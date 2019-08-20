Opportunity Brewing In MetLife

Only when we have a clearly defined trend is when we look more closely at both the fundamentals and technicals of a company. When swing trading to the upside, for example, it is crucial to trade in the direction of the trend. Why? Because, many times, we use strategies such as debit spreads to achieve our directional bias. On occasions, options can be far superior to trading the stock itself as, many times, one can achieve a far higher return on investment by taking far less risk. However, options have a time element attached to them which invariably means the trending move must take place quite quickly in order to achieve a successful outcome.

Being chartists, we believe that price action on the chart already includes any fundamental that could change how the stock has been trading. One such stock which actually made a recent higher high is MetLife, Inc. (MET). This firm engages in the insurance, annuities, and asset management businesses. The trend of the 200-day moving average is also a key indicator of how a stock has been trending. The strong trending move since April of this year has finally turned the 200 DMA upward. It will be interesting to see if this key technical level can now act as support, considering we had a successful retest not long ago.

Our portfolio operates under the pretense that the more opportunities we have at our disposal at any given time, the more potential profit we will make. This means we, at all times, are open to either short-term trading plus long-term investing. In MetLife, despite its attractive valuation, we have a potential short-term setup in the offing.

Many times, short-term trading gets a bad rap on investing websites. Warren Buffett, for example, does not believe in it, but then, you have traders like Paul Tudor Jones who have amassed fortunes doing it. Jones, in his trading exploits, has consistently stated that his objective is to put himself in positions where he has limited downside but strong upside. Something like risking one to make five. Although achieving this type of setup is difficult when investing in stocks, it very much is possible when using options.

For example, something like a debit spread where we would buy an in-the-money option and sell an out-of-the-money option can be used to give us attractive risk/reward profiles. At its most simplest form, the maximum a $1 wide call debit spread (bullish) can be worth is $100 per contract. Therefore, if we were to pay $50 per contract and risk only $10, this would give us our 1:5 risk/reward setup.

With respect to MetLife, we are still waiting for the 9-day moving average to cross above the 18-day moving average. This would be our buying signal. We already have a nice divergence on the RSI indicator which demonstrates that the recent downtrend is losing its momentum. Traders will also note that the MACD indicator is well below the zero line on the technical chart, which means MetLife shares are well oversold over a short-term horizon. These are when the best opportunities present themselves.

MetLife has a market cap of over $42 billion. Normally, the bigger the better when it comes to how liquid a stock is. Liquidity is crucial when trading options. To be able to get fills at competitive prices is crucial to being successful in options trading. Patience is required until we get our buying signal. Until then, MetLife remains on our watchlist. We will post the trade to the marketplace service if the trade goes live.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MET over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.