in, rather than out.

Trump talks tax relief

That the White House is mulling at least a temporary payroll tax cut was reported earlier in the week, but yesterday the president said he's considering a tax cut in the form of indexing capital gains to inflation. What's more, Trump says the indexing could be implemented without Congressional approval.

More Trump - looking to ease farmer anger over biofuels

The president reportedly held a two-hour meeting earlier this week with representatives from the U.S. Departments of Energy and Agriculture as well as the EPA after getting sharp criticism from farmers' groups over a decision to grant exemptions from U.S. biofuel laws to 31 refineries. It's not clear what actions Trump might take to appease farmers upset about the waivers, but news of the meeting looks to have spurred a big jump in previously downward-headed prices for renewable fuel credits.