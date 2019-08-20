I Have A $1,600 Target Price On Chipotle

I love a combination of value and momentum. Chipotle has both.

The stock also has very strong momentum right now.

My current valuation on the shares comes up with a $1,600 target price.

The stock is hitting new highs once again.

I begin with a universe of over 5,300 stocks. I am looking for a very rare combination of good value and good momentum in the stocks that I buy. This narrows down my database to about 250 stocks or so daily.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) currently has very strong momentum and good value. It currently meets my criteria. Here is why I currently own a 4% overall position in my Premier Growth (Large-Cap) portfolio.

Chipotle Mexican Grill went public clear back in January of 2006 at about $25 per share. It doubled on the first day that it traded as a public company.

Just over nine years later the stock was trading at almost $750 per share. One of the great IPOs of all-time had soared 2,900% since the trading gates on the shares initially opened.

Shortly after the stock made an all-time of $746 per share in late July of 2015, the company was hit with a long string of norovirus, salmonella, and E.coli outbreaks. Their reputation and stock were hurt badly.

By late February of 2018, the stock had lost two-thirds of its value when it hit a low of $247.52. At that point, the company brought in Taco Bell CEO, Brian Niccol to lead the turnaround.

What a turnaround it has been! From that low of $247.52 in late February of 2018, the stock recently closed at $810 per share. I hope that new CEO, Niccol had a compensation package that was heavily weighted in Chipotle shares.

Here is what the turnaround in the stock looks like.

The stock is now up 227% from that low. Furthermore, their earnings have done an astonishing turnaround. Earnings were growing at a very good clip until they peaked in 2015 at $15.10 per share.

From there, earnings collapsed to just $1.28 per share as the new CEO cleaned house both figuratively and literally. He also cleaned up the stores and Chipotle’s food handling process.

As you can see from the numbers above, Chipotle is expected to have record earnings in 2020. Earning’s are expected to go up 50% this year from last year, and another 29% next year.

I think that I am more than justified in calling this one of the great turnarounds of all time.

So, let’s now stop and take a look inside the foil wrapper and see how the company looks today, and what the prospects are going forward.

Today, Chipotle has a market capitalization of just over $22B. It is a smallish, Large-Cap stock. It currently has annual revenue of just under $5b. That is a lot of foil wrappers. I have classified it in a moderate risk profile.

The company does not pay a dividend yet, therefore it does not qualify for my Dividend and Growth portfolio. I instead own it in two of my four growth portfolios. More on that at the end of this article.

Chiopotle’s current PE ratio of 102 looks a bit ridiculous, but we have to look to the future, not the past, to project a current valuation on the shares.

The forward PE ratio of the shares looks a little bit better at 46.15, but we still need to look out further than the next twelve months to come up with a 3-5 year valuation. This is the valuation range that I like to employ in my stock selection process. This is the methodology that I learned back in my days as a research analyst.

For that calculation, I take a look at next year’s consensus EPS estimate which is currently pegged at $17.26 per share. As I mentioned earlier, next year would be record earnings for the company if they can come close to this current consensus.

The consensus annual growth rate estimate for the shares is currently at an average of 18.8% per year over the next five years. This gives Chipotle $31.39 in earning power five years from now.

Now back to the multiple (P/E ratio).

You are not going to be able to buy Chipotle shares for a bargain-basement multiple. These low multiples go to companies that are not growing anymore.

Nor is Chipotle going to be trading at 102 times earnings five years from now, but this is a premier growth company with a cult-like following. You are going to have to pay up for the shares.

I currently have a 5-year price target of almost $1,600 per share. This may sound crazy but check out many of my recent articles and how those stocks have hit my target prices and gone beyond those target prices. This valuation method works if the company does their part.

I obviously update my target prices on a regular basis, as they can change quite a bit, one way or the other, on news. It comes down to math, management execution, and a healthy market. These are all variables that obviously can change.

I like stocks that growth stocks that have at least 80% or more upside potential over the next 3-5 years. Chipotle currently meets my criteria.

But wait, I also require a stock to possess a good degree of momentum (alpha) at the current time. Now that we have unwrapped the foil layer, we now need to remove the tortilla to examine the stock’s performance numbers.

As you can see from the screenshot above, the stock has significantly outperformed the S&P over the last ten years. In fact, the stock has delivered some significant guacamole on top of those market returns.

Are we not Seeking Alpha here?

I know, the last five years for Chipotle have been lousy. Investors would have been better off in an S&P 500 index fund (SPY).

But, let’s not forget that the last five years included the horrible food poisoning episodes. In fact, their ten-year returns would really be something were it not for that big setback.

Well, there is nothing that can be done now about that, but let’s take a look at the shares most recent three years. As you can see, the stock is sizzling once again (I’m getting hungry here). The shares have almost tripled the returns of the S&P 500 on an annual basis over the last three years.

Furthermore, over the last twelve months, the stock is up a whopping 64% while the S&P 500 has gone nowhere. That’s right, nowhere!

The shares have their mojo back. They currently sport a momentum grade of B+ when compared to the other 5,319 members in my database.

In addition to my valuation requirement, Chipotle also currently meets my momentum requirements.

When I apply my momentum and value algorithm currently to the shares of Chipotle, I come up with a stock that is ranked at #95 overall.

I like to focus on the top 250 or so as potential candidates for my portfolios. I check all of the charts daily of this all-important list.

I currently own Chipotle in my Growth Portfolios.



Disclosure: I am/we are long CMG, V, MA, SHOP, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.