Hysan Development: More Resilient Against Retail Woes Than Perceived

Hysan Development trades at 0.48 times P/B close to its all-time historical low P/B of 0.45 times and at a 15% discount to its five-year average P/B of 0.57 times.

Hysan Development repurchased its own shares for the first time since 2016, and there are indicators suggesting it could possibly buy back more shares if its share price remains depressed.

The company's strong balance sheet provides upside optionality in terms of acquisitions, and it is willing to consider new investment opportunities in Causeway Bay.

Hysan's office portfolio is a beneficiary of decentralization and co-working trends, and it accounts for close to half of the company's operating profit which mitigates any negative impact from retail.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed property company Hysan Development Company Limited (OTC:HYSNF) (OTCPK:HYSNY) [14:HK] is currently trading at 0.48 times P/B, representing a 15% discount to its historical five-year average P/B of 0.57 times, and close to its all-time historical low P/B of 0.45 times. Hysan Development also trades at a trailing 4.2% dividend yield.

While Hysan's valuations are undemanding, retail sales at Causeway Bay-focused retail assets should continue to be adversely affected by ongoing anti-extradition bill protests. I prefer more clarity on the Hong Kong retail market conditions before considering to take a position in the stock.

Company Description

Hysan Development is primarily a property landlord with a good balance between office and retail properties. The company generated 48%, 45%, and 7% of its 1H2019 revenue from retail properties, office properties, and residential development projects, respectively. In terms of segment profit breakdown, retail properties, office properties, and residential development projects contributed 47%, 46%, and 7% of Hysan's operating profit for 1H2019, respectively. I will be focusing on Hysan's retail and office investment properties for the purpose of this article, as the company's residential development business is not a significant profit contributor.

Hysan Development is unique in the sense that its assets are concentrated in Lee Gardens, located in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay. It has approximately 4.5 million square feet of retail, office, and residential tenant space, with office and retail properties accounting for approximately 55% and 30% of Gross Floor Area, respectively.

Hysan Development's Asset Portfolio

Source: Hysan Development's FY2018 Annual Report

Retail Woes In The Near Term But Positive on Tenant Mix Reconfiguration

Hysan Development's Causeway Bay-focused retail portfolio is vulnerable to the negative impact of the ongoing protests in Hong Kong. The company disclosed at the company's 1H2019 earnings call on August 13, 2019, that July retail sales are likely to have come off significantly to the tune of a -10% to 15% decline:

For the month of July, obviously, we haven't collected all the tenant sales data. Normally, it should be in around the 20th to the 25th, and it actually towards the end of the month. So far, we have collected about around 70%, 7-0 percent, in terms of number of retail tenant. I guess based on that, I guess our forecast for this month probably will end on a year-on-year basis in negative early teens in terms of tenants, both negative early teens in terms of growth rate, okay?

Moving away from the impact from the ongoing protests, Hysan's retail portfolio actually did remarkably well in 1H2019. Retail portfolio revenue increased 4.1% YoY to HK$1,001 million. More significantly, Hysan's estimated retail sales growth for its retail portfolio was +4%, versus a -2.6% decline in overall Hong Kong retail sales for 1H2019.

Hysan's tenant mix reconfiguration initiatives to increase the mix of lifestyle shops and food & beverage outlets led to a 5% growth in foot traffic for 1H2019, helping the company's retail assets outperform the overall Hong Kong retail market.

Hysan Development's Tenant Mix Reconfiguration

Source: Hysan Development's 1H2019 Results Presentation

Mitigating Factors For Retail Portfolio

There are a couple of factors which could lessen the negative impact of ongoing protests in Hong Kong on Hysan Development's retail portfolio.

Firstly, lease expiry risk is limited with Hysan Development having already renewed 70% of the expiring retail leases this year.

Secondly, Hysan's turnover rent accounted for 4.9% of its retail portfolio revenue for 1H2019. In other words, base rent, not connected to tenants' retail sales, represented over 95% of the company's retail portfolio revenue, which is healthy.

Thirdly, Hysan Development emphasized that it is not as reliant on tourists as perceived at the company's 1H2019 earnings call on August 13, 2019, so the decline in tourists arrivals due to ongoing protests should affect the company's retail portfolio to a lesser extent:

If you relook into our retail, you will see - yes, we used to give people impression we are high-end area. But if you really break down our income, the Hysan Place non-high brand portfolio, basically it is not smaller than the high-end sections. Right now - secondly, although we've been like - our client has fair balance means we are not very concentrate or focus or rely on the PRC tourists only. Hysan Place or even the Lee Gardens are quite recognized by people in Hong Kong local, Hong Kong customer favorite place. So because of that, I think you will see that we are a bit more resilient to the current situation.

Office Portfolio Is A Beneficiary Of Decentralization And Co-working Trends

Revenue for Hysan's office portfolio grew 13.3% YoY to HK$929 million for 1H2019, while overall office portfolio occupancy remained strong at 97%. More significantly, with positive rental reversion on renewals, rent review, new lettings in the mid-teens.

A key factor for the impressive mid-teens rental reversion and high occupancy rate is the ongoing decentralization trend, where companies are relocating from Central Hong Kong where rents are sky-high to other locations outside Central. One example was in 2018 when Goldman Sachs (GS) moved its back-office operations from The Center in Greater Central to Hysan's Lee Garden Three in Causeway Bay. It is estimated that Goldman Sachs achieved 25-30% reduction in rental cost savings with the relocation.

Another factor is that Hysan has managed to capitalize on the growing co-working trend. Co-working and flexible spaces currently represent 10% of the office portfolio in terms of gross floor area compared with 4% a year ago. Last year, co-working space operator SPACES took up more than 100,000 sq ft of space at Hysan's Lee Garden Three. Hysan Development's efforts to diversify tenant mix will help to protect its downside in the case of any specific industry downturn.

Strong Balance Sheet Provides Upside Optionality From Acquisitions

Hysan Development's net gearing is a mere 4.9% as of end-June 2019, versus 4.7% as of end-December 2018. It also has cash and bank deposits amounting to about HK$3,836 million and undrawn committed facilities amounting to HK$950 million. The company's net interest coverage ratio, calculated as gross profit less administrative expense before depreciation divided by net interest expenses, was 19.8 times for 1H2019. Hysan Development's investment-grade credit ratings were maintained at A3 from Moody's, A- from Fitch, and BBB+ from Standard & Poor's.

The company's strong balance sheet gives it the financial capacity to invest in acquisitions, when the right opportunity comes along. Hysan Development highlighted that it was willing to consider new investment opportunities in Causeway Bay at the company's 1H2019 earnings call on August 13, 2019,

Again, for other opportunities, when we mentioned in last year final result and the annual report as well, we think we are now in a position to consider opportunities beyond our core portfolio in Causeway Bay. So a couple of times when we see each other during the last 6 to 8 months, we talked about potentially, for example the Caroline Hill locations which, according to the government, they have plans to put it out to the market, although without a specific time line. So we are interested, obviously, in a space like that. And at the same time, we also keep our eyes open in terms of opportunity. This strategic intent, we have a good portfolio, good asset in Causeway Bay, but in the sense it's concentrated. And for the longer-term growth, we are open in terms of the potential opportunities outside. But with the one big caveat is we will continue to trade our core asset in Causeway Bay being our core and practically, it is that part of the asset that turns out most of the cash. And we will work our very best to maintain the cash generation ability while at the same time, for example, because of our low gearing, we can consider gearing up for this investment.

The South China Morning Post reported on July 24, 2019, that a 286,140 sq ft plot of land on Caroline Hill Road was designated under government plan to incorporate the new District Court and commercial zones, with the commercial section of the site valued at between HK$24.7 billion and HK$27.9 billion. Hysan Development has significant debt headroom to gear up to pursue this and other investment opportunities.

First Share Buybacks Since 2016

Hysan Development bought back 49,000 shares at an average price of HK$31.89 for approximately HK$1.56 million on August 15, 2019. On the next day, August 16, 2019, the company repurchased another 1,000 shares at an average price of HK$33.80. This represents Hysan Development's first share buybacks since 2016.

At the company's 1H2019 earnings call on August 13, 2019, Hysan Development was queried on why it kept its interim dividend payout flat despite increased profit. Hysan's reply on its financial management philosophy could potentially suggest that it is also potentially reserving its cash for share buybacks, although it did not specifically say so:

I guess without giving our financial management philosophy, we want to see what is going on in the second half. Obviously, if you look at the entire portfolio, assuming no unforeseen or major factors, or the contractual obligations been met, this year, I think we have done for example retail, around 70% of 7-0 percent of the lease that is expiring this year. For office, we are 90% done. So subject to unforeseen events, we have that idea about mid single digit growth. Obviously, we will look at how things go in the second half and take that into considerations in full year dividend.

Also, using 2016 as an example, Hysan Development could potentially buy back more shares, if its share price remains depressed. In 2016, Hysan Development repurchased more than 12 million shares at prices ranging from HK$29.189 to HK$34.747.

Valuation

Hysan Development trades at 0.48 times P/B based on its net asset value per share of HK$72.64 as of June 30, 2019, and its share price of HK$34.55 as of August 19, 2019. This represents a 15% discount to its historical five-year average P/B of 0.57 times and close to its all-time historical low P/B of 0.45 times. Hysan Development also offers a trailing 4.2% dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Hysan are an escalation of ongoing protests, slower-than-expected Hong Kong economic growth, and continued U.S.-China trade tensions.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.