The Incredible Labor Market: What Can Be Done

Why can't there be "Uber"-type solutions to labor market needs so that potential workers can be matched up with job openings?

In many areas, networks are being built that help to connect potential workers with potential employers, and to provide opportunities, like internships and scholarships to attract the younger crowd.

The problem in many labor markets right now is that they cannot find sufficient workers to fill the jobs that are now available.

The labor market seems to be doing well right now, but very interesting things are happening "below the surface" that hold out some great hope for the future.

The unemployment rate stands at 3.7 percent in July 2019.

One has to go back fifty years to find an unemployment rate this low. The month was September 1969.

After all the years of fiscal and monetary stimulus, after all the government programs aimed at reducing unemployment, the unemployment rate in the United States seems to be resting at a pretty solid place, and, seems to want to remain there for the near term.

The labor force participation rate is lower than we would like it to be, stuck around the 63.0 percent level, but times have been worse.

Just a reminder…one has to go back to April 1978 to get this low a participation rate. And, if one goes back to September 1969, one finds that the labor force participation rate was right around 60.0 percent. Of course, the 1969 rate was from a time when women were not as fully integrated into the work force as they are now.

One further notes that it was just before the Great Recession hit that the labor force participation rate was around 66.0 percent and just before the recession of 2001 that this rate was around its historic high of just over 67.0 percent.

In the period between August 1988 and October 2008, labor force participation remained above 66.0, a period when large corporations actually stockpiled labor during recession so as to keep them on around so that they would have workers to support the following economic recovery.

The Great Recession changed all than as the labor force participation rate steadily dropped to the low sixties.

The unemployment rate has steadily dropped since then.

But, it seems as if we have moved into a new period. The unemployment rate has remained near its current low, surprising some analysts who thought it would surely begin to rise again.

The unemployment rate hasn’t risen and, baring a new recession, many other analysts believe that the unemployment rate will remain near current levels and they also believe that we will begin to see the labor force participation rate begin to rise again.

I have had the interesting experience of actually experiencing discussion about the labor market in several different areas in the last month or two. The reports are particularly encouraging.

I have been in places where local people have spoken about their local experiences and what people are doing about them.

The problem presented by these people is that the local regions they live in cannot find enough workers to fill the jobs that are open.

These people describe what jobs are going begging and why they can’t seem to fill the jobs they way they used to and they then describe what it is they are trying to do to find the people they need to fill to job openings.

Advertising, general advertising that jobs are available does not seem to provide the solution. The best way to find workers it seems is by word-of-mouth, not only at the local level but also, surprisingly at the regional or even national level.

And, the seeking for potential employees tends to be more specific and personal.

What is the new terminology? Networks!

Wow! Sounds like we are in the new information age!

Well, we are.

The search for new employees moves all the way from getting friends interested in openings, providing internships for young people to get them exposed to what might be available and the opportunities that exist, to possibly getting scholarships to advance their education, to actually paying moving costs to incentivize people to change locations.

And, as the potential employers reach out to search for possible employees, networks are also being built to search for potential workers in extended areas and regions. That is, it is apparently worthwhile for organizations to be formed that provide the same kinds of search over larger geographic regions.

But, this seems to all be taking place through individual initiatives. It all seems to be taking place in the way other “new age” solutions are evolving to resolve other “missing market” problems.

One of the interesting outcomes of this whole process has also been brought out in these discussions that I have been a part of. The people that have been describing these developments have also stated that one of the things hindering these network advancements has been the politicians.

It seems that with the tighter labor markets, politicians have moved to raise minimum wage levels and promote other labor market programs that seem good, at first glance, for the workers, but that have “unintended consequences’ over the longer haul, that actually hurt workers.

It seems as if higher minimum wages and other “beneficial” programs actually tend to keep workers stagnant and unwilling to move because of the belief that these government actions will actually help the unemployed over time.

The evidence from the current workplace is that they don’t.

It seems as if the current market place is responding in a very positive way and providing ways for networks to be established that contribute to spreading information about jobs, spreading information about the benefits that might accompany jobs, and to even moving expenses to increases workforce mobility.

If governments are to do anything, it would seem that they might learn about how networks work and help construct the means to complement what seems to be occurring in the marketplace right now rather than try and impose some “legacy” legislation, like minimum wage legislation, that only works against what is now happening.

As I have written elsewhere it seems as if government needs to focus more on longer-run solutions to the labor problem, solutions that tend more to the areas of education, retraining, and relocation. In many cases, these programs would be aimed at the older portion of the workforce, the individuals whose job skills do not fit current needs.

Otherwise, governments need to work with the forces now driving the labor markets and contribute positively to raising the labor force participation rate and to bringing new, younger workers into real opportunities that can present them with a real future.

