Carvana: Paying A Premium For A Better Car Buying Experience

Thesis

Carvana (CVNA) is a true anomaly amidst a struggling industry. Carvana posted ludicrous revenue growth of 108% in the most recent quarter. This is one of the highest, if not the highest, growth rate amongst stocks I track. For a company in the rough and tumble auto industry, it's impressive at first glance. The appeal is clear. Carvana has succeeded in building a better mousetrap that improves the car buying process. The purpose of this article will be to examine the economics of the business to determine whether or not the company's service is differentiated enough that gives Carvana unique advantages over small competitors in the highly fragmented industry.

While I believe Carvana indeed lives up to its promotion of creating an easier used car buying process, customers end up paying a premium. The haggle-free pricing of Carvana and CarMax (KMX) results in higher prices. Customers aren't getting the best deal, just the best experience. A fundamental challenge persists, as used car purchases inherently sacrifice reliability and other luxuries for value.

Margins

Carvana's top-line is quite simple, Carvana sells used cars. How and where the company manages its inventory is the next critical detail to grasp. The company acquires its inventory through used car auctions. An auction environment isn't primed for compelling margin opportunity. Considering how competitive the industry is, we have to believe that a number of buyers are positioned to take advantage of opportunities to profit from inefficiencies in used car pricing. Auction markets should eliminate much of any underpriced vehicles. Consider the average profit margins of peers such as CarMax and AutoNation (AN).

CarMax is a more direct comparison to Carvana. AutoNation also sells new cars. We see gross margins for Carvana are eerily similar to CarMax. There's no reason to believe that Carvana has any deep structural advantage that enables it to access inventory for cheaper. Both Carvana and CarMax are forced to compete with each other in used car markets.

One variable that could be on Carvana's side would in fact be lower gross margins. This would come in the form of better operating margins and scale, which would enable Carvana to essentially overpay just enough to squeeze other used car dealers through efficiencies further down the supply chain. I'm skeptical of this because this should radiate throughout the income statement as Carvana is able to sell cars at a higher price because of factors such as convenience, but that doesn't appear to be happening. The question then becomes what premium, if any, are consumers willing to pay to ease car buying hassle.

Market

If we view an average satisfaction rating amongst different steps in the car buying process, we see consumers are most satisfied with the test driving process. The lack of access to test driving is a disadvantage with Carvana, partially offset by the company's 7-day return policy, what it promotes as a "test own." Consumers are least satisfied with the length of the process in which Carvana does aid in by offering purchases at the click of a button.

This survey indicates that affordability is at the top of concerns for car-buyers. With that in mind, truly price-conscious buyers will be likely to seek out deals in which Carvana is not the favored vendor. Neglecting price, it appears like Carvana has built the most hassle-free way to purchase a used vehicle.

But, given the commoditized nature of the industry, I believe that Carvana will see the competition like CarMax evolving to match it. While Ferrari (RACE) can outprice Ford (F) or General Motors (GM) to oblivion, the same is not the case in the used car market. People buying used cars are price-conscious by nature. New cars are the best option in terms of reliability and efficiency. This is a fundamental reason to be negative on Carvana, but it hasn't yet been backed by any numbers. Numbers tell a different story. The haggling of a used car transaction is an incremental problem for buyers who are first and foremost looking for price.

It's a very important detail that shows up in a number like gross profit per unit or GPU. Interestingly enough, this article from Jalopnik in 2018 explains why CarMax makes more money on used cars than everyone else.

CarMax is an absolute powerhouse when it comes to pre-owned vehicle retailing. It sells more than double the used inventory than their nearest competitor and they make significantly more money doing so. The primary reason for this is simple-most people are overpaying. Source

Carvana is employing is a similar, no-haggle buying process. CarMax's GPU for the most recent quarter was $2,215, as opposed to $3,175 at Carvana. This is a breathtaking delta.

Retail GPU increased by $302, reflecting gains and acquiring cars from customers, incremental shipping revenue and lower average days of sale. Wholesale GPU increased by $88, driven by 194% growth in wholesale units and a record gross profit for wholesale units of $660. Finally, other GPU increased by $613, reflecting gains in finance monetization and increased attachment of ancillary products. - Carvana CFO Mark Jenkins Q2 2019 Earnings Call

But the fact is that a majority of the GPU increase relates to finance monetization, which doesn't appear to entirely reflect operational improvements in the business. Negating that impact, GPU is much closer to CarMax. Even if Carvana does have a superior buying platform, it will still be in the chokehold of used car economics. Underneath the surface, the company's revenue comes from consumers using financing options to purchase vehicles. This is not unique to Carvana amongst industry peers, but slightly complicates the financials.

Simple back of the napkin math, we have to be reasonable when thinking about Carvana. GPU suggests advantages over other platforms, including CarMax, but industry margins as a whole are terrible. With average profit margins around 5%, the company would have to do $20 billion in sales to trade at 20x earnings. CarMax's valuation resembles this now. At the present time, Carvana appears to have some advantages over CarMax, but not enough to make up for the negatives. Mainly, current earnings, and the potential CarMax has to further replicate Carvana's business model.

I searched various makes and models, and from what I can tell, pricing is similar across CarMax and Carvana. If anything, success from both platforms will force even more competitors to re-evaluate their models. Carvana should only be able to extract a small premium because the product is the same. But the company's total addressable market is huge, and the potential is difficult to quantify. This creates the perfect storm for market excitement, reigned in slightly by extreme cash burn.

While the story is compelling, Carvana paints itself as a company revolutionizing this $764 billion industry. The Amazon of used cars, if you will. But bargain-seekers will not be willing to shell out thousands of dollars extra for incremental gain the buying process. One interesting figure is that capital expenditures for Carvana trail CarMax.

In a commoditized industry, CarMax could use its dry powder to emulate Carvana as Seeking Alpha author Eric Sprague suggests. The long case for CarMax is far more intriguing to value-oriented investors as cash burn is creating liquidity concerns at Carvana. There's no evidence to suggest CarMax could not follow Carvana's model as Mr. Sprague suggests. This leaves little of what I believe to be a competitive advantage in this space. Car vending machines are cool, but unlikely to sway buyers should competition like CarMax make the process just as easy. Home delivery is a large benefit, a vending machine is a gimmick. At that point, the landscape shifts to pure competition, in which no one wins. But established brands like CarMax are better suited to handle a price war.

With the auto industry as a whole in decline with electric vehicles and ride-sharing, along with autonomous vehicles on the horizon, I'm not interested or comfortable in the sector as a whole. I think CarMax's omni-channel venture makes it the best bet in the space. I do think there is marginal value in convenience, but not enough so to place a bet in a highly competitive, commoditized industry.

