CSL: This Plasma Behemoth Continues To Deliver

The business boasts exceptional financial performance, having delivered compounded returns of nearly 27% p.a. over the last decade and returns on invested capital north of 20% for almost the entirety of the last decade.

CSL (OTCPK:CSLLY) recently reported its 2019 full-year results, and there was much to like in what it delivered. While the business is one that doesn't get significant coverage and reporting, the company has delivered handsomely for investors over an extended period of time. In fact, over the last 10 years, CSL has been an exceptional performer, netting investors a compounded return of close to 20% per annum.

Case for Long-Term Investment

CSL's core business is in blood collection, fractionization, and commercialization of plasma proteins and constituents derive from blood products. This business is one that thrives on economies of scale, in the collection of plasma, the processing and fractionization of plasma, and the ultimate distribution of plasma. As such, there are inherent barriers to entry for any new entrants trying to break into the market to achieve the necessary scale required to be a meaningful player, not least of which are having the capital required to build out necessary facilities, the marketing, reach and reputation to convince members of the public to provide blood for processing and the necessary regulatory permits to operate blood processing facilities.

The inherent dynamics of industry operation have lent themselves to the creation of a natural oligopoly, with many smaller players having been acquired and consolidated over the years. There are only 3 players of meaningful scale, and CSL is the market share leader in the space. Baxter (NYSE:BAX) and Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) are the other players in this cozy triumvirate. Together, they make up 90% of the plasma collection volume in the industry.

The long-term trends for the industry are robust. An ageing population will necessitate a higher volume of medical procedures, many of which will require blood transfusion and the rich supply of plasma proteins that CSL helps fractionate. Additionally, increasing incidents of chronic diseases such as hemophilia and hepatitis C also require blood transfusion create a healthy long-term demand for plasma and its derivative products.

Core Immunoglobulin and Albumin business is strong

CSL recently delivered results that showed revenue growth was up an impressive 11% year-over-year in constant currency terms, with net profit up almost 17% year on year. The oligopoly style behavior of the plasma market leads to robust pricing power and strong financial performance. CSL maintains net margins of almost 20%. CSL is also able to use the byproducts of plasma fractionization for new drug discovery and has had some very good success here, generating drugs that are used in the treatment of hemophilia and other rare conditions, such as post-operative bleeding. This disciplined R&D focus and the ability to generate incremental revenue from the core business have led to returns on invested capital that are north of 20% over an extended period of time.

Source: CSL company report

CSL's core immunoglobulins business displayed some very strong results in the most recent quarter, with both Immunoglobulins divisions and the Albumin division increasing revenue growth by 16% and 15% respectively, with China volume, in particular, accounting for the strong growth in the Albumin business. Company commentary noted that plasma collection remains tight and the industry disciplined with respect to capacity.

CSL has achieved a full turnaround in the underperforming flu business that was acquired from Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in 2015. Flu vaccine growth was up some 12% year over year, with strong growth seen in the EU and North America, up 51% and 9% respectively. Sequiris also saw good margin expansion, with an almost 700% EBIT margin expansion between 2018 and 2019.

CSL's hemophilia business was a notable underperformer, with the business unit experiencing a revenue decline of 3%.

CSL 112 is a potential game changer

CSL has a number of later stage drugs in the pipeline. Most notably, CSL 112 is a potential blockbuster cholesterol killer. The drug has the potential to 'suck up' bad cholesterol and reduce the incidence of repeat heart attacks via a unique mechanism that reduces the build-up of plaque in arteries. CSL 112 has made it into Phase 3 trials, with data collection currently taking place across 44 countries. Approximately 55% of drugs that make it to Phase 3 trials ultimately receive approval, and if successful, CSL 112 is expected to be a multi-billion dollar franchise for CSL, with potential peak revenue as high as $10B annually.

Valuation

CSL has had a strong run in recent times. The stock price has risen from AUD $184 at the start of the year to more than AUD$235 after the release of results. The stock currently trades at a forward PE of almost 33x earnings. While the earnings multiple is a little expensive, given that the business is able to achieve high teens growth in earnings per share fairly consistently, this isn't an unreasonable price, in my opinion. While the price is currently a little too rich for my liking to top up my already large holding, this is a high quality business which would make a high quality defensive holding on any major market correction or pullback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSLLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.