Technically Speaking For August 20

There's still a lot of bearishness in the charts.

More and more, investors are reacting less adversely to negative trade news.

Italy's government has collapsed (emphasis added):

Italy’s nationalist government collapsed on Tuesday as the country’s prime minister announced his resignation in the face of a mutinous power play by the hard-line and increasingly popular interior minister, Matteo Salvini. ... The demise of the coalition between the hard-right, anti-migrant League party, led by Mr. Salvini, and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement thrust Italy into a renewed period of crisis and political chaos only 445 days after the unlikely partners took power.

Italy's annualized GDP growth rate has fluctuated around 0% the last three quarters. Industrial production has contracted in 9 of the last 12 months on a Y/Y basis. The country's manufacturing PMI has been below 50 (indicating contraction) for the last 10 months. Unemployment is 9.7%. Retail sales are the only bright spot; they've grown in 9 of the last 12 months.

The RBA released its latest meeting minutes, which contained a number of important observations about the international economic backdrop (emphasis added).

Growth in major trading partners was expected to slow a little in 2019 and 2020. This outlook had been revised down a little since the May Statement on Monetary Policy in light of the escalation of the US–China trade and technology disputes and the related weakness in indicators of investment.

In China, a range of activity indicators suggested that domestic economic conditions had slowed further in the June quarter.

The US–China disputes and the slowing in Chinese domestic demand had affected export and investment growth in the east Asian region .

had affected export and investment growth in the east Asian region In the major advanced economies, risks to the outlook remained tilted to the downside, reflecting the trade disputes.

These observations indicate that the US-China trade war's impact has negatively hit the entire region.

A great chart from Liz Ann Sonders, the Chief Investment Officer at Charles Schwab:

It appears that investors are -- more and more -- taking negative tariff news in stride.

Let's turn to today's performance table: It's another bearish performance table. The long-end of the Treasury market rallied, gaining about 1%. Smaller-cap indexes were off modestly; the QQQ, SPY, and OEF were down about 0.8%.

Looking at the charts, there's still a great deal of bearishness to navigate. Let's start with the 30-day Treasury charts. While the IEF broke its recent uptrend, prices are now consolidating sideways. The TLT has also broken its trend. It's still too early to tell what trend will develop. However, it hasn't sold off in a meaningful way.

Next up are the 30-minute charts for the smaller-cap indexes:

Over the last few weeks, the IWC has printed a series of lower highs, as has ...

... the IWM, and ... ... the IJH.

Also, note that the 200-minute EMA on all three charts above is moving lower.

And three key defensive industries have started to move higher over the last two weeks. The real estate ETF is in a modest uptrend. Consumer staples have formed an upward sloping channel. Utilities are also moving higher.

To sum up:

Treasuries are still up Small-cap indexes can't get any upside traction Defensive industries are catching a short-term bid.

There's no reason to have anything but a short and long-term bearish outlook right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.