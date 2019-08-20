SunPower: Cautiously Optimistic

The long-term future is bright, but the solar industry has a habit of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

History

My first purchase of SunPower's (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock was a small 100 shares on August 2nd 2017 for $9.31 with a covered call because I was cautiously optimistic. By the end of 2018, it was the third largest position in my portfolio, trading around $5/share. There were bankruptcy fears, a huge short interest, and no one seemed to care that French energy giant Total (NYSE:TOT), SunPower's majority share holder, had continued to strategically leverage SunPower's products. My only fear at that time was that Total could buy the remainder of the company for less than my breakeven price. Now 200% higher, SunPower is one of my smaller holdings and I'm back to my cautiously optimistic stance.

I prefer to value stocks traditionally, based on earnings, PEG, or sum-of-the-parts analysis, but with SunPower, I found myself having to make so many assumptions that I lost all confidence in my valuations. That's not to say fundamental analysis is wasted. In fact, fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Investing Hobo, published an outstanding bit of analysis in the article, SunPower Might Survive, But Barely, highlighting management's many blunders throughout the years. I have to agree that SunPower is a speculative investment with significant downside given that Total did not step in to buy the remainder of the company below $5/share. However, to not have exposure to the solar industry would be to miss one of the great macro trends of our time, and SunPower is one of the most diversified solar companies.

Is SunPower a Good Fit For Your Portfolio?

I'll provide supporting evidence for each of these points in the remainder of the article, but I'd like to lay them out upfront. SunPower could be a good speculative investment for you if you (in order of importance):

Have the emotional fortitude and discipline to start small, and increase your position as the share price goes down.

Are comfortable trading within a long-term holding.

Believe solar + storage can eventually compete with natural gas on cost.

Believe subsidies will continue to support solar + storage until it is cost competitive.

Are willing to supplement your SunPower position with portions of the solar industry it does not participate in.

Are looking for a more leveraged position than the Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Discipline

SunPower's stock is volatile, and if you can't buy and sell with discipline, I would recommend avoiding this stock. To illustrate the point, in less than a month, SunPower's share price has moved dramatically:

Date Price Percentage July 26 $10.25 Aug 1 $15.87 55% Gain Aug 5 $13.06 18% Loss Aug 7 $14.91 14% Gain Aug 14 $12.14 18% Loss

There's a lot of opportunity to buy low and sell high, but the reverse is also true. If you can't take advantage of these price swings, or at the very least ignore them, the TAN ETF may be a less stressful way to gain exposure to the solar industry.

Long-term Holding

There are quite a few major oil and gas companies, but the equivalent does not yet exist in the solar space. It's difficult to visualize how big the energy market is, and while it's from 2016, I think this infographic still sums it up pretty well:

Source: The True Size of the Oil Market

It's not hard to see how the enterprise value of Exxon (NYSE:XOM) alone could exceed $300B, but that's just oil, so let's take another step back.

Source: Our World in Data

Combining the data from these two charts, three things stood out to me:

Oil is about a third of overall energy consumption, implying a total value of the energy market at $4.5 trillion

The world's energy demand continues to expand.

Solar's contribution in 2016 was barely noticeable, but it grew significantly from 2010.

Solar has gained traction in recent years due to cost reductions and subsidies.

Source: US Federal Subsidies

The election of president Trump was widely seen as a negative for the solar industry; however, the Investment Tax Credit survived, while First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and SunPower gained additional protection in US markets with exclusions from tariffs. Going into the next election, SunPower either wins through protectionist measures with Trump, or likely increased subsidies with a Democrat. State subsidies can also be significant with ratepayers sometimes receiving more money than they pay throughout the year for electricity generated through rooftop solar. A long-term trend that has little to do with actually reducing carbon emissions shows that the public, and therefore governments, love renewables.

Source: Nuclear vs. Renewable Electricity Sources

For decades, the rise of renewables has been about enough to offset the fall in nuclear power, for an overall negligible effect on carbon generated. This long-term trend is about people wanting to feel both safe and good about themselves. Human nature won't change; it's the reason subsidies will continue, and that's good for the solar industry.

Solar's growth is much more than a story about human nature and subsidies; it's about efficiency and cost reductions too. If you're reading this, you're probably already familiar with Lazard's Levelized Cost of Energy, but at the risk of beating a dead horse, let's look at a few charts.

Source: 2018 Unsubsidized LCOE Wind & Solar

The chart above gives an intuitive feel for the rise of wind and solar as viable electricity sources. It also explains wind's historical dominance over solar, and hints at why solar may soon have the upper hand. Looking beyond utility scale solar: Source: 2018 Levelized Cost of Solar vs Conventional Electricity

The chart makes a solid case for utility-scale solar where SunPower competes with its P-series JV, but the business case for commercial and residential is less clear until you factor in subsidies. Using the 7 cent per kWh subsidy above, we should subtract at least $70 from the prices for commercial and residential solar above. $70 is conservative because it ignores state subsidies, but it makes the case for commercial solar in which SunPower is the US market leader. Residential suffers from the highest costs, primarily associated with installation and smaller scale projects. Fortunately, SunPower has numerous strengths in the residential markets:

A-series panels reduce costs near commodity panels while maximizing space and efficiency.

Industry leading warranty and reliability.

Vertically integrated Equinox system is convenient for customers.

Investments in their Instant Design technology making estimates less expensive while optimizing value to the customer.

Convenient financing terms.

Easily attachable storage solutions.

When you combine these factors, it's not hard to see why SunPower jumped to 2nd place with 70MW installed in Q2 2019 ahead of Vivant Solar (56MW) & Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) (29MW) while closing the gap on industry leader Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) (103MW).

The medium-term (5-15 years) problem facing solar are the high storage costs. Utility scale storage is hard to justify given the low cost, availability, and relative cleanliness of natural gas as a supplement to solar, but given SunPower's focus on commercial and residential, it's not a huge concern. Storage adds a significant cost to solar systems as seen below:

Given the economics above, storage attach rates on SunPower's commercial Helix system are just above 30% while storage rates on the residential Equinox system remain below 10%. These rates honestly seem a bit high given the costs, but keep in mind that these numbers don't speak to the amount of storage included. Despite SunPower's early success including storage with its solar systems, it will take some time to bring down these costs which will act as a headwind in the medium term. Despite the headwind, I would expect subsidies to play an important part in getting the industry through that transition based on the historical trend discussed earlier.

SunPower Strengths and Risks

SunPower's greatest risk is its leveraged balance sheet exacerbated by its above market silicon contract, both discussed in detail by Investing Hobo here. Those risks are mitigated by improving margins as well as SunPower's strategic importance to both Total and the US government.

SunPower's greatest strength is its diversification across the utility, commercial, and residential spaces. It has ready to deploy solutions, Helix (commercial), Equinox (residential), Oasis trackers (utility), and is able to quickly design efficient systems utilizing the investments made in its design technology. SunPower builds its own panels in each space and utilizes a nationwide network of local installers. However, a risk to investors is that SunPower has to buy its microinverters from companies like Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH) and batteries from companies like Tesla and LG. There is a risk to SunPower if the price of those products increase, although batteries are not critical to the installation of solar systems, and the partnership with Enphase appears strong.

Mitigating Risk

SunPower is well situated to take advantage of a global energy shift that includes more solar, but the solar industry is volatile, and SunPower's leveraged balance sheet promises a bumpy ride. I personally have my solar investment split between SunPower and the TAN ETF, although SunPower makes up 5% of TAN. The ETF's top 3 holdings are Enphase, First Solar, and SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG), providing exposure where SunPower is most lacking, specifically microinverters and utility solar. I believe the 0.7% expense ratio is worth the diversification.

Conclusion

As the leader in US commercial, a leader in residential, and significant player in utility scale solar, SunPower has laid the framework for success. I believe it is an investor's best opportunity to gain long-term exposure to one of the great business shifts of our time. Energy needs continue to grow, and solar energy has never been cheaper. Subsidies appear set to continue to fuel solar's growth as the cost of storage naturally comes down through competition. The share price will likely be a roller coaster, but I don't intend to sell the shares I hold today for another twenty years. I believe the reward justifies the risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPWR, TAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My neutral rating reflects my view in the short term <1 year. Please us caution investing in speculative companies as losses can materialize quickly.