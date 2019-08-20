Global Atomic: A Uranium Miner With A Valuable Zinc Business

The main uncertainty with this story is how much the Dasa project will cost as initial capex could range anywhere from $37 million to $467 million.

The company has a zinc business with Befesa which can generate EBITDA of more than $30 million in 2020.

Global Atomic owns Dasa, one of the few uranium projects in the world which is feasible at $25 per pound.

Introduction

I’ve covered Global Atomic (OTCPK:SYIFD) afew times in my “Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week” series here on Seeking Alpha and the company is on my shortlist for the time I go back to active investing. Global Atomic owns one of the few uranium projects that can be profitable at the current market price as well as 49% of a zinc recycling business in Turkey, which can be valued at around $130 million. This stake alone is three times higher than the company’s current market capitalization.

The zinc business

Global Atomic and Befesa own an electric arc furnace dust (EAFD) recycling plant that in Iskenderun, which has been profitable and cash flow positive since 2010. The two companies recently decided to completely demolish the old plant and double the production to 60 million pounds of zinc concentrate per year with a new modern facility. The upgrade will help drive down costs and the operation is expected to generate annual EBITDA of $33 million at $1.10 per pound of zinc. Global Atomic’s share of that amounts to $16.2 million, and over the past few years the company has been receiving annual dividends of $8-$10 million from this business.

The new plant should be operational before the end of 2019. The cost of the investment is $26 million and is funded by operating cash flow and debt.

Global Atomic and Befesa became partners in 2010 in a $10 million deal which also involved a 10% interest in the Canadian firm, then named Silvermet. You might think that Befesa made a steal, but you have to keep in mind that this is the largest zinc recycling company in the world so Global Atomic definitely benefited from partnering with this group.

Regarding the current value of this zinc recycling business, I think it could be worth more than $200 million using napkin math. Befesa’s shares have taken a beating over the past few months and the company is currently trading at around 8x EV/EBITDA. If we use the $33 million EBITDA for the upgraded plant at $1.10 per pound of zinc with the same multiple, we get $260 million.

The uranium business

(Source: Global Atomic)

Global Atomic owns a large uranium deposit in Niger named Dasa, which is similar to other deposits in the country, but it has a much higher grade. It’s actually the highest-grade sandstone-hosted uranium deposit in the world as well as the largest high-grade discovery in Africa over the last 50 years. It has almost 200 million pounds of uranium and the consistency of the structure, high grades and thickness make the deposit amenable to large-scale mining with low operating costs.

In October 2018, Global Atomic released the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) but it doesn’t matter much now as last month the company boosted the indicated resources of the project by 56% to 101.6 pounds of uranium and the inferred resources by 81% to 87.6 million pounds of uranium:

(Source: Global Atomic)

The PEA showed that Dasa looks great at $50 per pound of uranium but is just not feasible at today’s depressed prices:

(Source: Global Atomic)

What's interesting is that the PEA featured a very cheap second option that doesn’t include the building of an expensive mill:

(Source: Global Atomic)

You see, French energy group Orano supplies around 30% of France’s uranium from two mines which are located not far from Dasa. The French company and Global Atomic have an ore sales and strategic development deal under which the latter can ship ore for processing at a plant in Arlit, some 80 km north of Dasa. This means that Global Atomic doesn’t have to build a $140 million mill to enter production and Dasa can be profitable at much lower prices compared to most of the other undeveloped uranium deposits in the world.

The downside of the agreement is that Orano would only pay the spot price for the uranium. Usually, uranium companies enter into long-term supply contracts with end customers to lock in higher prices.

Major risks and issues

1) The zinc business

There are operational concerns for every new processing plant, but my main concern about the zinc business lies with the dividends from it. Since the upgrade was financed from cash flow and debts, Global Atomic probably won’t receive any dividends from its JV with Befesa in 2020. This raises questions about funding as the idea so far has been that the zinc business bankrolls uranium exploration.

2) The uranium business

There are several risks associated with Dasa, including the soaring terrorism threat in West Africa. Global Atomic hasn’t decided on the final route to production so the initial capex can range anywhere from $37 million to $467 million. The company could opt for a third route and buy one of Orano’s mills in Niger.

The problem with the current deal between the two companies is that the price paid is based on the spot price of uranium, which would make Dasa very vulnerable to price volatility. And if Global Atomic decides to build everything from scratch, a $467 million uranium project would be very difficult to finance in today’s market. The financing package almost would certainly include massive stock dilution.

I expect Global Atomic to choose a route by the end of 2019 and then proceed with a feasibility study, which should take at least six months.

3) Corporate

Global Atomic is a Canadian junior mining company, and like most of them, it seems to pay its management too generously. I don’t like this when choosing companies in which to invest as a significant part of the profits from well-run businesses (like the zinc operation with Befesa) don’t make it into the pockets of shareholders. In the second quarter of 2019 alone, Global Atomic’s G&A expenses totaled C$1.3 million:

(Source: Global Atomic)

Investor takeaway

Global Atomic’s interest in the Turkish zinc business is worth several times the company’s current market valuation. I think that the main reasons that Global Atomic has such as low market cap is that the company isn’t known by a lot of investors and there’s a lot of uncertainty how much developing Dasa will cost.

I think that this is a compelling investment opportunity but it might be prudent to wait a few months before getting an exposure through shares or warrants until the company chooses which route to take with Dasa.

