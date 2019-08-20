Introducing Our DGI Portfolio: August Update

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Danube Dividends as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

The ultimate goal of our portfolio

The Danube Dividends portfolio is an individual retirement account managed from the beautiful European city of Budapest. As we see the Danube river flowing under the bridges each and every day on our way to work, we feel we are coming closer and closer to our investment goal. That is, to provide a reliable income in retirement, which we set at $40k per year - a comfortable amount to support a family in this part of the world.

Using the well-known "4% safe withdrawal rule" - we arrive at the, at first, quite shocking $1M in target portfolio value. Add to that picture the fact that we do not want to touch any of the principle during retirement, so that even our grandchildren can enjoy the fruits of the trees we are planting today. All that pointed us into one direction: A DGI, or Dividend Growth Investment, portfolio is the perfect fit for us, consisting of world-class blue chip companies raising their dividends for decades to come.

Modeling our journey to a $1M nest egg

Let's clarify the boundary conditions first: We are committed to putting $1,000 to work each and every month during our working career. We reinvest all the dividends received during our active years, and start withdrawing all of them as soon as the desired $40k/year threshold is achieved.

Our conservative scenario models a portfolio containing companies with an average yield of 4%, raising their dividends by a DGR of 5% annually. A typical example for a single company like that would be Realty Income (NYSE:O), a blue-chip REIT that has paid a growing dividend since 2000. The dividend growth rate has averaged 5% during this time frame, with a starting yield typically in the 4-6% range.

The chart below shows how the yearly dividends reach the desired $40k in just over 25 years. Also noteworthy, that the tipping point, where the portfolio starts to produce more income than the $12k we put in annually, is reached by year 15. Whereas on the long run by year 25, the portfolio's total value is estimated to reach the target $1M in value, with the assumption that the overall portfolio value is growing by the 5% DGR of the underlying companies, as dividend increases get priced in by the market, supported by growing earnings.

DGI Portfolio Projection ($12k/yr. cash addition, 4% yield, 5% DGR)

Source: Author's own illustration

As for the possible pitfalls in the portfolio's strategy, the most serious drawback can be, if a company cuts its dividend, thus undermining our long-term safe and growing retirement income goals. Despite due diligence of analyzing dividend coverage at the time of the purchase and monitoring it regularly later on, if the unlikely event of a dividend cut happens in one of our holdings, the company becomes an instant sell, irrespective of the gain/loss in its value.

Unveiling the Danube Dividends Portfolio

As far as our journey goes, the portfolio has been built since 2015, with cash contributions and reinvested dividends totaling $49,296 so far. The current value of the portfolio sits at $58,751, producing $2,287 in forward annual dividend income. The portfolio consists of 33 companies, with an average forward net yield of 4.46%.

Current mid-term (3-year) target is to bring the portfolio size up to $100k in purchased value, funded from reinvested dividends and new cash contributions of $12k/yr. The individual stock positions are sized based on this amount, since we consider the first $100k to be the foundation of our portfolio, as in we assume by then we will have included most of the companies we wanted to.

Based on that, to ensure a proper diversification, no companies are allowed to have a share of more than 5% of this $100k mid-term target, whereas for most of the companies, the desired range is in the $2k-$3k cash allocation.

Source: Author's own illustration

Adding BlackRock to the portfolio

In general, asset management is a great field to be involved in as a long-term dividend growth investor, since it has very low capex requirement, which leaves ample room for management to pay out excess free cashflow in form of dividends. Furthermore, earnings tend to grow along with the broader market's appreciation over time, boosted by net asset inflows. Since we are targeting individual stocks instead of sector specific ETFs, we have long waited for a pullback in the world's largest asset manager: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

The company oversees AUM (Assets Under Management) of ca. $7 trillion and has been successfully navigating through the industry's various challenges (downward fee pressure, shift towards passive investment vehicles) by introducing its popular iShares ETF platform for retail investors, totaling more than $2 trillion in AUM and growing rapidly ever since. We believe BlackRock to be a superior long-term choice over comparable dividend aristocrat asset managers like T. Rowe Price (TROW) or Franklin Resources (BEN) due to its unique iShares product offering, contributing to positive net inflows and growing AUM in the future as well.

Looking at dividend history, BlackRock has paid an increasing dividend since 2003, freezing it only during the crisis of 2008-2009. This makes BLK one of the few financial companies not cutting their dividend during this time, underlining management's commitment toward shareholders.

Source: BlackRock Dividend History

Since inception, BlackRock has grown its dividend with a CAGR of 25.5%, whereas in the recent decade, the growth rate has slowed down to a still impressive CAGR of 14.4%. The adjusted earnings dividend payout ratio was at a healthy rate of 44.6% in 2018.

Based on FAST Graphs analysis, BlackRock currently trades at a P/E ratio of 15.63, a 13.5% discount to its 10-year average historic P/E multiple of 18.12.

Source: FASTGraphs

Looking at the company's historic dividend yield curve, the current entry opportunity seems to be even more attractive. BlackRock currently offers a forward dividend yield of ~3.1%, at the higher end of the company's historic yield range of 2%-3%.

Source: BlackRock Dividend Yield

Based on the above analysis, we believe that BlackRock currently offers an attractive entry opportunity as a "wonderful company trading at a fair price," and initiated a starting position of 1 share on August 9, 2019, valued at $427.2, adding $13 to our forward dividend income.

The current allocation is ca. 0.4% of the Danube Dividends mid-term target portfolio size of $100k. Should the share price fall lower, especially under the $400 mark, we will increase our position meaningfully toward the 3% range. We consider BlackRock to be one of the foundation stocks in our portfolio, considering its market leading position in the asset management field, thus we plan to hold it forever. The only reason why we would sell the stock if management decides to cut the dividend, which we consider highly unlikely considering the prudent behavior of maintaining the payout during the 2008/2009 financial crisis.

