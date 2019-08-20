HCP, Inc.: Time To Sell

After a strong increase in price in 2019, HCP is probably overvalued now, and investors may want to think about taking some chips off the table.

HCP, Inc. (HCP) is a "Sell" after the latest pop. Though the healthcare REIT has a strong real estate portfolio and easily covers its 4.3 percent dividend with funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations, HCP is overvalued today, in my opinion, which, in turn, limits further upside potential. Investors that have been invested in HCP for a while may want to consider taking some chips off the table after the company's share price increased ~23.5 percent in 2019.

HCP - Portfolio Overview

HCP is a U.S. healthcare real estate investment trust with an equity value of $16.9 billion, which makes it one of the largest REITs in the sector.

HCP invests in a range of different healthcare assets including senior housing facilities, medical office, and life science buildings. Medical office buildings account for the majority of the REIT's portfolio income: 32 percent, followed by senior housing facilities (31 percent) and life science buildings (24 percent).

Here's a split by property type.

Source: HCP Investor Presentation

At the end of the June quarter, HCP's real estate portfolio consisted of 745 properties (including joint venture properties) valued at $17.3 billion.

Here's a more detailed portfolio split by asset type.

Source: HCP Q2-2019 Earnings Supplement

Acquisitions And Developments/Project Pipeline

HCP grows its asset base and associated cash flow in two ways: 1. It acquires healthcare facilities from third-party sellers and 2. Develops its own properties, partly through strategic partnerships.

HCP regularly acquires new properties in order to scale its national real estate platform and A/FFO. In the first half of the year, the healthcare REIT acquired new properties in each of its three core businesses.

Source: HCP

HCP also invests a lot of money into its development projects with which the company targets a 7-8 percent yield. HCP's project pipeline includes healthcare facilities with an estimated cost of $1.3 billion.

Source: HCP

Development projects are an important value driver for HCP. The healthcare REIT expects to lift its adjusted funds from operations by $0.03/share in 2020 and by $0.05/share in 2021 through its development projects.

Source: HCP

Distribution Coverage

HCP covers its payout with both funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations, but the healthcare REIT does not grow its dividend, which I consider to be a major negative for the investment thesis, especially since most healthcare REITs indeed grow their payouts.

HCP pulled in $0.39/share in funds from operations and $0.47/share in adjusted funds from operations, on average, in the last ten quarters while the healthcare REIT paid a steady $0.37/share quarter in dividends. The AFFO-payout ratio averaged 80 percent over this time.

Here are HCP's major dividend coverage stats.

Source: Achilles Research

Time To Sell

HCP's share price has increased 23.5 percent so far in 2019, and I think this is a good time to take some profits in a healthcare REIT that has had a good run.

HCP expects to pull in $1.73-1.77/share in adjusted funds from operations in 2019. Since shares currently change hands for $34.48, the REIT's market valuation implies a ~19.7x 2019e AFFO-multiple, which is expensive for a healthcare REIT. Further, HCP trades near 52-week highs and is at the brink of being overbought. All considered, this is a good time to take some chips off the table.

Source: StockCharts

Risk Analysis

HCP faces favorable long-term demand trends related to an aging U.S. society and an associated increase in healthcare spending over the next couple of decades. In terms of risks, however, the healthcare REIT is vulnerable to increasing competition in the healthcare REIT sector which could put pressure on cash flow and yields. HCP further depends on its project pipeline to grow FFO... any delays in project development will also delay FFO accretion, something investors may see critically. Further, HCP's high valuation itself is a risk for investors because they are likely going to overpay for the REIT's dividend stream.

Your Takeaway

HCP is a robust healthcare real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio, a value-adding portfolio pipeline, and it has decent dividend coverage stats. The REIT has no problems earning its payout, and the company benefits from long-term trends in the healthcare industry such as population aging and increasing healthcare expenditures.

That said, though, I think the REIT has become too expensive based on run-rate AFFO, and the company doesn't grow its dividend payout, contrary to other healthcare REITs in the sector. Since HCP has had a good run in 2019, investors may want to think about realizing some profits. I have sold my position in HCP last week and no longer recommend HCP at this valuation point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.